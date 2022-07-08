« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Championship  (Read 19321 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #480 on: July 8, 2022, 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July  8, 2022, 02:25:59 pm
Rumours that ECB may allow some of Lancs England players to play in T20 QF tonight.

Rumour is Salt might be allowed to play and potentially Gleeson/Parkinson.

Hope its true. Surrey were really hampered by losing 4 players this week who have played consistently in their T20 team in the group stage

Lancs have asked for permission, which suggests that it wasn't out the question. Just a few would be nice. On my way to the ground after work, so best be a good evening!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #481 on: July 8, 2022, 02:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July  8, 2022, 02:27:12 pm
Lancs have asked for permission, which suggests that it wasn't out the question. Just a few would be nice. On my way to the ground after work, so best be a good evening!

Enjoy mate.

Salt
Jennings
Croft
Vilas (wk/c)
David
Wells
Lamb
Wood
Hartley
Bailey

Plus 1 of Bohannon, Morley, Jones or 1 of the England lads would be my guess.

Should be competitive against a good Essex side
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,526
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship
« Reply #482 on: July 8, 2022, 02:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July  8, 2022, 02:25:59 pm
Rumours that ECB may allow some of Lancs England players to play in T20 QF tonight.

Rumour is Salt might be allowed to play and potentially Gleeson/Parkinson.

Hope its true. Surrey were really hampered by losing 4 players this week who have played consistently in their T20 team in the group stage

Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.

Stop bloody grumbling Lanky!

And, being even more fair, I must point out that neither Buttler nor Livingstone actually batted for England yesterday.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #483 on: July 8, 2022, 02:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  8, 2022, 02:37:51 pm
Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.

Dont ruin my narrative!

Read recently that Koehler-Cadmore is leaving Yorkshire at the end of the season. Really surprised they are letting him leave. Always impressed with him.

I know David Wiley is going also. Hes been contemplating that for a while based on what Ive heard.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,526
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship
« Reply #484 on: July 8, 2022, 03:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on July  8, 2022, 02:58:52 pm
Dont ruin my narrative!

Read recently that Koehler-Cadmore is leaving Yorkshire at the end of the season. Really surprised they are letting him leave. Always impressed with him.

I know David Wiley is going also. Hes been contemplating that for a while based on what Ive heard.

Touch wood, but it might be a sign of a good crop of local youngsters coming through.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #485 on: July 8, 2022, 04:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  8, 2022, 02:37:51 pm
Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.

Stop bloody grumbling Lanky!

And, being even more fair, I must point out that neither Buttler nor Livingstone actually batted for England yesterday.

Rashid was his personal choice presumably.

But fair point and a joke all round really that teams with lots of internationals should be penalised.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #486 on: July 8, 2022, 08:11:59 pm »
Salt stumped Pepper in that innings. :D

Lancs need 162 to make Finals Day.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #487 on: July 8, 2022, 08:14:46 pm »
as I'm going next saturday (and it actually looks like it might be a nice day) it'd be good to see lancs/yorks in one of the semis. or even the final.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #488 on: July 8, 2022, 08:42:05 pm »
Now Pepper catches Salt.

Borderline whether he touched the rope.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #489 on: July 8, 2022, 08:44:33 pm »
I don't think he did. Certainly wasn't enough to definitely say that he did.

Great work though
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
Re: County Championship
« Reply #490 on: July 8, 2022, 08:48:06 pm »
A shame they didnt have a better angle
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #491 on: July 8, 2022, 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  8, 2022, 08:44:33 pm
I don't think he did. Certainly wasn't enough to definitely say that he did.

Great work though

Reading a few tweets saying you could see the tip of the toblerone move. Hard to tell as watching on my phone!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #492 on: July 8, 2022, 08:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  8, 2022, 08:48:08 pm
Reading a few tweets saying you could see the tip of the toblerone move. Hard to tell as watching on my phone!

I thought it might have from one angle, but not from another.

So fuck knows, meaning it's out.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Championship
« Reply #493 on: July 8, 2022, 08:57:14 pm »
Lancs should be winning this tournament.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #494 on: July 8, 2022, 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  8, 2022, 08:57:14 pm
Lancs should be winning this tournament.

Feels like Yorkshire have their name in the trophy having qualified by default and then somehow won in that final over against Surrey.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #495 on: July 8, 2022, 09:12:41 pm »
Ohhhh Lancy Lancy!
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
Re: County Championship
« Reply #496 on: July 8, 2022, 09:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  8, 2022, 09:04:02 pm
Feels like Yorkshire have their name in the trophy having qualified by default and then somehow won in that final over against Surrey.

Am i right in thinking itll be a Lancs v Yorks semi?
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #497 on: July 8, 2022, 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on July  8, 2022, 09:12:53 pm
Am i right in thinking itll be a Lancs v Yorks semi?

hope so.

not sure how they work them out.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #498 on: July 8, 2022, 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on July  8, 2022, 09:12:53 pm
Am i right in thinking itll be a Lancs v Yorks semi?

Is it a random draw or do they do 2 North v South ties?
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,228
Re: County Championship
« Reply #499 on: July 8, 2022, 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  8, 2022, 09:14:29 pm
hope so.

not sure how they work them out.

Me either but i think its already sorted
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #500 on: July 8, 2022, 09:23:28 pm »
dagnall just said it on telly so it must be true.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #501 on: July 8, 2022, 09:25:48 pm »
Didnt realise finals day was next Saturday. Is it not usually August? What a great semi!

Somerset to make the final from the other 3 I reckon.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,743
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: County Championship
« Reply #502 on: July 8, 2022, 09:40:39 pm »
Lovely evening at OT that.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #503 on: July 8, 2022, 09:56:07 pm »
Was great that!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #504 on: July 8, 2022, 10:09:15 pm »
Jealous of the people who were there.

Great win by Lancs reserves.

Imagine how good a full strength Lancashire versus full strength Yorkshire would be in the semi final.

ECB missing a trick with the scheduling
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #505 on: July 9, 2022, 08:37:07 pm »
some absolutely devastating hitting from zomerzet in making 265. they're gonna win this by an innings
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,185
  • Legacy fan
Re: County Championship
« Reply #506 on: July 9, 2022, 09:22:00 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  9, 2022, 08:37:07 pm
some absolutely devastating hitting from zomerzet in making 265. they're gonna win this by an innings
A team will hit 300 within the next couple of years.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #507 on: July 9, 2022, 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on July  9, 2022, 09:22:00 pm
A team will hit 300 within the next couple of years.

I don't know about that. It's a long way in just 20 overs.

Pretty telling though that 4 of the highest scores in the blast have been made this year including the top 2.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,185
  • Legacy fan
Re: County Championship
« Reply #508 on: July 9, 2022, 09:43:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July  9, 2022, 09:28:48 pm
I don't know about that. It's a long way in just 20 overs.

Pretty telling though that 4 of the highest scores in the blast have been made this year including the top 2.
Well they were 35 off tonight and one of the Derbyshire bowlers had outstanding figures of 2-16. If he gets carted as well, then theyre nearly there.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #509 on: July 9, 2022, 09:44:40 pm »
Just a 191 run win there.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm »
Whenever I do this I then cause a flurry of wickets but Lancs are currently a tidy 447/2. Doyle hundred for Jennings, 109 for Wells abs Bohannon letting the side down with a meagre 91.

Somerset made 446. Fun in the sun in Southport.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm
Whenever I do this I then cause a flurry of wickets but Lancs are currently a tidy 447/2. Doyle hundred for Jennings, 109 for Wells abs Bohannon letting the side down with a meagre 91.

Somerset made 446. Fun in the sun in Southport.

With Hampshire probably winning, Essex winning and Surrey looking most likely to draw, it feels imperative for Lancs to try and force a result.

Not sure how they do that though with only 4 sessions to go and what looks like a batters paradise, with a current lead of 1
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 04:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm
Whenever I do this I then cause a flurry of wickets but Lancs are currently a tidy 447/2

30 mins after tea 495/4!
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 05:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 04:56:04 pm
30 mins after tea 495/4!

Going for quick runs to be fair! Jennings has 250 now.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm »
300 for Jennings!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,526
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship
« Reply #515 on: Yesterday at 06:32:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm
300 for Jennings!

200 to go to beat Lara.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,537
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #516 on: Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:32:02 pm
200 to go to beat Lara.

Couldnt even beat Neil Fairbrother.  Pathetic.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,920
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #517 on: Today at 08:04:45 am »
due to a fuck-up I've got a spare going for t20 finals day on saturday. it's in the south lower stand.

lob me a message if you're interested.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,423
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: County Championship
« Reply #518 on: Today at 01:36:19 pm »
Lancs with a very faint chance of victory.

Yaaarksher trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of a certain draw.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 