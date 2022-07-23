Quite the collapse from Lancs. What does he even bowl?



Right arm medium.Yorkshire got lucky with a ball change."It all began when Bohannon cut Dom Bess into a puddle that was lying on the covers.That, of course, necessitated a ball change yet the oldest ball in the box offered to the umpires still had its gold lettering on it. Jennings would later say that he could see it "kick and zip" off the surface, so it was not surprising that the medium-pacer George Hill, who had earlier dismissed Wells for 84, was not bemoaning the change."