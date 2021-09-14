First gets the title but then the top two play for the Bob Willis Trophy, it could be in the future that's the one to win given what's happened in Rugby League. Apparently fans no longer care about where their team finish in the table, its all about who wins the 'Grand Final'.



The 2021 County Championship title will be decided by the team that finishes top of Division One.



https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1862765/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-2021-county-championship



Not really true.Most have just accepted that the overall winner is decided by the play-off culminating in the Grand Final. Everyone knows the rules beforehand. Probably helps that RL has a history of a 'Championship Final' to decide the overall champions, harking back to the days of two geographical divisions (or sub-divisions); this was only replaced a more conventional 'first past the post' league system in the 70's, then reverting to a play-off/final system in '98.Anyway, with that win and other results going the right way, Lancs are very much back in contention. Beat Hampshire in the last game and they have a great chance.