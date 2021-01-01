« previous next »
Author Topic: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF  (Read 368 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm »
Not sure if this is the right place to put this but since the original Redbird thread was closed and they are part owners of the club thought I would post it.  Mods please feel free to move if needed.

https://twitter.com/mjshrimper/status/1390033411167997958?s=20

RedBird Capital, the US investment firm that has just bought a stake in Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, has done the same with Spanish 2nd tier side Malaga. They bought Toulouse last year. Despite the losses, relegation & no salary caps, the Americans keep coming!
Offline kennedy81

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm
Not sure if this is the right place to put this but since the original Redbird thread was closed and they are part owners of the club thought I would post it.  Mods please feel free to move if needed.

https://twitter.com/mjshrimper/status/1390033411167997958?s=20

presumably they thought they had nothing toulouse by investing in another club.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm »
We could have used that money for Mbappe.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
presumably they thought they had nothing toulouse by investing in another club.

They always remind me of the best punk/new wave name ever. Department S singer, Vaughn Toulouse.  :D
Online Al 666

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Are Malaga CF still Qatari owned. I know there have been various court cases regarding Abullah Al-Thani and his ownership.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
They always remind me of the best punk/new wave name ever. Department S singer, Vaughn Toulouse.  :D

haha brilliant ;D
Online Max_powers

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
We could have used that money for Mbappe.

Or Watkins
Online Al 666

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm »
Online newterp

Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:10:39 am »
We could have used that money to form a breakaway European Super League.
