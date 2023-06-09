« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Cricket  (Read 31014 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #720 on: June 9, 2023, 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on June  8, 2023, 12:11:23 am
First time at Blackpool CC for me today - really enjoyed it.

It's a great little club, excellent bar.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,779
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #721 on: June 13, 2023, 05:52:34 pm »
Lancs doing their level best to lose after getting a 1st innings lead of nearly 250. 5/2 chasing 140 off 15.

Nope, theres another day to go. In the bag! 48/2 at the close.
« Last Edit: June 13, 2023, 06:38:59 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #722 on: June 13, 2023, 07:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 13, 2023, 05:52:34 pm
Lancs doing their level best to lose after getting a 1st innings lead of nearly 250. 5/2 chasing 140 off 15.

Nope, theres another day to go. In the bag! 48/2 at the close.

Surpassed by Yorkshire! First innings lead of 250. Reduced Derbyshire to 6 for 3 in the second innings. They got 450. We now need 65 to win with just 4 wickets remaining. Bloody 'opeless.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,779
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #723 on: June 13, 2023, 07:47:31 pm »
Byeck!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #724 on: June 14, 2023, 12:01:56 pm »
Somebody obviously put a rocket up their arses after yesterday's pantomime. Good Queen Bess brought it home.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,997
  • Legacy fan
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #725 on: June 14, 2023, 12:25:08 pm »
Surrey on course to chase down 500
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #726 on: June 14, 2023, 12:34:50 pm »
Jamie Smith for England. I will die on this hill.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #727 on: June 14, 2023, 12:36:51 pm »
Joe Clarke sounds like he enjoys a bit of a laugh.

Good batter too by the looks of things. 150 up for Notts.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,568
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #728 on: June 14, 2023, 01:06:40 pm »
Always nice to see Sir Alastair getting another ton. His 74th FC century.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #729 on: June 14, 2023, 05:36:55 pm »
Absolutely outstanding from Joe Clarke. Notts were buried in this one. As it is, if we had another day Notts mightve ended up making enough to try and force a win.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,700
  • feck off
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #730 on: June 14, 2023, 06:11:57 pm »
in these days of fast scoring, sibley apparently scored the slowest CC ton ever.

good effort. as is knocking off 501.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,268
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #731 on: June 14, 2023, 08:36:54 pm »
I see Foakes scored a ton in an historic run chase. Interesting.

Mind you so did Sibley.

Burns didn't.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,779
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 03:55:18 pm »
So Lancs had Surrey 9 down and trailing by 40. Theyve ended up putting on 130 for the last wicket.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,722
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:37:42 am »

'Equity in Cricket report: Discrimination 'widespread' in English cricket':-

Racism, sexism, classism and elitism is "widespread" in English and Welsh cricket, according to a long-awaited independent report.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has delivered its findings from a two-year investigation.

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/66022949





'English cricket is racist, sexist and elitist, says landmark report':-

Independent Commission finds problems widespread
ECB chair recognises need for significant reform

www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jun/27/english-cricket-is-racist-sexist-and-elitist-says-landmark-report


a snippet...

'English cricket suffers from widespread and deep-rooted racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination at all levels of the game and urgently needs reform, a landmark report has found.

The 317-page report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (Icec), which drew on evidence from more than 4,000 players, coaches, administrators and fans, also urges the sport to also face up to the fact that its not banter or just a few bad apples causing the problems.

The England and Wales Cricket Board responded to the report by issuing an unreserved apology for its failure to adequately tackle discrimination and said the findings were a seminal moment for the sport. It pledged to respond to 44 recommendations made by Icec within three months.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,722
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:39:58 am »

'English crickets reign of shame exposed with devastating admission of guilt':-

Damning report must act as a brutal wake-up call and a line cannot be drawn under this with prejudice rife within the sport

www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/jun/27/english-cricket-independent-commission-equity-prejudice-azeem-rafiq-racism


a snippet...


'You may want to sit down for this part. Turns out  no, seriously  that a sport created and codified for the purpose of allowing rich white landowners to bet against each other, and then exported around the world at gunpoint with the promise that it would civilise savage peoples, may not actually be that progressive.

How can this possibly have happened? Who do we see about this? And whos asking, anyway?

The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Crickets report into systemic discrimination in the English game will doubtless be described as many things. A wake‑up call. A line in the sand. A humiliation. What it represents to those who have been arguing the point for many years is, rather, a kind of historical artefact: documentary proof that English crickets in-built prejudice against women, people of colour and people from poorer backgrounds is not some fey liberal invention or a jaundiced troublemakers charter, but a lived reality for many people for many years, perhaps even generations.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 