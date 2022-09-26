Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).



We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.



I agree, and I understood what you were saying. But was wondering what England's strong summer would look like without Bairstow and Root making the runs.In the old days, when the saying was forged, those two would also be making runs for Yorkshire between the Tests. And Harry Brook, test-less until the Oval it's true but still plucked from the Yorkshire team in order to carry the teas from June onwards, would have continued to make hay too.