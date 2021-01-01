Poll

Sarge v Max

Sarge
Max

Voting closes: Today at 01:01:34 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final  (Read 340 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« on: Yesterday at 01:01:34 pm »
Final - Sarge v Max


Sarge





Max


Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:15:56 pm »
I guess i needed to pick more Liverpool players ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,926
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:23:20 pm »
Grandad you want my vote? Are you getting battered?
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:23:20 pm
Grandad you want my vote? Are you getting battered?

Hammered for some reason ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm »
Trend is sending his wives in. First to lose the semi-final himself and then to win me the draft. He knows that I am his biggest competition when it comes to having the longest losing streak. 
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,034
  • JFT96
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 04:27:10 pm
Trend is sending his wives in. First to lose the semi-final himself and then to win me the draft. He knows that I am his biggest competition when it comes to having the longest losing streak. 

I'm almost certain Trend voted against himself in the last match. Should've been the ultimate Battle of the Losers Final this.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,854
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm »
is this max's first ever draft win?? he'll be picking liverpool teams non stop from here on in
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,854
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:06:45 pm »
good team tbf
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm
is this max's first ever draft win?? he'll be picking liverpool teams non stop from here on in

Yes sir.

I have picking Liverpool players forever. But I think a lot of Liverpool players from the '70s and '80s are very underrated in drafts.

What really wins you the drafts are the hipster Serie A picks from the '90s.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,004
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm
I'm almost certain Trend voted against himself in the last match. Should've been the ultimate Battle of the Losers Final this.

I voted for myself - could not let myself vote for Evra

And I was up 7-6 in 11th hour but two of Sarges Harem clocked in and twas not to be

Serves me right for not picking Etoo or Cubillas
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,034
  • JFT96
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm
I voted for myself - could not let myself vote for Evra

And I was up 7-6 in 11th hour but two of Sarges Harem clocked in and twas not to be

Serves me right for not picking Etoo or Cubillas

Nah, you had a great team and were my favourite throughout. Should be in the final. Sarge has a very good side, but Finnan was utterly average in all truth (had he played for anyone else he'd be nowhere near being selected) and really lets the side down IMO.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,926
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 pm »
I should vote for Maxwell because he has Geroge Weah.  :D
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm »
Only back in the last two drafts after a long absense, Winner and Runner-up, Sarge still has it.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm »
8-3, its back on ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Yesterday at 05:14:34 pm
I voted for myself - could not let myself vote for Evra

And I was up 7-6 in 11th hour but two of Sarges Harem clocked in and twas not to be

Serves me right for not picking Etoo or Cubillas

Samie is my only bitch.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,004
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:00:01 pm »
All is fair in love and drafting
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,689
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:03:13 pm »
Sarge for me
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:18:27 pm »
Shit just got real ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm »
Booooooo!!!!
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,926
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm »
Sorry old man, George Weah did it for me.  :D
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,236
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
Sorry old man, George Weah did it for me.  :D

Whatever raises your flagpole.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,926
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:05:44 am »
Welcome to the RAWK Draft Winners Club Maxwell. You're no longer a peasant looking in.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 1-10 Football Draft - Final
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:05:44 am
Welcome to the RAWK Draft Winners Club Maxwell. You're no longer a peasant looking in.

Still almost 12 hours of voting left. Shouldn't count my chickens just yet.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 