« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Cricket  (Read 28107 times)

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #640 on: September 26, 2022, 05:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 26, 2022, 05:28:36 pm
Fair play to Jennings, hes had a terrific season. If we ever change test openers hes probably as deserving of another chance as anybody.

Came in to post the same thing. Looks like a really mature player now, and can play in the way McCullum and Stokes want. Add in his record in Asia and I'd be very surprised if he he didn't make the squad.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #641 on: September 26, 2022, 07:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2022, 04:22:49 pm
Hello old friends. Its been a while. 4th County Championship game in a row that Keaton Jennings has scored a ton (dating back to about 1997 the way this season has been scheduled). England recall anyone? :D

Great minds boys

As you say, the success he did have with England came in Asia I think so I reckon he should make the squad at the very least.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #642 on: September 27, 2022, 01:08:50 pm »
Jennings out for 199 today. Balderson last man out for 97 too, think that would have been his first ton. Unlucky all round but 512 isnt to be sniffed at.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #643 on: September 29, 2022, 01:27:58 pm »
Come on, Warwickshire. Get that win  :P
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,519
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #644 on: September 29, 2022, 01:33:22 pm »
Hampshire are 14-2 chasing 139

If Hampshire win Warwickshire are down. If Warwickshire win Yorkshire are down.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #645 on: September 29, 2022, 01:35:11 pm »
Come on you Brummie twats! Guess a Hampshire win would also see them finish 2nd above Lancs.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,519
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #646 on: September 29, 2022, 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 29, 2022, 01:35:11 pm
Guess a Hampshire win would also see them finish 2nd above Lancs.

It'll be a small price to pay to see them lot get the relegation they should have been given following all the racism stuff.

Hampshire will get these easy though.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,519
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #647 on: September 29, 2022, 01:58:29 pm »
33-3
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,919
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #648 on: September 29, 2022, 02:36:54 pm »
We have to put our faith in a batter called Gubbins.

Strewth.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #649 on: September 29, 2022, 02:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 29, 2022, 02:36:54 pm
We have to put our faith in a batter called Gubbins.

Strewth.

Suppose yours were Bobbins. Tense?

James Vince has gone. Couldnt quite get the job done. Who knew?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,519
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #650 on: September 29, 2022, 03:09:29 pm »
73 for 5..

66 more needed
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #651 on: September 29, 2022, 04:45:10 pm »
Nail-biting, this.  From 91-7 to 132-8.

Liam Norwell has taken seven of the wickets but they're really bowling him and Hannon-Dalby into the ground.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,519
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #652 on: September 29, 2022, 04:53:18 pm »
What a finish :D

Unreal figures from Norwell relegates Yorkshire
« Last Edit: September 29, 2022, 04:55:03 pm by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #653 on: September 29, 2022, 04:54:20 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on September 29, 2022, 04:53:18 pm
What a finish :D
Very much!

Amazing effort by Norwell.  9/62 in the second innings and 13/100 across the match to save Warwickshire from relegation.  Out for a golden duck though so I expect he'll be keeping his head down.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,919
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #654 on: September 29, 2022, 04:59:43 pm »
Fair play to Norwell.

Yorkshire have only themselves to blame after pissing it away v Gloucestershire. But where were Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Willey, and Malan when we needed them at the business end of the season?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #655 on: September 29, 2022, 05:02:23 pm »
Good to see Yorkshire suffer. Theyll back soon.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • feck off
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #656 on: September 29, 2022, 05:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 29, 2022, 04:59:43 pm
Fair play to Norwell.

Yorkshire have only themselves to blame after pissing it away v Gloucestershire. But where were Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Willey, and Malan when we needed them at the business end of the season?

Chilling, injured, england, doesn't play red ball, england, england?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #657 on: September 29, 2022, 05:15:15 pm »
Won their first game in April and nothing since. And yet England have been strong this summer. Things change.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,919
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #658 on: September 29, 2022, 08:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 29, 2022, 05:15:15 pm
Won their first game in April and nothing since. And yet England have been strong this summer. Things change.

England's strong summer? Take our lads away and it doesn't look so strong?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #659 on: September 29, 2022, 08:09:22 pm »
Good to see Yorkshire relegated.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #660 on: September 29, 2022, 09:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 29, 2022, 08:07:53 pm
England's strong summer? Take our lads away and it doesn't look so strong?

Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).

We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,919
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #661 on: September 29, 2022, 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 29, 2022, 09:11:13 pm
Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).

We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.

I agree, and I understood what you were saying. But was wondering what England's strong summer would look like without Bairstow and Root making the runs.

In the old days, when the saying was forged, those two would also be making runs for Yorkshire between the Tests. And Harry Brook, test-less until the Oval it's true but still plucked from the Yorkshire team in order to carry the teas from June onwards, would have continued to make hay too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #662 on: January 30, 2023, 01:19:34 pm »
Lancs getting the all important Kiwi overseas fan base on board by announcing the double signing of Daryl Mitchell and the big man himself Colin De Grandhomme for the Ciubry Chanpiinship and T20 blast this summer.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #663 on: March 30, 2023, 10:29:24 am »
Notts get Shaheen Afridi for the Blast. Huge signing for Notts. Him and Olly Stone opening the bowling should see most off. Then Hales and Munro will open the batting and knock them off easy enough. Put us in the final now.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,919
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #664 on: March 30, 2023, 10:41:34 am »
In Yorkshire we don't take, we give.

Donating Root, Brook, and Bairstow to England for the season.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #665 on: March 30, 2023, 10:44:25 am »
Duckett will be a big loss for Notts in the middle order, especially in the 4 day stuff. He absolutely racked them up last year and some players will need to step up massively to carry the team against superior attacks.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #666 on: March 30, 2023, 10:46:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 30, 2023, 10:29:24 am
Notts get Shaheen Afridi for the Blast. Huge signing for Notts. Him and Olly Stone opening the bowling should see most off. Then Hales and Munro will open the batting and knock them off easy enough. Put us in the final now.

Lancs have Colin Big Man and Daryl Mitchell. Useful signings.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #667 on: April 13, 2023, 05:48:45 pm »
Duckett is developing a conversion issue. As for the rest of the Notts batting
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #668 on: April 20, 2023, 04:00:04 pm »
When Duckett is unavailable for Notts theres going to be some dark days.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #669 on: May 7, 2023, 08:58:25 pm »
Absolutely exceptional rearguard effort from Hutton and Broad to keep Lancashire and in particular Anderson at bay. Lancs were absolutely maxing out Jimmy, he chucked down 20 overs out of 67 bowled. Dont blame them, you use what you have. The Notts batting is really, really bad.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #670 on: May 7, 2023, 09:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May  7, 2023, 08:58:25 pm
Absolutely exceptional rearguard effort from Hutton and Broad to keep Lancashire and in particular Anderson at bay. Lancs were absolutely maxing out Jimmy, he chucked down 20 overs out of 67 bowled. Dont blame them, you use what you have. The Notts batting is really, really bad.

Shame they lost so much time to rain. Lancs have draw every game this season and had the upper hand in all but one I think.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #671 on: May 7, 2023, 09:50:17 pm »
Hartley is turning into some player.  Watched the last few overs on the laptop with the footy on the telly.  Had more eyes on the laptop.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm »
Foakes out for Bairstow. Not unexpected Id say. Ill keep banging the Jamie smith drum too. Hes going to be top class. Surrey produce glovesmen.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #673 on: Today at 11:48:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:02:47 pm
Foakes out for Bairstow. Not unexpected Id say. Ill keep banging the Jamie smith drum too. Hes going to be top class. Surrey produce glovesmen.

Incredibly harsh on Foakes - he's not really put a foot wrong. I expected them to do something funky at the top of the order as Crawley is clearly the most droppable player in the side, but somehow he lives to fight another day. Australia's bowlers will rip him to shreds this summer (so will Ireland's, probably).
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #674 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 11:48:00 am
Incredibly harsh on Foakes - he's not really put a foot wrong. I expected them to do something funky at the top of the order as Crawley is clearly the most droppable player in the side, but somehow he lives to fight another day. Australia's bowlers will rip him to shreds this summer (so will Ireland's, probably).

Foakes is just in the wrong era. Hes too slow a scorer with the tail we have. You have to slog it because Broad, Anderson, Leach and Robinson dont occupy the crease for long enough.
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #675 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:53:39 am
Foakes is just in the wrong era. Hes too slow a scorer with the tail we have. You have to slog it because Broad, Anderson, Leach and Robinson dont occupy the crease for long enough.

I'm not sure that's quite true though - I can think of a few instances where the tail's stuck around and he's made valuable runs (the 50 he got in Karachi for instance). Ultimately, who do you think would get us more runs in the long run - Foakes or Crawley? I think the majority would say the former.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 