RedBird Capital, the US investment firm that has just bought a stake in Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, has done the same with Spanish 2nd tier side Malaga. They bought Toulouse last year. Despite the losses, relegation & no salary caps, the Americans keep coming!
Not sure if this is the right place to put this but since the original Redbird thread was closed and they are part owners of the club thought I would post it. Mods please feel free to move if needed.https://twitter.com/mjshrimper/status/1390033411167997958?s=20
presumably they thought they had nothing toulouse by investing in another club.
They always remind me of the best punk/new wave name ever. Department S singer, Vaughn Toulouse.
We could have used that money for Mbappe.
Or Watkins
