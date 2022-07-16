« previous next »
Author Topic: County Championship  (Read 20875 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #560 on: July 16, 2022, 09:19:03 pm »
Tense this! Wells overturns an LBW. 41 off 36, 6 wickets left.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #561 on: July 16, 2022, 09:27:44 pm »
David gone. Lancs in danger of blowing this.

Of all the annoying shite southern counties, Hampshire are the worst. Dont lose this please.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,177
Re: County Championship
« Reply #562 on: July 16, 2022, 09:32:45 pm »
Is Lamb participating in some sort of viral Specsavers ad?

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,192
  • Legacy fan
Re: County Championship
« Reply #563 on: July 16, 2022, 09:45:14 pm »
Game over now surely
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,192
  • Legacy fan
Re: County Championship
« Reply #564 on: July 16, 2022, 09:48:51 pm »
OMG
Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,192
  • Legacy fan
Re: County Championship
« Reply #565 on: July 16, 2022, 09:50:19 pm »
This is insane
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #566 on: July 16, 2022, 09:54:27 pm »
That was appalling all round! Wells running through treacle, dont know why Hartley didnt come back for 2 early in that last over even if he sacrificed himself to get Wood back on strike. Then Wood run out trying a bye to the keeper. Then two air shots from Gleeson.

Needed one of the main batsman to go deeper but that was still shocking game management.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #567 on: July 16, 2022, 10:08:23 pm »
1 run!!!

They looked too comfortable and happy to take the 6/7 per over after the power play. Should have pushed on to try take the game away with Jennings and Croft in. Easy to say I suppose.

T20 cricket is ridiculous fun though.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: County Championship
« Reply #568 on: July 16, 2022, 10:10:25 pm »
Lancashire blew that especially after that start.

What was Vilas saying to Vince then?
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,958
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #569 on: July 16, 2022, 10:14:16 pm »
Shite that
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #570 on: July 16, 2022, 10:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 16, 2022, 10:10:25 pm
Lancashire blew that especially after that start.

What was Vilas saying to Vince then?

Were they having handbags? Stormed off after Gleeson was bowled the first time, only to hear the cheers from the next room! Free hit, just two to win, just get bat on it and give yourself a chance, or just hit it high given you cant be caught. Did he not know how many were needed?
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,744
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: County Championship
« Reply #571 on: July 16, 2022, 10:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 16, 2022, 10:18:11 pm
Were they having handbags? Stormed off after Gleeson was bowled the first time, only to hear the cheers from the next room! Free hit, just two to win, just get bat on it and give yourself a chance, or just hit it high given you cant be caught. Did he not know how many were needed?

I think there was a field change so Vilas was annoyed.

Also, was the ball dead after the final ball for free hit?
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #572 on: July 16, 2022, 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on July 16, 2022, 10:25:52 pm
I think there was a field change so Vilas was annoyed.

Also, was the ball dead after the final ball for free hit?

Just reading about it. Sounds like a Hants fielder pulled the stump out before the run out was completed but the whole thing was a bit of a shambles really. Clutching at straws and dont really want to go back and watch it again. :D
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #573 on: July 16, 2022, 10:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 16, 2022, 10:34:18 pm
Just reading about it. Sounds like a Hants fielder pulled the stump out before the run out was completed but the whole thing was a bit of a shambles really. Clutching at straws and dont really want to go back and watch it again. :D

Yeah looked as if lancs ran two and all stumps were pulled out without a runout being completed would like to hear someone clarify what was actually given.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #574 on: July 16, 2022, 10:49:10 pm »
Although the camera shows the wicket keeper holding the stumps with the ball in his hand at the bowlers end?
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #575 on: July 16, 2022, 10:58:58 pm »
Born Loser James Vince playing a pivotal role in the field though. That stings.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Championship
« Reply #576 on: July 16, 2022, 11:14:07 pm »
How did they lose that? They needed a run a ball off the last 6 overs with David at the crease.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #577 on: July 17, 2022, 12:36:39 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 16, 2022, 11:14:07 pm
How did they lose that? They needed a run a ball off the last 6 overs with David at the crease.

Given his ability and reputation I think David has been poor.

Id lay tonights defeat at  his door. By name & big contract overseas  player should see you home within 35 to win off 5 overs.

David failed we hes failed previously.
Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,958
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #578 on: July 17, 2022, 12:59:35 am »
great day, but fuck off should hants have won that.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #579 on: July 18, 2022, 02:25:11 pm »
Good news to see Saqib Mahmood sign a new 2-year contract at Lancashire.

Looked to be off to Warwickshire at the end of the season but seems to have had a change of heart.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #580 on: July 18, 2022, 07:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July 18, 2022, 02:25:11 pm
Good news to see Saqib Mahmood sign a new 2-year contract at Lancashire.

Looked to be off to Warwickshire at the end of the season but seems to have had a change of heart.

Sundar Washington in too for the summer.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #581 on: July 18, 2022, 08:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July 18, 2022, 07:19:02 pm
Sundar Washington in too for the summer.

Whats left of it. Cant be too many county championship games left?
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #582 on: July 19, 2022, 10:39:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 18, 2022, 08:27:57 pm
Whats left of it. Cant be too many county championship games left?

5 left. Starting with Northants today.

Theres also the One Day Cup which runs in August.

Lancashire's game today playing under slightly modified times for each session due to the weather. Each session only 90 minutes and 30 minutes added to each of the other 3 days to make up the time.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #583 on: July 19, 2022, 11:40:43 am »
Quote from: Elzar on July 18, 2022, 07:19:02 pm
Sundar Washington in too for the summer.

Wicket with his 2nd ball for Lancashire.

Think we'll see a lot of Washington and Parkinson bowling today. Not sure how many overs the seamers could bowl in 40C heat.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #584 on: July 19, 2022, 02:29:22 pm »
Hottest day of the year most places, yet there is still a cricket match with a rain delay. Somerset vs Yorkshire they are off the field!
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #585 on: July 21, 2022, 01:19:57 pm »
Different climate in Northampton? Theyve somehow managed to prepare an absolute green top to play on. This is Day 3: https://mobile.twitter.com/lancscricket/status/1550091616966377472

Lancs were all out for 130 odd yesterday, a deficit of about 100 but Northants are 67/6 so maybe some life in the game yet.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Championship
« Reply #586 on: July 21, 2022, 01:37:33 pm »
Groundsman at Derby has prepared one that is almost impossible to be dismissed on. Hameed and Duckett put on 402. Theyre about 240/4 in reply halfway through day 3. Boring stuff.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: County Championship
« Reply #587 on: July 21, 2022, 03:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 21, 2022, 01:19:57 pm
Different climate in Northampton? Theyve somehow managed to prepare an absolute green top to play on. This is Day 3: https://mobile.twitter.com/lancscricket/status/1550091616966377472

Lancs were all out for 130 odd yesterday, a deficit of about 100 but Northants are 67/6 so maybe some life in the game yet.


They were 75-7, too

Then the 8th wicket put on 95 (one batter being ex-Lancs player Kerrigan?)

With Surrey looking odds-on to beat Essex, and Hants also in control, it's bye-bye for another year.

With the dismal throwing-away of the T20 final, it's looking like a miserable failure of a season. Again.
Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,160
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #588 on: July 21, 2022, 03:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 21, 2022, 03:31:35 pm

They were 75-7, too

Then the 8th wicket put on 95 (one batter being ex-Lancs player Kerrigan?)

With Surrey looking odds-on to beat Essex, and Hants also in control, it's bye-bye for another year.

With the dismal throwing-away of the T20 final, it's looking like a miserable failure of a season. Again.

Kerrigan could hardly hold the bat at the right end when playing for Lancs. The fact he faced 100 balls over his 2 innings on a bowlers wicket says a lot about Lancs bowling attack.

It's a decent bowling attack, that minus Hassan Ali and Anderson, lacks that bowler who can blow away the tail. Feels like early inroads are made with the new ball on many occasions but 80-4 turns into 220-6 or 340 all out. That ability to turn 80-4 into 160 all out is what is missing. Think Hants and Surrey have the ability to do this with their bowling attacks. Probably the difference with those 2 and Lancashire.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: County Championship
« Reply #589 on: July 21, 2022, 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July 21, 2022, 03:47:48 pm
Kerrigan could hardly hold the bat at the right end when playing for Lancs. The fact he faced 100 balls over his 2 innings on a bowlers wicket says a lot about Lancs bowling attack.

It's a decent bowling attack, that minus Hassan Ali and Anderson, lacks that bowler who can blow away the tail. Feels like early inroads are made with the new ball on many occasions but 80-4 turns into 220-6 or 340 all out. That ability to turn 80-4 into 160 all out is what is missing. Think Hants and Surrey have the ability to do this with their bowling attacks. Probably the difference with those 2 and Lancashire.


Good points  :thumbup
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 12:09:25 pm »
Lancs need 50 to win, 4 wickets in hand. Bohannon out early today just after making his hundred. Slightly unusual in that Parkinsons came in as a nightwatchman last night, and got out last night too. So they sent Williams in as another one. Means we have Sundar and Williams in now going slowly but will have Rob Jones to bat at 9 (arguably about his right place!) and Wood and Bailey to come who would normally be 8 and 9. So the remaining batting is reasonably strong but will need at least one of them to take the bull by the horns.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,586
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship
« Reply #591 on: Today at 01:14:52 pm »
Lara's record is under threat today!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/scorecard/ECKO53050
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,569
  • Truthiness
Re: County Championship
« Reply #592 on: Today at 01:16:17 pm »
Sam Northeast has just brought up his 400* for Glamorgan at Leicestershire. The first 400 since Brian Lara made his 501*.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #593 on: Today at 01:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:16:17 pm
Sam Northeast has just brought up his 400* for Glamorgan at Leicestershire. The first 400 since Brian Lara made his 501*.


In England or anywhere? Thought he played for Kent!
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,569
  • Truthiness
Re: County Championship
« Reply #594 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:35:05 pm
In England or anywhere? Thought he played for Kent!
Anywhere. They declared with him unbeaten at 410. They hit 795 and had an unbeaten 6th wicket partnership of 450.
Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • Igor
Re: County Championship
« Reply #595 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm »
Why didn't they let him go for the record?

Once in a lifetime opportunity. Shocked by that.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,569
  • Truthiness
Re: County Championship
« Reply #596 on: Today at 02:08:20 pm »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 01:59:56 pm
Why didn't they let him go for the record?

Once in a lifetime opportunity. Shocked by that.
As if they're going to skittle Leics on that road of a pitch.
Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • Igor
Re: County Championship
« Reply #597 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:08:20 pm
As if they're going to skittle Leics on that road of a pitch.

It's terrible. Chance of a lifetime to break an incredible record.
