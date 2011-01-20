Lancashire squad for the Roses T20 tomorrow is looking good.



Buttler and Salt both available after IPL



Conceivable the line-up could be:



Buttler

Salt

Livingsone

Croft

Mitchel

Wells

De Grandhomme

Hartley

Mahmood

Wood

Parkinson/Bailey



That Top 6 is absolute quality for english domestic level - Salt, Livingstone, Buttler and Darryl Mitchell are 4 genuine top players at a global T20 level.



Bowling wise you have Mahmood and Wood who have been in recent T20 England set ups, supported by De Grandhomme and the spin of Hartley and Parkinson. Livingstone, Mitchell and Wells offer some additional bowling options.



I'm sure we'll get beat by Yorkshire but on paper we are looking good!