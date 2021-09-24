« previous next »
Author Topic: County Championship 2021  (Read 4652 times)

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #200 on: September 24, 2021, 01:42:53 pm »
I'm giving this up now.

Not going to put myself through the agony.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #201 on: September 24, 2021, 01:52:23 pm »
Dont like seeing this thread bumped today! As you say, you have to think Warwickshire will get it done from here. Not like Somerset have anything to play for.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #202 on: September 24, 2021, 01:56:00 pm »
56/4 now
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #203 on: September 24, 2021, 02:04:49 pm »
All over.

Surrey 609/3! Pope 235*

Lowest score made so far in the innings is a pathetic 64. Glamorgan have used 10 bowlers.

Is that match being played in a different country to the rest of them!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #204 on: September 24, 2021, 02:08:40 pm »
Its in sunny Kennington, everyone knows that's that Barbados of south London!

They're replying to Glamorgan's 672-6
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #205 on: September 24, 2021, 02:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 02:08:40 pm
They're replying to Glamorgan's 672-6

"Why don't we do it in the road?"
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #206 on: September 24, 2021, 02:23:18 pm »
73-5

More than happy to continue the updates? ;D
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #207 on: September 24, 2021, 02:39:32 pm »
Fun fact:

Somerset have never won the county championship before but they have been involved in the game that has decided the champions in the last two seasons
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #208 on: September 24, 2021, 02:39:55 pm »
Lancashire put up a pathetic performance v Notts on the final day in 2010 that denied Somerset the County Championship.

Feels like Somerset are returning the favour today.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #209 on: September 24, 2021, 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 02:23:18 pm
73-5

More than happy to continue the updates? ;D

Its always been all about the Bob Willis trophy for me Welshy.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #210 on: September 24, 2021, 03:04:14 pm »
90/7
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #211 on: September 24, 2021, 03:06:42 pm »
Bad luck Lanky. Always going to be tough when a team has its tail up like Warwickshire.

Another County Championship medal for the mighty Bresnan.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #212 on: September 24, 2021, 03:10:06 pm »
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #213 on: September 24, 2021, 03:36:32 pm »
106/8
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #214 on: September 24, 2021, 04:21:28 pm »
149/9
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #215 on: September 24, 2021, 04:31:41 pm »
All over. Warwickshire have won the County Championship
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #216 on: September 24, 2021, 06:10:26 pm »
Meh, wasn't interested anyway

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #217 on: September 24, 2021, 06:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 24, 2021, 03:10:06 pm
https://twitter.com/AigburthCC/status/1441402273351995394?s=20

That's fabulous. The County Cricket championship!

I wish Lanky had won now. I honestly do.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #218 on: Today at 10:56:02 am »
 :-[ :-[
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #219 on: Today at 10:57:48 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:56:02 am
:-[ :-[

Pencilled in for five days I think! Good luck with that.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:11:24 am »
Wow!  Some start.
@JonnYNWA

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
"Can we start again? We weren't ready"
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #222 on: Today at 11:18:39 am »
12/6 :lmao
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #223 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
12/6

Those are the odds on Lancashire winning the game right?
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #224 on: Today at 11:20:21 am »
I will not be tempted to comment.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #225 on: Today at 11:21:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:21 am
I will not be tempted to comment.

Best wait until Warwickshire have scored 20 runs and taken the lead right?
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #226 on: Today at 11:21:52 am »
Apparently Lancashire won the toss that dictated they batted "like Bob Willis".
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #227 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Warwickshire are still 4/11 in play. How bad is the pitch that theyre not about 1/10?!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #228 on: Today at 11:25:43 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:22:08 am
Warwickshire are still 4/11 in play. How bad is the pitch that theyre not about 1/10?!

A 10.30 start in practically October was never going to be a batsmans paradise! Especially when Lancs batting is ropey at the best of times.

Ridiculous odds though. Lump on!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #229 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
Imagine if Woakes was playing by the way!
