« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Cricket  (Read 49738 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,324
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 11:27:50 am »
It's very, very sad indeed. There are similarities with Gary Speed. Both men were surrounded by loving family and friends, seemingly healthy, but struggling with demons that must seem invisible to others.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:27:50 am
It's very, very sad indeed. There are similarities with Gary Speed. Both men were surrounded by loving family and friends, seemingly healthy, but struggling with demons that must seem invisible to others.

We never know what is going on in peoples heads.    Empathy goes a long way,  its severely lacking in the country
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,450
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:34:44 am
We never know what is going on in peoples heads.    Empathy goes a long way,  its severely lacking in the country

I totally agree with that.



Logged

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,083
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 12:21:38 pm »
Graham Thorpe 1969-2024 by Gideon Haigh

Before Marcus Trescothick, there was Graham Thorpe.  There was much acclaim and sympathy when Trescothick sixteen years ago published Coming Back To Me (2008), the inside story of the mental torment that had curtailed his Test career; but in some ways Thorpe, in Rising From The Ashes (2005), had anticipated the sub-genre of memoirs exposing players at their rawest and most vulnerable, while somehow not quite eliciting the same sympathy.  Perhaps it was felt that Thorpe, by his drinking and philandering, was more truly the author of his own sorrows.  But given the hopeful tone of Thorpes title, there is now something additionally poignant about such passages as this:

I infuriated myself with the rubbishy soundbites I spouted to the press about how Id been through a difficult period but was now feeling fine. Id go back to my hotel room and think to myself: How the fuck could you say that? When clearly youre not all right? But I was trying to portray an image of myself as being back on my feet.  Perhaps if I said it enough times it might actually come true.

It came true enough that Thorpe was able to build a second marriage on the ruins of his first, and finish his troubled career on good terms with the game.  But the balance was seldom other than precarious.  He lost his job as Englands batting coach after the 2021-22 Ashes, then had to forgo an appointment with Afghanistan for undisclosed reasons that boded ill.  Thorpes career had been notable for comebacks, including a soul-stirring hundred at the Oval in 2003.  But this time there was to be no return.  All thats left are memories, and movingly evoked they have been: Mark Ramprakash refers to Thorpes stubborn individualism , Vic Marks to his sang froid in difficult conditions , Andrew Miller to his affirming pluck.  Wasim Akram has called him the best left hander he ever bowled to, perhaps recalling this. https://youtu.be/5zliLZnJuWk

I first glimpsed Thorpe as a precocious teenage county cricketer at the Oval in 1989.  Surrey had a batter whom everyone tipped for national honours in Alec Stewart - when he twiddled his bat and surveyed the stands, it was almost like Stewy was trying to pick out the England selector in the crowd.  But I saw Thorpe bat a few times and sensed he might be just as good - he already had a complete ground game, a compact defence, fluent cover drive and rasping cut, plus that busyness characteristic of good players who just want to get in amongst it.  I was a little surprised it took him four more years to get to the top, and not at all surprised when he made a century on his Test debut, even if his Ashes career ended with only two more: he was injured after one Test in 1998-99, injured for the whole of 2001, withdrew for personal reasons from 2002-3. 

For Thorpes twelve years as an international proved almost as chequered as Englands: he played 100 Tests while also missing forty-two.  It was not, Thorpe commented in Rising, an era where a player enjoyed much reinforcement: Not everyone in the team was always happy for you when you did well.  Or perhaps, Mike Atherton observed, this sense was sharpened by Thorpes particular sensitivity to environment and mood: A happy, contented Graham Thorpe is a world-class player, his presence beneficial to any team. If something off the field is eating away at him he cannot put it to the back of his mind and concentrate on his cricket.  Sometimes, of course, what was eating him would have devoured anyone.  The passages in Rising where Thorpe is trying to play a Test at Lords in 2002 while lawyers duke out his divorce are as hard to look away from as to read.

Thorpe clung to cricket, he explained, because he felt compelled, because it seemed like there was no alternative: I kept playing because I felt it would help me keep a grip on things.  What else was I supposed to do?  But the returns were diminishing: Yeah, well, you may have just got a Test hundred against Sri Lanka but did it really give you a lift? There is a particularly poignant scene in Rising where Thorpe, then glimpsing another career abyss, is quizzed by a younger teammate after an exciting, high-scoring ODI at Lords.  Youre not going to give all this up are you?  You dont want to do this any more?  Dont you think youll miss it? Thorpe stares grimly ahead and replies that he could not give a fuck. The bright-eyed interlocutor is none other than Marcus Trescothick.

https://www.cricketetal.com/p/graham-thorpe-1969-2024

Had only read this this morning. Very sad.
Logged

Offline archie

  • bald. Our man in Moscow. And a bloody decent chap. MIA, last seen babysitting.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,549
  • you're due a duechers
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:34:44 am
We never know what is going on in peoples heads.    Empathy goes a long way,  its severely lacking in the country

So true.

Such sad news. RIP
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,291
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 12:53:35 pm »
That is really sad news.

It is really important to check in on family and friends as you never know how someone feels.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,324
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 01:27:56 pm »
Quote from: nicholasanthony on Yesterday at 12:21:38 pm
Graham Thorpe 1969-2024 by Gideon Haigh

Before Marcus Trescothick, there was Graham Thorpe.  There was much acclaim and sympathy when Trescothick sixteen years ago published Coming Back To Me (2008), the inside story of the mental torment that had curtailed his Test career; but in some ways Thorpe, in Rising From The Ashes (2005), had anticipated the sub-genre of memoirs exposing players at their rawest and most vulnerable, while somehow not quite eliciting the same sympathy.  Perhaps it was felt that Thorpe, by his drinking and philandering, was more truly the author of his own sorrows.  But given the hopeful tone of Thorpes title, there is now something additionally poignant about such passages as this:

I infuriated myself with the rubbishy soundbites I spouted to the press about how Id been through a difficult period but was now feeling fine. Id go back to my hotel room and think to myself: How the fuck could you say that? When clearly youre not all right? But I was trying to portray an image of myself as being back on my feet.  Perhaps if I said it enough times it might actually come true.

It came true enough that Thorpe was able to build a second marriage on the ruins of his first, and finish his troubled career on good terms with the game.  But the balance was seldom other than precarious.  He lost his job as Englands batting coach after the 2021-22 Ashes, then had to forgo an appointment with Afghanistan for undisclosed reasons that boded ill.  Thorpes career had been notable for comebacks, including a soul-stirring hundred at the Oval in 2003.  But this time there was to be no return.  All thats left are memories, and movingly evoked they have been: Mark Ramprakash refers to Thorpes stubborn individualism , Vic Marks to his sang froid in difficult conditions , Andrew Miller to his affirming pluck.  Wasim Akram has called him the best left hander he ever bowled to, perhaps recalling this. https://youtu.be/5zliLZnJuWk

I first glimpsed Thorpe as a precocious teenage county cricketer at the Oval in 1989.  Surrey had a batter whom everyone tipped for national honours in Alec Stewart - when he twiddled his bat and surveyed the stands, it was almost like Stewy was trying to pick out the England selector in the crowd.  But I saw Thorpe bat a few times and sensed he might be just as good - he already had a complete ground game, a compact defence, fluent cover drive and rasping cut, plus that busyness characteristic of good players who just want to get in amongst it.  I was a little surprised it took him four more years to get to the top, and not at all surprised when he made a century on his Test debut, even if his Ashes career ended with only two more: he was injured after one Test in 1998-99, injured for the whole of 2001, withdrew for personal reasons from 2002-3. 

For Thorpes twelve years as an international proved almost as chequered as Englands: he played 100 Tests while also missing forty-two.  It was not, Thorpe commented in Rising, an era where a player enjoyed much reinforcement: Not everyone in the team was always happy for you when you did well.  Or perhaps, Mike Atherton observed, this sense was sharpened by Thorpes particular sensitivity to environment and mood: A happy, contented Graham Thorpe is a world-class player, his presence beneficial to any team. If something off the field is eating away at him he cannot put it to the back of his mind and concentrate on his cricket.  Sometimes, of course, what was eating him would have devoured anyone.  The passages in Rising where Thorpe is trying to play a Test at Lords in 2002 while lawyers duke out his divorce are as hard to look away from as to read.

Thorpe clung to cricket, he explained, because he felt compelled, because it seemed like there was no alternative: I kept playing because I felt it would help me keep a grip on things.  What else was I supposed to do?  But the returns were diminishing: Yeah, well, you may have just got a Test hundred against Sri Lanka but did it really give you a lift? There is a particularly poignant scene in Rising where Thorpe, then glimpsing another career abyss, is quizzed by a younger teammate after an exciting, high-scoring ODI at Lords.  Youre not going to give all this up are you?  You dont want to do this any more?  Dont you think youll miss it? Thorpe stares grimly ahead and replies that he could not give a fuck. The bright-eyed interlocutor is none other than Marcus Trescothick.

https://www.cricketetal.com/p/graham-thorpe-1969-2024

Had only read this this morning. Very sad.

Thanks for posting that Nic. I'll read anything that Gideon Haigh (Yorkshire background there, surely) writes. But this is particularly arresting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 01:28:56 pm »
I suspected as much when his illness was first revealed, but it wasn't my business to speculate. I could see it in the responses of his peers like Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton and Mark Butcher that not only was their grief, but also a sense of helplessness came across.

It's tragically sad when a person genuinely believes that their loved ones would be better off without them. Depression and suicidal thoughts have nothing to do with class, marital status, income, or any other category we divide ourselves in. It affects us all.

RIP Graham.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 01:34:12 pm »
This is actually kinda devastating and my thoughts go out his family and it's an extremely brave thing his wife has done.  Depression doesn't give a flying shite about status, wealth, anything really.

Terrible.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,639
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #929 on: Today at 11:32:45 am »
My first test match was his first century

Very sad news, but he seemed to wear his inner turmoil on his face, came as no stories to me.  Reminded me very much of my late brother.


Theres always a way back, theres always a future. Seek help
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,537
  • JFT96.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #930 on: Today at 12:01:18 pm »
Such devastating news. RIP Graham.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #931 on: Today at 12:35:01 pm »
Feel kind of kind crying, that poor man,  RIP Thorpey, all my best wishes to his family including his wife who has been so brave .
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,756
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #932 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:35:01 pm
Feel kind of kind crying, that poor man,  RIP Thorpey, all my best wishes to his family including his wife who has been so brave .

I keep coming back to this story too. Its just such a sad story, and all too common. Well done to his family for being so open about it, as you say.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,324
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #933 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:36:36 pm
I keep coming back to this story too. Its just such a sad story, and all too common. Well done to his family for being so open about it, as you say.

Agreed. They made an important decision. A good one, though a painful one. Society needs to get more comfortable with talking about mental health.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • feck off
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #934 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm »
Walked in front of a fucking train. That's bad on the poor driver.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,047
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #935 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm »
I hope the train driver is okay, not to mention the railway staff that had to clean up the mess. The body pieces can end up getting lodged throughout the undercarriage and all have to be recovered where possible. I'm actually annoyed he decided to end it this way. A friend of mine who worked for Network Rail and ended up with a form of PTSD after seeing this sort of stuff. He also died earlier this year aged 55 after hitting the bottle for years, perhaps there is some sort of symmetry or irony to that story, I dunno, shaking my head here.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,756
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #936 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Im sure there are better ways to end your life but anyone in that position in the first place is clearly not thinking too much about the consequences. I know someone whose brother hung themselves in the family home and was found by his Dad. Its absolutely awful however they choose to end it.

I hope the driver is getting all the help he needs and obviously very sorry to hear about your friend Yosser.

Whole thing is just desperately sad. You tend to hear about things like this more in younger men, I think less so someone in their 50s with family and kids.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,537
  • JFT96.
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #937 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Just to go a bit deep here, I've suffered on and off with suicidal thoughts and depression over the years. I've had many hours of counselling and when asked once had I thought about ending my life and replying yes, my counsellor delved deeper. He asked did I have a specific method I thought about and I said I always have the thought of jumping from a high-rise building or driving 100mph into a brick wall.

We spoke in detail about it and long story short he concluded that my self worth is/was so low, that I felt like I deserved a gory, gruesome ending like I described. Just committing suicide wasn't enough, my self-esteem and perhaps self-hatred was so deep that subconsciously I felt like I deserved so much pain.


Not to say Graham thought that way, and I understand that it is very deep and I haven't meant to make it about myself. I'm just trying to explain to those who might not understand that Graham certainly would not have been in a frame of mind to worry about the consequences, he will have been just so blinkered in the pursuit of ending his own pain. And that pain must have been immeasurable.


May his soul rest easy now.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,820
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #938 on: Today at 07:30:31 pm »
Not a fan of cricket itself but found the program Freddie Flintoff did with youths that normally wouldn't play cricket in the main is on TV tonight (BBC). Was a very good show.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 