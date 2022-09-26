Fair play to Jennings, hes had a terrific season. If we ever change test openers hes probably as deserving of another chance as anybody.
Hello old friends. Its been a while. 4th County Championship game in a row that Keaton Jennings has scored a ton (dating back to about 1997 the way this season has been scheduled). England recall anyone?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Guess a Hampshire win would also see them finish 2nd above Lancs.
We have to put our faith in a batter called Gubbins. Strewth.
What a finish
Fair play to Norwell. Yorkshire have only themselves to blame after pissing it away v Gloucestershire. But where were Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Willey, and Malan when we needed them at the business end of the season?
Won their first game in April and nothing since. And yet England have been strong this summer. Things change.
England's strong summer? Take our lads away and it doesn't look so strong?
Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.
Notts get Shaheen Afridi for the Blast. Huge signing for Notts. Him and Olly Stone opening the bowling should see most off. Then Hales and Munro will open the batting and knock them off easy enough. Put us in the final now.
Absolutely exceptional rearguard effort from Hutton and Broad to keep Lancashire and in particular Anderson at bay. Lancs were absolutely maxing out Jimmy, he chucked down 20 overs out of 67 bowled. Dont blame them, you use what you have. The Notts batting is really, really bad.
Foakes out for Bairstow. Not unexpected Id say. Ill keep banging the Jamie smith drum too. Hes going to be top class. Surrey produce glovesmen.
Incredibly harsh on Foakes - he's not really put a foot wrong. I expected them to do something funky at the top of the order as Crawley is clearly the most droppable player in the side, but somehow he lives to fight another day. Australia's bowlers will rip him to shreds this summer (so will Ireland's, probably).
Foakes is just in the wrong era. Hes too slow a scorer with the tail we have. You have to slog it because Broad, Anderson, Leach and Robinson dont occupy the crease for long enough.
