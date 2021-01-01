Voting closes: Today at 01:01:34 pm
Grandad you want my vote? Are you getting battered?
Trend is sending his wives in. First to lose the semi-final himself and then to win me the draft. He knows that I am his biggest competition when it comes to having the longest losing streak.
is this max's first ever draft win?? he'll be picking liverpool teams non stop from here on in
I'm almost certain Trend voted against himself in the last match. Should've been the ultimate Battle of the Losers Final this.
I voted for myself - could not let myself vote for Evra And I was up 7-6 in 11th hour but two of Sarges Harem clocked in and twas not to beServes me right for not picking Etoo or Cubillas
Sorry old man, George Weah did it for me.
Welcome to the RAWK Draft Winners Club Maxwell. You're no longer a peasant looking in.
