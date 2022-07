Yorkshire's Tattershall with his 4th stumping of the match (all off Bess). Not bad, especially on top of 185 not out.



Unlucky from Lancs today. Was always going to be hard to take 10 wickets today. Did well to take it to the last hour with still some interest in the result. Good bowling by 21 year old left arm spinner Jack Morley. 5 wickets in the innings in only his 3rd 1st class match. Lewis Goldsworthy looked a good player for Somerset. They look to have a few decent looking young batsman- Rew played well on debut plus Lammonby and Bartlett are decent. If Banton can regain some form and Kohler-Cadmore comes in then the look to have a very good young batting line up. Will help with Hildreth and Davies coming to the back end of their careers.Shame Yorkshire couldn’t get a result v Surrey. Surrey are 28 points ahead of Lancashire with only 5 game left. Need to be within 12 points by the last game when Lancs play Surrey. Next 2 versus Northants and Kent are must wins before the break for the One Day Cup