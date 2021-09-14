« previous next »
Author Topic: County Championship 2021  (Read 3000 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #80 on: September 14, 2021, 07:03:08 pm »
So Hampshire beat Notts to go top, 4 points clear of Lancs and they play each other in the final round.

Yorkshire or Warwickshire could end up in second by the time they finish their match so its not as simple as Lancs having to win to come top (although theyll have to win to realistically stand a chance).

But is that slightly irrelevant anyway? Do the top two then play off?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #81 on: September 14, 2021, 08:13:13 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 14, 2021, 07:03:08 pm
So Hampshire beat Notts to go top, 4 points clear of Lancs and they play each other in the final round.

Yorkshire or Warwickshire could end up in second by the time they finish their match so its not as simple as Lancs having to win to come top (although theyll have to win to realistically stand a chance).

But is that slightly irrelevant anyway? Do the top two then play off?

First gets the title but then the top two play for the Bob Willis Trophy, it could be in the future that's the one to win given what's happened in Rugby League. Apparently fans no longer care about where their team finish in the table, its all about who wins the 'Grand Final'.

The 2021 County Championship title will be decided by the team that finishes top of Division One.

https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1862765/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-2021-county-championship
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #82 on: September 15, 2021, 01:22:48 pm »
Lancashire are playing vs Hampshire at Liverpool Cricket Club (Aigburth) next week. Tickets on general sale from Friday
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #83 on: September 15, 2021, 01:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 14, 2021, 08:13:13 pm
First gets the title but then the top two play for the Bob Willis Trophy, it could be in the future that's the one to win given what's happened in Rugby League. Apparently fans no longer care about where their team finish in the table, its all about who wins the 'Grand Final'.

The 2021 County Championship title will be decided by the team that finishes top of Division One.

https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1862765/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-2021-county-championship


Not really true.

Most have just accepted that the overall winner is decided by the play-off culminating in the Grand Final. Everyone knows the rules beforehand. Probably helps that RL has a history of a 'Championship Final' to decide the overall champions, harking back to the days of two geographical divisions (or sub-divisions); this was only replaced a more conventional 'first past the post' league system in the 70's, then reverting to a play-off/final system in '98.



Anyway, with that win and other results going the right way, Lancs are very much back in contention. Beat Hampshire in the last game and they have a great chance.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #84 on: September 15, 2021, 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 15, 2021, 01:24:38 pm

Not really true.

Most have just accepted that the overall winner is decided by the play-off culminating in the Grand Final. Everyone knows the rules beforehand. Probably helps that RL has a history of a 'Championship Final' to decide the overall champions, harking back to the days of two geographical divisions (or sub-divisions); this was only replaced a more conventional 'first past the post' league system in the 70's, then reverting to a play-off/final system in '98.



Anyway, with that win and other results going the right way, Lancs are very much back in contention. Beat Hampshire in the last game and they have a great chance.

Well it is true, as you've accepted in your next sentence.

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #85 on: September 15, 2021, 10:32:07 pm »
Lancs third by 0.5 points, I think given Warwickshire play the whipping boys Somerset in their final game, Lancs will have to beat Hampshire to get second and qualify for the 'Grand Final'. Perhaps an outside chance of Notts? Exciting stuff!
Online voodoo ray

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #86 on: September 18, 2021, 09:02:09 pm »
That's fucking odd. Someone just caught the ball but it's a 6 because he's in contact with his mate on the floor who's in contact with the boundary.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #87 on: September 18, 2021, 11:52:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 18, 2021, 09:02:09 pm
That's fucking odd. Someone just caught the ball but it's a 6 because he's in contact with his mate on the floor who's in contact with the boundary.

Yes, I've never seen anything like that in a cricket match. I was actually wondering which way they were going to rule, as I don't even know what the rules are in those circumstances. Given how long it took them to make the decision, I think the third umpire must have been checking up as well.

https://twitter.com/SkyCricket/status/1439320231718133761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1439320231718133761%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Fcricket%2Fnews%2F12123%2F12411546%2Fvitality-blast-kent-spitfires-beat-somerset-in-final-as-jordan-cox-hits-unbeaten-half-century-and-sets-up-stunning-catch
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 am »
Looking like the weather is going to be OK for the next 4 days at all 3 grounds, so at least the cricket on the field will decide the Championship and not the NW being wet.
Online Welshred

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 am »
Air ambulance stopped play in the Glocs v Durham game
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 am »
Lancs won the toss and have taken an early wicket.

It's at Aigburth, too.

Warwickshire also an early wicket down.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 am »
Looks like the Yaaaarksher twats have rested some players, and Notts making good progress.

Tempted to chuck a few quid on Notts.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 11:25:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:21:34 am
Looks like the Yaaaarksher twats have rested some players, and Notts making good progress.

Tempted to chuck a few quid on Notts.

Rested for what, next April?
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 11:33:27 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:25:50 am
Rested for what, next April?

The Fifty starts next week.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:25:50 am
Rested for what, next April?


Fuck knows. But there's a couple of players not in the team who usually play (Gary Ballance for one).
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 am »
Lancashire flying all of a sudden! 43-3 with 2 quick wickets.

Hoping to get there on Friday as I am off work. Hopefully a good finish in store.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 am »
Duckett and Clarke partnership is critical for us. Batting to come but could get run through very quickly.
Offline spen71

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm »
Lancs going well.    4 out now!
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 01:00:03 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 12:29:33 pm
Lancs going well.    4 out now!

Good start although Id expect a low scoring game I think. Have to imagine theres a bit in it for the bowlers at this time of year!
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 01:25:12 pm »
71-6 Vince and Dawson both gone now. Could be a quick end to this innings
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 02:07:16 pm »
Aigburth eh? Interesting ground with good shithouse facilities, which unfortunately they keep showing during the coverage. All I can say is that's a load of crap!

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:29:56 pm »
Hampshire 143 all out. Parkinson cleans up the tail with 3/9.

Every bonus point could be crucial here so lets so if they can get a few!
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 05:20:48 pm »
And now Lancs are 9/2 in reply. Ah. They have Mohammed Abbas playing.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 05:47:01 pm »
18/3 not surprised about that score at all to be honest given how difficult batting looked. Lancs will be rueing the fact that they didn't keep Hampshire below 100 after some of those missed chances.
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:44:18 am »
Lancashire not started well here.

Not as bad as Northamptonshire though!  :o
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #105 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:44:18 am
Lancashire not started well here.

Not as bad as Northamptonshire though!  :o

That's 29 wickets in 1 day and half an hour in that game, does make you question this wisdom in playing these matches so late in the year, as there can't be many pitches in good nick at this moment. Next week's '5-day' final could be an anti climax at this rate.
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #106 on: Today at 11:25:00 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:44:18 am
Lancashire not started well here.

Not as bad as Northamptonshire though!  :o

Nevermind, they are heading that way. 47-7
Online Welshred

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:50:32 am »
Essex, bowled out for 170, have just won by an innings and 44 runs. The game last 96.3 overs. Fucking ridiculous.
Offline Jonny-LFC

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:02:22 pm »
Another pathetic batting display by Yorkshire.  Club is in a very very bad state right now, on and off the field.  Embarrassing.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:25:00 am
Nevermind, they are heading that way. 47-7
Decent fight back to pretty much turn this into a 1 innings match.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Come on the Nottinghamers.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
I see the Yaaarksher gobshites doing what they can to hopefully deny their Lancastrian neighbours of a chance to win the title.

Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:12:30 pm »
Hampshire 1/2

This is fun for bowlers at least
Online Jookie

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Is there an 'as it stands' table for Division 1? Struggling to work out how the bonus points have affected things.

Are Lancashire now behind both Notts and Warwickshire? If so, then even a win might not be enough to get into the 'final'.

Also, is it great bowling, bad batting or the pitch that has caused 22 wickets to go down for less than 300 runs? Hopefully it's not the pitch since with bonus points (and particularly batting points) being key I'd hope Aigburth hasn't dropped a clanger by preparing an overly seamer friendly wicket.
Online Elzar

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:16:45 pm
Is there an 'as it stands' table for Division 1? Struggling to work out how the bonus points have affected things.

Are Lancashire now behind both Notts and Warwickshire? If so, then even a win might not be enough to get into the 'final'.

Also, is it great bowling, bad batting or the pitch that has caused 22 wickets to go down for less than 300 runs? Hopefully it's not the pitch since with bonus points (and particularly batting points) being key I'd hope Aigburth hasn't dropped a clanger by preparing an overly seamer friendly wicket.

Look at all the matches this week, they are mainly all low scoring. Wouldn't blame the ground!
Online Welshred

Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #115 on: Today at 02:22:37 pm »
It's playing championship deciding matches at the end of September causing it not the pitches
