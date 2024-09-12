« previous next »
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1000 on: September 12, 2024, 02:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 12, 2024, 02:33:00 pm
That Hameed lad will probably keep you up. Shame we cant produce anyone like that.

Hourly, how come Vaughans lad plays for Somerset? Logical guess is he goes to Millfield?

Correct.

He seems a great prospect. If he can turn into a top quality spinning all rounder then it'll solve a lot of problems for England.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1001 on: September 12, 2024, 04:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 05:07:30 pm
Essex have been docked 12 points for someone having an oversized bat!


Are they guano appeal?

Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1002 on: September 12, 2024, 05:47:35 pm »
Middlesex losing means Sussex are very close to promotion.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1003 on: September 12, 2024, 08:30:21 pm »
Absolute scenes at Ciderabad as spinners Jack Leach and Archie Vaughan take 5 wickets apiece to bowl leaders Surrey out for 109. Numbers 6 through to 11 contributed a whopping 5 runs, all from Tom Curran!

Shakib Al Hasan will be gutted if he ends up missing out on a well deserved title medal after his long stint at Surrey.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1004 on: September 12, 2024, 09:36:24 pm »
Leach and Vaughan got all 20Surrey wickets between them.

Really throws open the fitness race though Somerset do have a tough game next against (checks notes) Lancashire
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1005 on: September 12, 2024, 09:52:54 pm »
Come on Zummerzet. (Sorry Lanky lads, just hate Surrey).
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1006 on: September 17, 2024, 11:29:40 am »
Flintoff versus Vaughan today.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1007 on: September 17, 2024, 01:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 17, 2024, 11:29:40 am
Flintoff versus Vaughan today.

Flintoff out for 7. 16 and thrown into a shite team in a relegation battle. Not fair in him really. Also given a debut to an opener who apparently has been averaging single figures in the Second XI this season. Get rid of that Manchester Grammar goon Chilton. A poor mans Atherton.

Also lost 2 wickets since Lunch - 114/6. Need to catch Notts who are 154/0 so yeah, going well.

At least Somerset winning big might give them a chance of the title. I can get behind that.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1008 on: September 17, 2024, 01:33:12 pm »
115/7

I think Somerset might be winning this
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1009 on: September 17, 2024, 01:37:38 pm »
I actually cant keep up. 115/7 :lmao
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1010 on: September 17, 2024, 01:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2024, 01:37:38 pm
I actually cant keep up. 115/7 :lmao

You really can't, its 115/8 now :lmao
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1011 on: September 17, 2024, 01:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 17, 2024, 01:38:28 pm
You really can't, its 115/8 now :lmao

Its actually shameful. Will be 4 innings defeats in a row. No one should be that bad, let alone a county with more resources than most. Absolutely rotten from top to bottom.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1012 on: September 17, 2024, 01:48:42 pm »
Ben Slater is doing his best Ben Duckett here for Notts. The bowling though. Oh boy, its bad. We need 600 here.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1013 on: September 17, 2024, 01:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2024, 01:47:17 pm
Its actually shameful. Will be 4 innings defeats in a row. No one should be that bad, let alone a county with more resources than most. Absolutely rotten from top to bottom.

121-9 now. Lost their last 6 wickets for 50 runs. Its some collapse
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1014 on: September 17, 2024, 01:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 17, 2024, 01:48:42 pm
Ben Slater is doing his best Ben Duckett here for Notts. The bowling though. Oh boy, its bad. We need 600 here.

22 no balls so far. That impressive.

To be fair to Lancs they aren't the only ones struggling. Warwickshire bowled out for 78, Gloucestershire 96-8 and Leicestershire 139-6 - something about cricket being played in mid-late September hey?
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1015 on: September 17, 2024, 02:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 17, 2024, 01:47:17 pm
Its actually shameful. Will be 4 innings defeats in a row. No one should be that bad, let alone a county with more resources than most. Absolutely rotten from top to bottom.

Be interesting what Lancs do this winter.

Coach should be replaced. Maybe  Chilton too.

Senior players have been poor -Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Bailey, Williams, Hartley. Do they all want to play Div2? Do Lancs want to move some on?

Young players have really struggled. Some promising players but is there lack of contribution indicative of ability/potential or more to do with being part of a struggling team?


Can see Lancs doing a full clear out. Equally just changing the coaching set up and captaincy may be the way forward.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1016 on: September 17, 2024, 02:11:59 pm »
Lost 6 wickets in the time taken to pop out and get some lucnch (with a bit of a walk round the block). Top work.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1017 on: September 17, 2024, 02:13:03 pm »
Lancs really need an expensive middle order international to bridge the gap between Jennings and the likes of Hurst. Who that should be I dont know but the batting is extremely flakey and inexperienced.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1018 on: September 17, 2024, 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 17, 2024, 02:13:03 pm
Lancs really need an expensive middle order international to bridge the gap between Jennings and the likes of Hurst. Who that should be I dont know but the batting is extremely flakey and inexperienced.

One of the biggest problems as I understand it is that they can't afford an expensive middle order international to bridge that gap
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1019 on: September 17, 2024, 04:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 17, 2024, 02:13:03 pm
Lancs really need an expensive middle order international to bridge the gap between Jennings and the likes of Hurst. Who that should be I dont know but the batting is extremely flakey and inexperienced.

I guessed they thought Bohannon would be that player.

I agree though. A solid overseas middle order batsman should be a priority for next season. Jennings, Bohannon, Hurst and A.N Overseas player should be enough to give stability for likes of Singh, Flintoff, Fonseka to be given the chance to establish themselves in the relative obscurity of Div 2.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1020 on: September 17, 2024, 04:02:10 pm »
Somerset 65-4 at tea. Its that small glimmer of hope that kills you!
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1021 on: September 17, 2024, 05:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on September 17, 2024, 02:04:03 pm

Senior players have been poor -Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Bailey, Williams, Hartley. Do they all want to play Div2? Do Lancs want to move some on?


Bit harsh on Jennings, that - he's the fourth-highest run scorer in Div 1 this season with four hundreds at an average of 50. If you're talking about the last couple of months though, no-one has covered themselves in glory, so fair enough!
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1022 on: September 17, 2024, 05:55:27 pm »
Somerset 146 all out, 20 wickets & it's only day 1. :lmao
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1023 on: September 17, 2024, 06:25:04 pm »
21 now  :-X
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1024 on: September 17, 2024, 06:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 17, 2024, 02:13:03 pm
Lancs really need an expensive middle order international to bridge the gap between Jennings and the likes of Hurst.

That's the traditional way of course.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1025 on: September 17, 2024, 07:03:29 pm »
Notts have frittered it away a bit here. Canterbury is a road and were 6 down for not even 400 now. Probably accept 500 if Im offered it but were prone to a collapse so if Kent get anywhere near what we make the pressure will really be on.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1026 on: Yesterday at 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 17, 2024, 07:03:29 pm
Notts have frittered it away a bit here. Canterbury is a road and were 6 down for not even 400 now. Probably accept 500 if Im offered it but were prone to a collapse so if Kent get anywhere near what we make the pressure will really be on.

433 :D

Although that looks plenty, Kent 190/7.

Lance have dug in a bit better, 211/6 so lead just over 200.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1027 on: Yesterday at 06:11:53 pm »
Wells wells wells, might the great escape be on? Lancs with a lead of 292 at the close, Kent 85/0 against Notts as well.

It's the hope that kills you.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:36:02 pm
433 :D

Although that looks plenty, Kent 190/7.

Lance have dug in a bit better, 211/6 so lead just over 200.

298/7 at the close of play

Somerset likely to be chasing around 300 in the 4th innings of a must win game.

Its a good battling batting performance from Lancs. Bohannon made 60 and Wells is 78 not out. Youngsters like Singh, Flintoff, Hurst and Bell all made contributions also.

Could be a big day tomorrow at both ends of the Div 1 table though Lancs may be a bit dependent on other results -namely Kent avoiding defeat to Notts
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1029 on: Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm »
Just looked at the final round of fixtures - start on 26th September. :lmao

Lance are away at Worcester which is normally under water by then! Notts play Warwickshire. These two are the next teams above Lancs and Notts so no great shakes either.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1030 on: Yesterday at 06:26:10 pm »
By the way, Ill stick it in here but Sri Lanka are playing NZ in a Test today. BBC scorecard says day 1 of 6whats that about? Seems ambitious! Sri Lanka 302/7 though, 124 for Mendis (one of them anyway).
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1031 on: Yesterday at 06:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm
Just looked at the final round of fixtures - start on 26th September. :lmao

Lance are away at Worcester which is normally under water by then! Notts play Warwickshire. These two are the next teams above Lancs and Notts so no great shakes either.

All because the T20, then the hundred shit, that county championship finishes so late in the year now.

Note final round of matches are 10.30am start as sunset next week is 7pm, with little chance of playing after 6pm because of the light, unless they use the pink balls rather than the cherry.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1032 on: Yesterday at 06:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:26:10 pm
By the way, Ill stick it in here but Sri Lanka are playing NZ in a Test today. BBC scorecard says day 1 of 6whats that about? Seems ambitious! Sri Lanka 302/7 though, 124 for Mendis (one of them anyway).

Kamindu Mendis is some batter. Very impressive v England.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 10:52:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:48:31 pm
Kamindu Mendis is some batter. Very impressive v England.

I see they've moved him from batting at seven to five, very sensible as he looked by far their most accomplished batter.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 12:49:44 pm »
Lancs set Notts 393 to win. Might be too little too late if we do win though - Notts look nailed on to beat Kent, so we'll be relying on them losing to Warks (who seem to be on the beach) and us beating Worcs in the last round of fixtures.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 03:24:46 pm »
Lammonby and Vaughan are going well here. Vaughan looks an absolutely otherworld talent to be honest. Back to back 5fers last game and opening the batting and slapping it around Old Trafford at 18 years old marks you out as a bit different.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 03:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:24:46 pm
Lammonby and Vaughan are going well here. Vaughan looks an absolutely otherworld talent to be honest. Back to back 5fers last game and opening the batting and slapping it around Old Trafford at 18 years old marks you out as a bit different.

Jennings dropped an easy chance from him early on annoyingly.
