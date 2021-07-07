The British & Irish Lions will play back-to-back matches against the Cell C Sharks to ensure the tourists can continue to prepare for the Test series against the Springboks later this month.



SA Rugby and the Lions have agreed to replace the Vodacom Bulls with the Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 18h00 SAT, 17h00 BST), after the former was ruled out because of COVID-19 infections.



The Lions beat the Cell C Sharks 54-7 at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday in the second match of the Castle Lager Lions Series. The tourists had opened their account at the same venue with a 56-14 victory over the Sigma Lions on Saturday.



The choice of the Cell C Sharks was dictated by the fact that they have been in a bubble, have returned negative tests throughout and were prepared to take on the fixture, said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.



No other team in the country could meet those conditions right now  without going into a five-day lockdown. It is not an ideal situation, but COVID-19 has made sure that we do not live in an ideal world.



***



I think it's fair to say this tour is on a tightrope, and could easily find itself postponed/cancelled at any stage.