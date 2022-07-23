« previous next »
Northeast could have broke the record. Cooke got a double. They could have got the highest county score ever.

Crazy declaration.
to be fair they have got them 7 down.
Quote from: rhysd on July 23, 2022, 05:22:12 pm
Northeast could have broke the record. Cooke got a double. They could have got the highest county score ever.

Crazy declaration.

They have 9 overs to get one wicket and they win.

Glamorgan are 3rd in the table they need to win to close the gap and have a chance of promotion.

It may have seemed harsh but its a team game.
Fully vindicated if they take this last one!
Well I guess if they win it is justified. It is a team game.

Shame though, not often you get a chance to break such records.
They did win!
They've had quite the day
If you turned up to Leicester today you got your moneys worth.
Great declaration, that's what I said earlier.
Lancs slipped from 97-2 to 145 all out

Kent now 5-2

Seems like a bowler's wicket & conditions!

Quote from: Ray K on July 23, 2022, 02:08:20 pm
As if they're going to skittle Leics on that road of a pitch.
Quote from: rhysd on July 23, 2022, 02:18:17 pm
It's terrible. Chance of a lifetime to break an incredible record.
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 23, 2022, 03:12:24 pm
no wonder there are queues on the motorways if they're playing cricket on it

utterly bizarre declaration.

They won didn't they?  ;D
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 26, 2022, 03:19:55 pm
already said about that

I'm catching up Ray, give me time.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 26, 2022, 12:24:54 pm
Lancs slipped from 97-2 to 145 all out

Kent now 5-2

Seems like a bowler's wicket & conditions!



Kent made a bit of a recovery 86-3
Quote from: Elzar on July 26, 2022, 03:21:53 pm
Kent made a bit of a recovery 86-3

A lot of a recovery - but Lancs pegged them back slightly.
Crawley has to be done. The lad cannot score to save his life. A 27 ball duck in this one.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 26, 2022, 07:13:03 pm
Crawley has to be done. The lad cannot score to save his life. A 27 ball duck in this one.

His first class average is now below 30 after todays duck.
Quote from: Jonny-LFC on July 26, 2022, 08:53:32 pm
His first class average is now below 30 after todays duck.

Adil Rashid has a higher first class average. A spinner who has batted 11 in a one dayer for England.
Lancs have done well and look poised to beat Kent.

But it's all moot now, as Hampshire have already won and Surrey are odd-on to do the same.

Yaaarksher put in two consecutive abject performances against Lancs' titale rivals.
Notts are looking good for a return to Div 1. Got 3 of the bottom 4 to play and we're way clear albeit Glamorgan have played 1 less. Criminal that we keep yo yo-ing when you look at our team. Ollie Stone is coming next season, so that helps.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 28, 2022, 03:52:41 pm
Lancs have done well and look poised to beat Kent.

But it's all moot now, as Hampshire have already won and Surrey are odd-on to do the same.

Yaaarksher put in two consecutive abject performances against Lancs' titale rivals.

Yes just seen that, great fight back. Might watch last session on you tube, I watched the  Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire match there after the event, great entertainment with a really tense finish.

Is it me or do many more of these county matches finish in a result nowadays rather than a draw?
Hello old friends. Its been a while. 4th County Championship game in a row that Keaton Jennings has scored a ton (dating back to about 1997 the way this season has been scheduled). England recall anyone? :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2022, 04:22:49 pm
Hello old friends. Its been a while. 4th County Championship game in a row that Keaton Jennings has scored a ton (dating back to about 1997 the way this season has been scheduled). England recall anyone? :D

Our opener batter, 21-year old George Hill, had quite a day too. 6 for 26. Wait till he actually picks up the bat!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  5, 2022, 11:48:29 pm
Our opener batter, 21-year old George Hill, had quite a day too. 6 for 26. Wait till he actually picks up the bat!

Quite the collapse from Lancs. What does he even bowl?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  5, 2022, 11:50:38 pm
Quite the collapse from Lancs. What does he even bowl?

Right arm medium.

Yorkshire got lucky with a ball change.

"It all began when Bohannon cut Dom Bess into a puddle that was lying on the covers.

That, of course, necessitated a ball change yet the oldest ball in the box offered to the umpires still had its gold lettering on it. Jennings would later say that he could see it "kick and zip" off the surface, so it was not surprising that the medium-pacer George Hill, who had earlier dismissed Wells for 84, was not bemoaning the change."
Cheers Dave. Lancs ended with a 1st innings lead of just 21. But then the openers went mad for the second time this match. Luke Wells with 100 off 65 balls! Finished Day 3 on 202/3 (off 32 overs!). Got to risk losing to chase the win tomorrow.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September  7, 2022, 11:39:03 pm
Cheers Dave. Lancs ended with a 1st innings lead of just 21. But then the openers went mad for the second time this match. Luke Wells with 100 off 65 balls! Finished Day 3 on 202/3 (off 32 overs!). Got to risk losing to chase the win tomorrow.

I'd like to know more about Wells. That was some second innings performance. McCullum sent out the message that he wanted first-class cricketers to play aggressively with the bat. That's what Wells did today.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  8, 2022, 12:00:24 am
I'd like to know more about Wells. That was some second innings performance. McCullum sent out the message that he wanted first-class cricketers to play aggressively with the bat. That's what Wells did today.

Joined from Sussex a couple of seasons ago. Have a feeling he might be the son of Alan. Didnt he wait for ages to make a Test debut to then make a duck in his one and only innings?

Id say hes pushing 30 at least rather than a bright young talent but hes done a good job for Lancs. Him and Jennings have been a pretty solid opening partnership.

Not sure where all the talented local lads are though. Apart from Bohannon no one seems to have come through in recent years.
Anyone following Lancs - Essex? The Chelmsford pitch is an absolute minefield. We're still only in the first session of day 2, and Essex are 28/4 chasing 98 to win after a George Balderson hat-trick :o
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 12:25:21 pm
Anyone following Lancs - Essex? The Chelmsford pitch is an absolute minefield. We're still only in the first session of day 2, and Essex are 28/4 chasing 98 to win after a George Balderson hat-trick :o

Sorry, hijacked the England thread to talk about it!

Mental. Must be an awful wicket. Title chasing Hampshire bowled out for 57 by Kent yesterday too. I would laugh as I dont like them but itll hand the title to Surrey so thats not great either.

Would be funny if Lancs can win from here but only takes one good partnership (of 20!).
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:36:51 pm
Sorry, hijacked the England thread to talk about it!

Mental. Must be an awful wicket. Title chasing Hampshire bowled out for 57 by Kent yesterday too. I would laugh as I dont like them but itll hand the title to Surrey so thats not great either.

Would be funny if Lancs can win from here but only takes one good partnership (of 20!).

Glen Chapple certainly seems to think so!

https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/county-championship-division-one-2022-1297650/essex-vs-lancashire-1297783/match-report-1
