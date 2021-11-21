Is Ben Compton any relation to Nick? And of course Dennis?



Lancs in good shape again. Bowled out Gloucs for 252 and are 230 odd for 3. Hundred for Josh Bohannon who had been talked up a bit of late.



Cousin of Nick, grandson of Denis.IK presumed he was a young lad breaking into the Kent team, but he;s 28. Only came to England (from SA) at 25 to play his first pro cricket with Notts. Only played 5 CC games in 2 seasons for them (playing mostly second XI and Minor Counties for Norfolk)Released at the end of last year and Kent signed him as back-up. Went playing in Zimbabwe over the winter and found some form. Unexpectedly started the first CC game for Kent when Crawley opted to sit the game out, and scored a century in Kent's only innings. Got two more against Lancs - so his first 3 innings for Kent resulted in centuries.Only got 27 in the 1st innings of the current game.Dunno if he even qualifies for EnglandGreat fightback from Lancs after Gloucs were 119-0.