County Cricket

Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 11:27:50 am
It's very, very sad indeed. There are similarities with Gary Speed. Both men were surrounded by loving family and friends, seemingly healthy, but struggling with demons that must seem invisible to others.
Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 11:34:44 am
It's very, very sad indeed. There are similarities with Gary Speed. Both men were surrounded by loving family and friends, seemingly healthy, but struggling with demons that must seem invisible to others.

We never know what is going on in peoples heads.    Empathy goes a long way,  its severely lacking in the country
Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 11:50:27 am
I totally agree with that.



Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 12:21:38 pm
Graham Thorpe 1969-2024 by Gideon Haigh

Before Marcus Trescothick, there was Graham Thorpe.  There was much acclaim and sympathy when Trescothick sixteen years ago published Coming Back To Me (2008), the inside story of the mental torment that had curtailed his Test career; but in some ways Thorpe, in Rising From The Ashes (2005), had anticipated the sub-genre of memoirs exposing players at their rawest and most vulnerable, while somehow not quite eliciting the same sympathy.  Perhaps it was felt that Thorpe, by his drinking and philandering, was more truly the author of his own sorrows.  But given the hopeful tone of Thorpes title, there is now something additionally poignant about such passages as this:

I infuriated myself with the rubbishy soundbites I spouted to the press about how Id been through a difficult period but was now feeling fine. Id go back to my hotel room and think to myself: How the fuck could you say that? When clearly youre not all right? But I was trying to portray an image of myself as being back on my feet.  Perhaps if I said it enough times it might actually come true.

It came true enough that Thorpe was able to build a second marriage on the ruins of his first, and finish his troubled career on good terms with the game.  But the balance was seldom other than precarious.  He lost his job as Englands batting coach after the 2021-22 Ashes, then had to forgo an appointment with Afghanistan for undisclosed reasons that boded ill.  Thorpes career had been notable for comebacks, including a soul-stirring hundred at the Oval in 2003.  But this time there was to be no return.  All thats left are memories, and movingly evoked they have been: Mark Ramprakash refers to Thorpes stubborn individualism , Vic Marks to his sang froid in difficult conditions , Andrew Miller to his affirming pluck.  Wasim Akram has called him the best left hander he ever bowled to, perhaps recalling this. https://youtu.be/5zliLZnJuWk

I first glimpsed Thorpe as a precocious teenage county cricketer at the Oval in 1989.  Surrey had a batter whom everyone tipped for national honours in Alec Stewart - when he twiddled his bat and surveyed the stands, it was almost like Stewy was trying to pick out the England selector in the crowd.  But I saw Thorpe bat a few times and sensed he might be just as good - he already had a complete ground game, a compact defence, fluent cover drive and rasping cut, plus that busyness characteristic of good players who just want to get in amongst it.  I was a little surprised it took him four more years to get to the top, and not at all surprised when he made a century on his Test debut, even if his Ashes career ended with only two more: he was injured after one Test in 1998-99, injured for the whole of 2001, withdrew for personal reasons from 2002-3. 

For Thorpes twelve years as an international proved almost as chequered as Englands: he played 100 Tests while also missing forty-two.  It was not, Thorpe commented in Rising, an era where a player enjoyed much reinforcement: Not everyone in the team was always happy for you when you did well.  Or perhaps, Mike Atherton observed, this sense was sharpened by Thorpes particular sensitivity to environment and mood: A happy, contented Graham Thorpe is a world-class player, his presence beneficial to any team. If something off the field is eating away at him he cannot put it to the back of his mind and concentrate on his cricket.  Sometimes, of course, what was eating him would have devoured anyone.  The passages in Rising where Thorpe is trying to play a Test at Lords in 2002 while lawyers duke out his divorce are as hard to look away from as to read.

Thorpe clung to cricket, he explained, because he felt compelled, because it seemed like there was no alternative: I kept playing because I felt it would help me keep a grip on things.  What else was I supposed to do?  But the returns were diminishing: Yeah, well, you may have just got a Test hundred against Sri Lanka but did it really give you a lift? There is a particularly poignant scene in Rising where Thorpe, then glimpsing another career abyss, is quizzed by a younger teammate after an exciting, high-scoring ODI at Lords.  Youre not going to give all this up are you?  You dont want to do this any more?  Dont you think youll miss it? Thorpe stares grimly ahead and replies that he could not give a fuck. The bright-eyed interlocutor is none other than Marcus Trescothick.

https://www.cricketetal.com/p/graham-thorpe-1969-2024

Had only read this this morning. Very sad.
Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 12:30:15 pm
Quote from: spen71 on August 12, 2024, 11:34:44 am
We never know what is going on in peoples heads.    Empathy goes a long way,  its severely lacking in the country

So true.

Such sad news. RIP
Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 12:53:35 pm
That is really sad news.

It is really important to check in on family and friends as you never know how someone feels.

Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 01:27:56 pm
Thanks for posting that Nic. I'll read anything that Gideon Haigh (Yorkshire background there, surely) writes. But this is particularly arresting.
Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 01:28:56 pm
I suspected as much when his illness was first revealed, but it wasn't my business to speculate. I could see it in the responses of his peers like Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton and Mark Butcher that not only was their grief, but also a sense of helplessness came across.

It's tragically sad when a person genuinely believes that their loved ones would be better off without them. Depression and suicidal thoughts have nothing to do with class, marital status, income, or any other category we divide ourselves in. It affects us all.

RIP Graham.
Re: County Cricket
August 12, 2024, 01:34:12 pm
This is actually kinda devastating and my thoughts go out his family and it's an extremely brave thing his wife has done.  Depression doesn't give a flying shite about status, wealth, anything really.

Terrible.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 11:32:45 am
My first test match was his first century

Very sad news, but he seemed to wear his inner turmoil on his face, came as no stories to me.  Reminded me very much of my late brother.


Theres always a way back, theres always a future. Seek help
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 12:01:18 pm
Such devastating news. RIP Graham.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 12:35:01 pm
Feel kind of kind crying, that poor man,  RIP Thorpey, all my best wishes to his family including his wife who has been so brave .
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 12:36:36 pm
I keep coming back to this story too. Its just such a sad story, and all too common. Well done to his family for being so open about it, as you say.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 01:17:20 pm
Agreed. They made an important decision. A good one, though a painful one. Society needs to get more comfortable with talking about mental health.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 01:24:43 pm
Walked in front of a fucking train. That's bad on the poor driver.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 02:42:06 pm
I hope the train driver is okay, not to mention the railway staff that had to clean up the mess. The body pieces can end up getting lodged throughout the undercarriage and all have to be recovered where possible. I'm actually annoyed he decided to end it this way. A friend of mine who worked for Network Rail and ended up with a form of PTSD after seeing this sort of stuff. He also died earlier this year aged 55 after hitting the bottle for years, perhaps there is some sort of symmetry or irony to that story, I dunno, shaking my head here.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 02:55:07 pm
Im sure there are better ways to end your life but anyone in that position in the first place is clearly not thinking too much about the consequences. I know someone whose brother hung themselves in the family home and was found by his Dad. Its absolutely awful however they choose to end it.

I hope the driver is getting all the help he needs and obviously very sorry to hear about your friend Yosser.

Whole thing is just desperately sad. You tend to hear about things like this more in younger men, I think less so someone in their 50s with family and kids.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 06:28:27 pm
Just to go a bit deep here, I've suffered on and off with suicidal thoughts and depression over the years. I've had many hours of counselling and when asked once had I thought about ending my life and replying yes, my counsellor delved deeper. He asked did I have a specific method I thought about and I said I always have the thought of jumping from a high-rise building or driving 100mph into a brick wall.

We spoke in detail about it and long story short he concluded that my self worth is/was so low, that I felt like I deserved a gory, gruesome ending like I described. Just committing suicide wasn't enough, my self-esteem and perhaps self-hatred was so deep that subconsciously I felt like I deserved so much pain.


Not to say Graham thought that way, and I understand that it is very deep and I haven't meant to make it about myself. I'm just trying to explain to those who might not understand that Graham certainly would not have been in a frame of mind to worry about the consequences, he will have been just so blinkered in the pursuit of ending his own pain. And that pain must have been immeasurable.


May his soul rest easy now.
Re: County Cricket
August 13, 2024, 07:30:31 pm
Not a fan of cricket itself but found the program Freddie Flintoff did with youths that normally wouldn't play cricket in the main is on TV tonight (BBC). Was a very good show.
Re: County Cricket
August 22, 2024, 09:40:15 pm
Was at the Oval today and watched 16-year-old Rocky Flintoffs first-class debut for Lancs. He made a composed 32. Four top-order Lancs batsmen were dropped, but they didnt take advantage and were all out for 204. Surrey 83-0 in reply, and they have England players Burns, Sibley and Foakes. Hope Lancs stay up.
Re: County Cricket
August 22, 2024, 09:54:25 pm
Saw he got out the first ball after lunch which is a shame. Surrey far too strong though. This Lancs side is pretty ropey and/or too young.
Re: County Cricket
August 30, 2024, 05:12:01 pm
Seems like theyve laid a bit of the M1 at Trent Bridge. Notts have a young kid to remember; Freddie McCann. Hes 19 and striped it recently for the England U19s and hes already got a couple of 50s in just a few knocks. Looks a mega talent. A leftie too.
Re: County Cricket
August 30, 2024, 05:18:52 pm
Must be nice having some decent players.
Re: County Cricket
August 30, 2024, 05:21:21 pm
Very few of them in this Notts XI. Full of inexperience and the bowling attack is depleted. No Stone, Pennington or Tongue means we cant take wickets. Rehan Ahmeds brother is in though and took 7-140 as a 16 year old!
Re: County Cricket
August 31, 2024, 09:19:01 pm
Lancs have lost back to back games by an innings for the first time since 1907. Some truly abysmal management at all levels of the club at the moment. Pretty pitiful.
Re: County Cricket
August 31, 2024, 09:19:58 pm
Its grim. Not even the Manchester weather can save them!
Re: County Cricket
August 31, 2024, 09:34:48 pm
Pretty shocking from Lancs at all levels.  County Championship and One Day Cup performances are dire.  T20 QF to come but the T20 has effectively been shunted into the siding and key players will inevitably be unavailable.
Re: County Cricket
August 31, 2024, 10:22:56 pm
Not all levels - the concerts always sell out.
Re: County Cricket
September 1, 2024, 10:38:07 am
Another thread being derailed!  ;)
Re: County Cricket
September 1, 2024, 06:48:11 pm
That Notts lad has just beaten WG Grace's 159 year-old record.
Re: County Cricket
September 1, 2024, 07:10:45 pm
For what?
Re: County Cricket
September 1, 2024, 07:14:57 pm
Youngest to pick up 10 scalps in a first class game. Hes clearly a phenomenal talent. In him and McCann we have a couple to go to war with in a few years. Well, until they play for England.
Re: County Cricket
September 1, 2024, 07:46:37 pm
Fair play! Well done to him.

Maybe your best players will go to Leicestershire if things get worse.

Ours will go to Derbyshire. Proper turning of the tables.
Re: County Cricket
September 2, 2024, 11:16:59 am
Chilton and Berkenstein must be worried about their job security.

Beyond Chris Green, the overseas signings havent worked. Management of youth/younger players has been poor and think weve not always put them in positions to succeed. More experienced players (with bat & ball) have been inconsistent or poor.

Real mess and likely to end up in Div2. Completely unacceptable for a club with the resources of Lancashire. I reckon only Surrey have more financial resources.
Re: County Cricket
Today at 08:14:12 pm
Cricket proving to be something of an inconvenience for Lancs again, this time in T20. At least were consistent.
Re: County Cricket
Today at 08:59:44 pm
What about those concerts though?

Coach should be sacked tonight. Change something to try and galvanise a response to avoid relegation to Div 2.
Re: County Cricket
Today at 11:20:29 pm
That was a great game to be at. Lancs turned up believing their own hype and were smashed
Re: County Cricket
Today at 11:31:29 pm
Yeah, the OT's are hardly at the pinnacle of sport right now.
