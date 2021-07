Curry/Watson was a toss up. Both in great form.



Thought Watson would get the nod as Curry is more flexible to cover other positions off the bench.



Watson and Beirne coming on to face tiring boks though is an exciting prospect.



Wouldn't read too much into the front row selection either, think they have tried to match the best scrummagers against the boks bench options.



I think Price has dumbfounded expectations with everyone thinking he was the 3rd choice/midweek player, but he was excellent in the 6 Nations. I din't think he would be picked for the squad though...



Chris Harris can rightly feel hard done by but Daly has been excellent too.