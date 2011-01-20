« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Championship 2021  (Read 2159 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #40 on: July 5, 2021, 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  5, 2021, 08:54:29 pm
The jockey Peter Scudamore.

Paul Harris of Leyton Orient.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #41 on: July 6, 2021, 05:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  5, 2021, 08:01:06 pm
Was checking the Yorkshire score today and I noticed that Northants have an opening batsman called Emilio Gay. An interesting nod to Hiroshima?

Any other players in cricket (or footy) named after Weapons of Mass Destruction?

Neil Ruddock did a tribute act to the Nagasaki bomb.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • JFT96
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #42 on: July 7, 2021, 07:04:36 pm »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,683
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #43 on: July 8, 2021, 09:41:39 am »
Lancs unlucky with the weather not to clean Kent up, having declared at the start of play on the final day 185 ahead.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #44 on: July 8, 2021, 10:13:52 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  8, 2021, 09:41:39 am
Lancs unlucky with the weather not to clean Kent up, having declared at the start of play on the final day 185 ahead.

They and Yorkshire both qualify with bad game to spare though. Points against the teams who qualify get carried  through and they play each other next so thats quite a big game.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #45 on: July 8, 2021, 11:12:11 am »
Yorkshire's season has been weird. Some catastrophic first innings defecits (hence abysmal batting points) which have been turned into victories practically every time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #46 on: July 8, 2021, 11:33:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  8, 2021, 11:12:11 am
Yorkshire's season has been weird. Some catastrophic first innings defecits (hence abysmal batting points) which have been turned into victories practically every time.

I think Lancs have had a few rain affected draws (shock, horror!) that they would have won otherwise. Batting still flatters to deceive but they have a decent crop of bowlers. Lost a couple of them to the ODI side now though.

No idea what the other teams are like this year. Somerset seem quite strong I think.

They have a league title winner and the top two compete for the Bob Willis Trophy. Is that effectively the Grand Final, or just a bonus trophy to win?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #47 on: July 13, 2021, 02:02:16 pm »
Lancs are 346/2 against Yorkshire at Headingley. A second Roses ton of the season for Jennings. Sadly were on day 3 already so most likely to be yet another rain affected draw.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • JFT96
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #48 on: July 13, 2021, 02:06:52 pm »
If that was Lyth getting his ton Yorky would be telling us he should be picked for England ;)
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #49 on: July 13, 2021, 02:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on July 13, 2021, 02:06:52 pm
If that was Lyth getting his ton Yorky would be telling us he should be picked for England ;)

Give Jennings another go? Thoughts!...
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #50 on: July 13, 2021, 03:00:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 13, 2021, 02:21:36 pm
Give Jennings another go? Thoughts!...

Adam Lyth for me.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #51 on: July 13, 2021, 05:30:26 pm »
Play was abandoned for the day before Tea as a Yorkshire player (Leech) injured himself in the outfield, may have slid into the boards by the sounds of it but he needed to be stretchwred off and the ground was deemed unfit to play on. Hope hes ok.

Lancs 411/2! But destined for a draw now.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #52 on: July 14, 2021, 10:34:15 am »
Theyve had to abandon the match now.

Nice work for Yorkshire. Take 2 wickets in 100 odd overs and get 8 points to Lancashires 11!

Sort your ground out Yorky!
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #53 on: July 14, 2021, 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 14, 2021, 10:34:15 am
Theyve had to abandon the match now.

Nice work for Yorkshire. Take 2 wickets in 100 odd overs and get 8 points to Lancashires 11!

Sort your ground out Yorky!

Think it means Lancs win the group and carry forward 16.5 points into the final stage. Yorkshire only carry forward 4.5 points after losing heavily to Lancs by an innings earlier in the season and today's draw.

Think Nottinghamshire and Somerset have also qualified for the next stage in Division 1. Looks like Hampshire and Warwickshire will be the other 2 teams. Gloucestershire could still qualify but need at least a draw against Hampshire -  currently trailing by 150 with 7 2nd wickets in hand.

Not exactly sure what points totals those teams might carry forward but Warks beat Notts twice so likely they carry forward a sizeable total (probably about 20-21). Notts likely to have a total close to Yorkshire's (4 to 5 points).

Somerset's points total will differ a fair bit whether Gloucestershire or Hampshire qualify with them. They got beat and drew with Gloucs but beat and drew Hampshire. Probably the difference between having 15-17 points or having 7 or 8 points to start off the next stage.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #54 on: July 14, 2021, 11:15:53 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 14, 2021, 10:34:15 am
Theyve had to abandon the match now.

Nice work for Yorkshire. Take 2 wickets in 100 odd overs and get 8 points to Lancashires 11!

Sort your ground out Yorky!

Feel sorry for Luke Wells 97 no
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #55 on: July 14, 2021, 11:16:26 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 14, 2021, 10:34:15 am
Theyve had to abandon the match now.

Nice work for Yorkshire. Take 2 wickets in 100 odd overs and get 8 points to Lancashires 11!

Sort your ground out Yorky!

Should have declared and had a go at bowling Nick.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #56 on: July 14, 2021, 11:27:04 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 14, 2021, 11:16:26 am
Should have declared and had a go at bowling Nick.

Didnt have a chance because you couldnt get a bit of outfield dry.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,997
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #57 on: August 24, 2021, 11:56:39 am »
Vitality blast back tonight. Yorkshire vs Sussex to start.

Lancashire missing Buttler, Mahmood and Allen, but Livingstone obviously the big one to watch there. Feels nice to be able to support a north west team again  :D

Notts probably the favourites for the tournament
« Last Edit: August 24, 2021, 11:58:38 am by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #58 on: August 27, 2021, 09:42:42 am »
Lancs got well beaten by Somerset last night. All the Northern teams knocked out so far in the Quarters.

Not really surprising, apart from Livingstone the batting was very weak without Jennings and the departed Finn Allen. No Parkinson or Mahmood made the bowling weaker than normal too.

On the plus side, theyve just announced the signing of Phil Salt from Sussex from next season.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • JFT96
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #59 on: August 27, 2021, 09:44:31 am »
Always knew Lancs needed a strong Welsh presence!
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #60 on: August 27, 2021, 10:48:18 am »
Quote from: Welshred on August 27, 2021, 09:44:31 am
Always knew Lancs needed a strong Welsh presence!

They have a Rob Jones. He must have some Welsh in him!

Just saw Salt was born in Denbigh! Assumed he was from darn sarf given his career so far.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #61 on: August 30, 2021, 11:26:24 am »
County Chanpionship back in action today for the teams who qualified from the three groups.

Lancs are playing Warwickshire who are 7/2 early on. Dom Sibley is out already, one to keep an eye on there.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • JFT96
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #62 on: August 30, 2021, 05:34:24 pm »
Chris Benjamin made a ton on debut against Lancashire today and frankly I'm disappointed Nick hasn't already proclaimed him as one to watch
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #63 on: August 30, 2021, 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August 30, 2021, 05:34:24 pm
Chris Benjamin made a ton on debut against Lancashire today and frankly I'm disappointed Nick hasn't already proclaimed him as one to watch

Once bitten...
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,997
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #64 on: August 31, 2021, 01:38:26 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 30, 2021, 11:26:24 am
County Chanpionship back in action today for the teams who qualified from the three groups.

Lancs are playing Warwickshire who are 7/2 early on. Dom Sibley is out already, one to keep an eye on there.

Looked an awful dismissal too
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #65 on: August 31, 2021, 01:52:47 pm »
Yorkshire continue to mess up their first innings. But then they continue to bowl well too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #66 on: September 1, 2021, 01:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August 30, 2021, 05:34:24 pm
Chris Benjamin made a ton on debut against Lancashire today and frankly I'm disappointed Nick hasn't already proclaimed him as one to watch

Josh Bohannon on the other hand...just scored a hundred for Lancs. only his third but hes only this season been batting in the top order and his First Class average is about 48 which by modern day standards means hes essentially the next Bradman.

Just putting it out there for when he makes a Pair on his Test debut in 2023.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,346
  • JFT96
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #67 on: September 1, 2021, 01:18:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  1, 2021, 01:11:54 pm
Josh Bohannon on the other hand...just scored a hundred for Lancs. only his third but hes only this season been batting in the top order and his First Class average is about 48 which by modern day standards means hes essentially the next Bradman.

Just putting it out there for when he makes a Pair on his Test debut in 2023.




Not having that he's 24...
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,997
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #68 on: September 1, 2021, 01:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  1, 2021, 01:18:16 pm



Not having that he's 24...

Considering he grew up in Bolton, he looks about 18.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #69 on: September 1, 2021, 04:35:54 pm »
The mighty Gary Ballance is going ape in Southampton. 82 from 74 balls and driving Yorkshire into an impregnable position.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #70 on: September 1, 2021, 04:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September  1, 2021, 04:35:54 pm
The mighty Gary Ballance is going ape in Southampton. 82 from 74 balls and driving Yorkshire into an impregnable position.

Bring him back!
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #71 on: September 1, 2021, 04:38:40 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September  1, 2021, 04:36:52 pm
Bring him back!

Well, now you mention it.......
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,181
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #72 on: September 6, 2021, 07:02:34 pm »
Yorkshire defeat Somerset within two days.

Incoming for England? Harry Brook, former skipper of England U19s, hit another century (age 22, born Keighley). Paceman Matthew Fisher match figures 9 for 64 (age 23, born York)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,978
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #73 on: September 8, 2021, 12:35:23 pm »
Wheels well and truly fallen off Lancashire's season

 :'(
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2021, 12:35:23 pm
Wheels well and truly fallen off Lancashire's season

 :'(


Theyre just about to beat Somerset very heavily. Have no idea what that means for their title chances or whether theyve been and gone. Cant he many games left?

Jack Blatherwick looked a good young bowler from what little Ive seen.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,630
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:33:54 pm


Theyre just about to beat Somerset very heavily. Have no idea what that means for their title chances or whether theyve been and gone. Cant he many games left?

Jack Blatherwick looked a good young bowler from what little Ive seen.

The new Championship format looks like another own goal by the ECB in my opinion. The best and most consistent team over a season should always win the 'Championship' title. Now we have a format which reduces the Championship to a five game round robin play off, hailed as being more exciting because 'any of the six teams can now win it'. Pathetic.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:12 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,978
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:46:11 pm
The new Championship format looks like another own goal by the ECB in my opinion. The best and most consistent team over a season should always win the 'Championship' title. Now we have a format which reduces the Championship to a five game round robin play off, hailed as being more exciting because 'any of the six teams can now win it'. Pathetic.

Welcome to the world of Rugby League.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #77 on: Today at 03:04:35 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:46:11 pm
The new Championship format looks like another own goal by the ECB in my opinion. The best and most consistent team over a season should always win the 'Championship' title. Now we have a format which reduces the Championship to a five game round robin play off, hailed as being more exciting because 'any of the six teams can now win it'. Pathetic.

Agreed.

Unless Lancs pull it out of the bag. :D
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,630
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #78 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm »
Notts now 79/3 needing another 171 to win, so it's getting interesting.

The game is being shown live on the Hampshire Cricket You Tube channel.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 