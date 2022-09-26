« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Cricket  (Read 24287 times)

Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #640 on: September 26, 2022, 05:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 26, 2022, 05:28:36 pm
Fair play to Jennings, hes had a terrific season. If we ever change test openers hes probably as deserving of another chance as anybody.

Came in to post the same thing. Looks like a really mature player now, and can play in the way McCullum and Stokes want. Add in his record in Asia and I'd be very surprised if he he didn't make the squad.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #641 on: September 26, 2022, 07:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2022, 04:22:49 pm
Hello old friends. Its been a while. 4th County Championship game in a row that Keaton Jennings has scored a ton (dating back to about 1997 the way this season has been scheduled). England recall anyone? :D

Great minds boys

As you say, the success he did have with England came in Asia I think so I reckon he should make the squad at the very least.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #642 on: September 27, 2022, 01:08:50 pm »
Jennings out for 199 today. Balderson last man out for 97 too, think that would have been his first ton. Unlucky all round but 512 isnt to be sniffed at.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,967
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:27:58 pm »
Come on, Warwickshire. Get that win  :P
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:33:22 pm »
Hampshire are 14-2 chasing 139

If Hampshire win Warwickshire are down. If Warwickshire win Yorkshire are down.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:35:11 pm »
Come on you Brummie twats! Guess a Hampshire win would also see them finish 2nd above Lancs.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #646 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:35:11 pm
Guess a Hampshire win would also see them finish 2nd above Lancs.

It'll be a small price to pay to see them lot get the relegation they should have been given following all the racism stuff.

Hampshire will get these easy though.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm »
33-3
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #648 on: Today at 02:36:54 pm »
We have to put our faith in a batter called Gubbins.

Strewth.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #649 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:36:54 pm
We have to put our faith in a batter called Gubbins.

Strewth.

Suppose yours were Bobbins. Tense?

James Vince has gone. Couldnt quite get the job done. Who knew?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #650 on: Today at 03:09:29 pm »
73 for 5..

66 more needed
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #651 on: Today at 04:45:10 pm »
Nail-biting, this.  From 91-7 to 132-8.

Liam Norwell has taken seven of the wickets but they're really bowling him and Hannon-Dalby into the ground.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,257
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #652 on: Today at 04:53:18 pm »
What a finish :D

Unreal figures from Norwell relegates Yorkshire
« Last Edit: Today at 04:55:03 pm by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:54:20 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 04:53:18 pm
What a finish :D
Very much!

Amazing effort by Norwell.  9/62 in the second innings and 13/100 across the match to save Warwickshire from relegation.  Out for a golden duck though so I expect he'll be keeping his head down.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:59:43 pm »
Fair play to Norwell.

Yorkshire have only themselves to blame after pissing it away v Gloucestershire. But where were Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Willey, and Malan when we needed them at the business end of the season?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #655 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Good to see Yorkshire suffer. Theyll back soon.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,311
  • feck off
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #656 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:59:43 pm
Fair play to Norwell.

Yorkshire have only themselves to blame after pissing it away v Gloucestershire. But where were Root, Bairstow, Brook, Rashid, Willey, and Malan when we needed them at the business end of the season?

Chilling, injured, england, doesn't play red ball, england, england?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #657 on: Today at 05:15:15 pm »
Won their first game in April and nothing since. And yet England have been strong this summer. Things change.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #658 on: Today at 08:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:15:15 pm
Won their first game in April and nothing since. And yet England have been strong this summer. Things change.

England's strong summer? Take our lads away and it doesn't look so strong?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #659 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm »
Good to see Yorkshire relegated.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:07:53 pm
England's strong summer? Take our lads away and it doesn't look so strong?

Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).

We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,084
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:11:13 pm
Was trying to play on the Strong Yorkshire, Strong England saying (is that what it used to be?).

We won 6 out of 7 Tests didnt we? Id say that was strong. Glad one Yorkshireman was able to play a leading role in it.

I agree, and I understood what you were saying. But was wondering what England's strong summer would look like without Bairstow and Root making the runs.

In the old days, when the saying was forged, those two would also be making runs for Yorkshire between the Tests. And Harry Brook, test-less until the Oval it's true but still plucked from the Yorkshire team in order to carry the teas from June onwards, would have continued to make hay too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 