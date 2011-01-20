« previous next »
bradders1011

Re: County Cricket
Reply #680 on: May 25, 2023, 10:33:17 pm
Lancs battered Leicestershire in the Blast, knocked 100 off in 11 overs.

£5.22 members price for a Holt's bitter in the pavilion though. They should wear a mask and a stripy jumper.
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Cricket
Reply #681 on: May 26, 2023, 04:33:42 pm
Shubman Gill is in the kind of form only aliens operate at. 3 tons in one edition of IPL. Australia will have it all on trying to stop him next week if he brings this.
Robinred

Re: County Cricket
Reply #682 on: May 26, 2023, 07:53:15 pm
Sean Abbott just beat the record for the T20 fastest 100 - just 34 balls, at the Oval v Kent.

Not a big fan of the format, but it was impressed to witness.

Gerry Attrick

Re: County Cricket
Reply #683 on: May 26, 2023, 07:56:56 pm
Quote from: Robinred on May 26, 2023, 07:53:15 pm
Sean Abbott just beat the record for the T20 fastest 100 - just 34 balls, at the Oval v Kent.

Not a big fan of the format, but it was impressed to witness.

Previous high score of 41 in the format.
voodoo ray

Re: County Cricket
Reply #684 on: May 26, 2023, 08:04:08 pm
he gave that a right biffing.
Yorkykopite

Re: County Cricket
Reply #685 on: May 26, 2023, 08:05:14 pm
Quote from: Robinred on May 26, 2023, 07:53:15 pm
Sean Abbott just beat the record for the T20 fastest 100 - just 34 balls, at the Oval v Kent.

Not a big fan of the format, but it was impressed to witness.

We used to be impressed by 50 off 34. It's amazing what is happening to cricket.
Robinred

Re: County Cricket
Reply #686 on: May 26, 2023, 08:17:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 26, 2023, 08:05:14 pm
We used to be impressed by 50 off 34. It's amazing what is happening to cricket.

Yep - truly amazing. I played until I was 54, and a few of the younger players were playing with new much thicker bats that were a good deal heavier than my 2lb 4oz blade. Im not for a moment suggesting that modern bats are the sole reason for the change, but its a factor.

(Incidentally, I watched a feature about the problems the Indian subcontinent bat manufacturers are having sourcing willow currently last week. Some firms are at risk of closing because of it).
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Cricket
Reply #687 on: May 26, 2023, 08:36:19 pm
Bowlers need to go back to the drawing board. Too often I see a boundary off the first or second ball of the over and then it unravels and is a big over. The mental resilience isnt there for too many. Full tosses and errors galore.
Yorkykopite

Re: County Cricket
Reply #688 on: May 26, 2023, 09:47:55 pm
Quote from: Robinred on May 26, 2023, 08:17:40 pm
Yep - truly amazing. I played until I was 54, and a few of the younger players were playing with new much thicker bats that were a good deal heavier than my 2lb 4oz blade. Im not for a moment suggesting that modern bats are the sole reason for the change, but its a factor.

(Incidentally, I watched a feature about the problems the Indian subcontinent bat manufacturers are having sourcing willow currently last week. Some firms are at risk of closing because of it).

I saw that too.

My own bat broke last Sunday. A Gray-Nicolls Powerbow, 6 years old so I shouldn't complain. But a bloody pain given I've got 2, possibly 3 seasons left in me. I've had 2lb, 10 oz bats for as long as I can remember. They were regarded as quite heavy when I started out. Kids hold it now and think it's a piece of straw!
Legs

Re: County Cricket
Reply #689 on: May 26, 2023, 10:02:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 26, 2023, 08:36:19 pm
Bowlers need to go back to the drawing board. Too often I see a boundary off the first or second ball of the over and then it unravels and is a big over. The mental resilience isnt there for too many. Full tosses and errors galore.

To be fair the game T20 is geared up for batters really you have to either be really quick with good skills or top spinner to fox batters now.

Mis hits fly for 6 now.

Viv Richards was a beast in his day imagine him now with short boundaries and better bats 😆
Sangria

Re: County Cricket
Reply #690 on: May 27, 2023, 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 26, 2023, 09:47:55 pm
I saw that too.

My own bat broke last Sunday. A Gray-Nicolls Powerbow, 6 years old so I shouldn't complain. But a bloody pain given I've got 2, possibly 3 seasons left in me. I've had 2lb, 10 oz bats for as long as I can remember. They were regarded as quite heavy when I started out. Kids hold it now and think it's a piece of straw!

2-2 or so for me.
andy07

Re: County Cricket
Reply #691 on: May 27, 2023, 11:40:29 pm
Lancs making an impressive start the T20 with 3 wins.  Mitchell snd Wood stand out performers.
Jookie

Re: County Cricket
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm
Lancashire squad for the Roses T20 tomorrow is looking good.

Buttler and Salt both available after IPL

Conceivable the line-up could be:

Buttler
Salt
Livingsone
Croft
Mitchel
Wells
De Grandhomme
Hartley
Mahmood
Wood
Parkinson/Bailey

That Top 6 is absolute quality for english domestic level -  Salt, Livingstone, Buttler and Darryl Mitchell are 4 genuine top players at a global T20 level.

Bowling wise you have Mahmood and Wood who have been in recent T20 England set ups, supported by De Grandhomme and the spin of Hartley and Parkinson. Livingstone, Mitchell and Wells offer some additional bowling options.

I'm sure we'll get beat by Yorkshire but on paper we are looking good!
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Cricket
Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 08:39:20 pm
I went to watch Notts last night. Malan is unbelievably high class. Shame hes in a team decimated by injuries and international duty because he deserves way more than Yorkshire have been offering. Notts made a right mess of the chase though to give yorkshire a first win in about 9 months.
Jookie

Re: County Cricket
Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:39:20 pm
I went to watch Notts last night. Malan is unbelievably high class. Shame hes in a team decimated by injuries and international duty because he deserves way more than Yorkshire have been offering. Notts made a right mess of the chase though to give yorkshire a first win in about 9 months.

Malan is an excellent one day/T20 player. Interesting that Malan has only ever played 1 season of IPL. He's the type of cricketer you'd have expected to play in the IPL across multiple seasons.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Cricket
Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm
Hes been around for ever too. I saw him score a T20 ton for Middlesex v Lancs back in 2008 I think.
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Cricket
Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm
Malan is an excellent one day/T20 player. Interesting that Malan has only ever played 1 season of IPL. He's the type of cricketer you'd have expected to play in the IPL across multiple seasons.

Hes not sexy enough. Even Hales struggles to get a gig. Pure English batsmen really find it difficult to get picked up. Buttler is pretty much the only out and out batter but even he can put the gloves on.
Jookie

Re: County Cricket
Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 09:36:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm
Hes not sexy enough. Even Hales struggles to get a gig. Pure English batsmen really find it difficult to get picked up. Buttler is pretty much the only out and out batter but even he can put the gloves on.

Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, Bairstow and Morgan are probably the most prominent English batsmen in IPL history.

As you say not many are pure batsman like Hales or Malan. Either potential bowlers or wicket keepers at T20 level
Jookie

Re: County Cricket
Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 09:42:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:53:27 pm
Hes been around for ever too. I saw him score a T20 ton for Middlesex v Lancs back in 2008 I think.

Pretty sure that's the season Middlesex won the T20 competition -  beat Kent in the final.

Pretty sure David Malan had one of the worst examples of a fielding I've seen in professional cricket in that game. Cost 2 over throws in the last over of the T20 Final from the worst throw from long on that I've ever seen. Must have been wide of the wicket by 10 meters and went over the keepers head. Luckily for him I think Middlesex still won.
Robinred

Re: County Cricket
Reply #699 on: Today at 07:07:50 pm
Roses 20/20 on from Headingley. Cant help wondering whether Adam Lyth could/should have got another chance at tests; at his best hes a wonderful stroke maker.
Jookie

Re: County Cricket
Reply #700 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm
Yorkshire on top so far.

Going to need a big innings from one of Lancashires big hitters to get 196 from here
