Just to go a bit deep here, I've suffered on and off with suicidal thoughts and depression over the years. I've had many hours of counselling and when asked once had I thought about ending my life and replying yes, my counsellor delved deeper. He asked did I have a specific method I thought about and I said I always have the thought of jumping from a high-rise building or driving 100mph into a brick wall.



We spoke in detail about it and long story short he concluded that my self worth is/was so low, that I felt like I deserved a gory, gruesome ending like I described. Just committing suicide wasn't enough, my self-esteem and perhaps self-hatred was so deep that subconsciously I felt like I deserved so much pain.





Not to say Graham thought that way, and I understand that it is very deep and I haven't meant to make it about myself. I'm just trying to explain to those who might not understand that Graham certainly would not have been in a frame of mind to worry about the consequences, he will have been just so blinkered in the pursuit of ending his own pain. And that pain must have been immeasurable.





May his soul rest easy now.