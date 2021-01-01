I voted for myself - could not let myself vote for EvraAnd I was up 7-6 in 11th hour but two of Sarges Harem clocked in and twas not to beServes me right for not picking Etoo or Cubillas

THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:

Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly



We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp



You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare. - Djozer