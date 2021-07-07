« previous next »
Author Topic: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021  (Read 3302 times)

Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July  7, 2021, 07:26:36 pm
any idea why all those players came out of the 23? Missed the build up

Either tested positive for Covid or were a close contact of someone who did. Russell is the only back left available to be on the bench.

2 people tested posistive, one of which is confirmed was in management (read it is likely Townsend).
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July  7, 2021, 07:31:20 pm
Either tested positive for Covid or were a close contact of someone who did. Russell is the only back left available to be on the bench.

2 people tested posistive, one of which is confirmed was in management (read it is likely Townsend).
always likely to happen, it will be a miracle if the test series gets completed
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
Looks like Townsend is in the box
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
The British & Irish Lions will play back-to-back matches against the Cell C Sharks to ensure the tourists can continue to prepare for the Test series against the Springboks later this month.

SA Rugby and the Lions have agreed to replace the Vodacom Bulls with the Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 18h00 SAT, 17h00 BST), after the former was ruled out because of COVID-19 infections.

The Lions beat the Cell C Sharks 54-7 at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday in the second match of the Castle Lager Lions Series. The tourists had opened their account at the same venue with a 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions on Saturday.

The choice of the Cell C Sharks was dictated by the fact that they have been in a bubble, have returned negative tests throughout and were prepared to take on the fixture, said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

No other team in the country could meet those conditions right now  without going into a five-day lockdown. It is not an ideal situation, but COVID-19 has made sure that we do not live in an ideal world.

***

I think it's fair to say this tour is on a tightrope, and could easily find itself postponed/cancelled at any stage.
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
Marcus Smith called up for cover as Russell has an injury.

He is still in the middle of the match and possibly doesn't know yet...
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
A couple of huge errors by Elliot Daly and Gareth Davies and the Sharks are up 19-12 after 25 minutes. Pack look good, but the fancy boys letting them down.

And now a try from van der Merwe and we're level again.
