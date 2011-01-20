Theyve had to abandon the match now.



Nice work for Yorkshire. Take 2 wickets in 100 odd overs and get 8 points to Lancashires 11!



Sort your ground out Yorky!



Think it means Lancs win the group and carry forward 16.5 points into the final stage. Yorkshire only carry forward 4.5 points after losing heavily to Lancs by an innings earlier in the season and today's draw.Think Nottinghamshire and Somerset have also qualified for the next stage in Division 1. Looks like Hampshire and Warwickshire will be the other 2 teams. Gloucestershire could still qualify but need at least a draw against Hampshire - currently trailing by 150 with 7 2nd wickets in hand.Not exactly sure what points totals those teams might carry forward but Warks beat Notts twice so likely they carry forward a sizeable total (probably about 20-21). Notts likely to have a total close to Yorkshire's (4 to 5 points).Somerset's points total will differ a fair bit whether Gloucestershire or Hampshire qualify with them. They got beat and drew with Gloucs but beat and drew Hampshire. Probably the difference between having 15-17 points or having 7 or 8 points to start off the next stage.