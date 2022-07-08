Rumours that ECB may allow some of Lancs England players to play in T20 QF tonight.
Rumour is Salt might be allowed to play and potentially Gleeson/Parkinson.
Hope its true. Surrey were really hampered by losing 4 players this week who have played consistently in their T20 team in the group stage
Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.
Stop bloody grumbling Lanky!
And, being even more fair, I must point out that neither Buttler nor Livingstone actually batted for England yesterday.