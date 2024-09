Notts or Warks, no? Worcs are out of reach now.



Final round permutations to stay up:

Lancs win, Notts lose, Lancs get at least as many bonus points as Notts

Lancs win, Warks lose, Lancs pick up at least 4 more bonus points than Warks

Lancs win, Notts-Warks draw, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.



Thanks - think their game was still going on when I posted that and their bonus points hadnít been added onto the table on the BBC site. Warwickshire have only won one all season but will probably stay up. Lancs could win 4 and go down. Not picking up a batting bonus point since Neil Fairbrother was a lad hasnít helped.Looking at that it feel like the first scenario is the only viable one I think.