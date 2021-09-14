Is there an 'as it stands' table for Division 1? Struggling to work out how the bonus points have affected things.
Are Lancashire now behind both Notts and Warwickshire? If so, then even a win might not be enough to get into the 'final'.
Also, is it great bowling, bad batting or the pitch that has caused 22 wickets to go down for less than 300 runs? Hopefully it's not the pitch since with bonus points (and particularly batting points) being key I'd hope Aigburth hasn't dropped a clanger by preparing an overly seamer friendly wicket.