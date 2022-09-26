Fair play to Jennings, hes had a terrific season. If we ever change test openers hes probably as deserving of another chance as anybody.
Hello old friends. Its been a while. 4th County Championship game in a row that Keaton Jennings has scored a ton (dating back to about 1997 the way this season has been scheduled). England recall anyone?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Guess a Hampshire win would also see them finish 2nd above Lancs.
We have to put our faith in a batter called Gubbins. Strewth.
What a finish
Fair play to Norwell. Yorkshire have only themselves to blame after pissing it away v Gloucestershire. But where were Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Willey, and Malan when we needed them at the business end of the season?
Won their first game in April and nothing since. And yet England have been strong this summer. Things change.
England's strong summer? Take our lads away and it doesn't look so strong?
Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]