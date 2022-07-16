Lancs need 50 to win, 4 wickets in hand. Bohannon out early today just after making his hundred. Slightly unusual in that Parkinsons came in as a nightwatchman last night, and got out last night too. So they sent Williams in as another one. Means we have Sundar and Williams in now going slowly but will have Rob Jones to bat at 9 (arguably about his right place!) and Wood and Bailey to come who would normally be 8 and 9. So the remaining batting is reasonably strong but will need at least one of them to take the bull by the horns.