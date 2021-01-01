« previous next »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:10:14 am
Lancs win by 168 runs - didn’t see that coming halfway through day one! Only 19 points though due to 0 batting bonus points. Can they sneak past Warks or Worcs with a big win in the final round?

Notts or Warks, no? Worcs are out of reach now.

Final round permutations to stay up:
 Lancs win, Notts lose, Lancs get at least as many bonus points as Notts
 Lancs win, Warks lose, Lancs pick up at least 4 more bonus points than Warks
 Lancs win, Notts-Warks draw, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:36:15 am
Notts or Warks, no? Worcs are out of reach now.

Final round permutations to stay up:
 Lancs win, Notts lose, Lancs get at least as many bonus points as Notts
 Lancs win, Warks lose, Lancs pick up at least 4 more bonus points than Warks
 Lancs win, Notts-Warks draw, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.


Thanks for taking the time to do that.

If Lancs & Notts finish on the same points, do Lans then stay up?

If so, I guess also  Lancs draw, Notts lose, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:03:34 pm

Thanks for taking the time to do that.

If Lancs & Notts finish on the same points, do Lans then stay up?

If so, I guess also  Lancs draw, Notts lose, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.

You're right, Lancs-draw Notts-lose is also a possibility.

If teams are level on points, first decider is games won, which would be in Lancs favour in any scenario where teams are level.

In a weird way for Lancs, going down could be best for the medium to long term. If they survive the head coach might somehow escape and I reckon some of the young dudes would really benefit from a season facing Div 2 attacks. Hurst would be the best bat in the division I reckon.
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:36:15 am
Notts or Warks, no? Worcs are out of reach now.

Final round permutations to stay up:
 Lancs win, Notts lose, Lancs get at least as many bonus points as Notts
 Lancs win, Warks lose, Lancs pick up at least 4 more bonus points than Warks
 Lancs win, Notts-Warks draw, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.

Thanks - think their game was still going on when I posted that and their bonus points hadnt been added onto the table on the BBC site. Warwickshire have only won one all season but will probably stay up. Lancs could win 4 and go down. Not picking up a batting bonus point since Neil Fairbrother was a lad hasnt helped.

Looking at that it feel like the first scenario is the only viable one I think.
