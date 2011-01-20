« previous next »
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship 2021
July 5, 2021, 09:40:32 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  5, 2021, 08:54:29 pm
The jockey Peter Scudamore.

Paul Harris of Leyton Orient.

Sangria

Re: County Championship 2021
July 6, 2021, 05:11:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  5, 2021, 08:01:06 pm
Was checking the Yorkshire score today and I noticed that Northants have an opening batsman called Emilio Gay. An interesting nod to Hiroshima?

Any other players in cricket (or footy) named after Weapons of Mass Destruction?

Neil Ruddock did a tribute act to the Nagasaki bomb.
Welshred

Re: County Championship 2021
July 7, 2021, 07:04:36 pm
bradders1011

Re: County Championship 2021
July 8, 2021, 09:41:39 am
Lancs unlucky with the weather not to clean Kent up, having declared at the start of play on the final day 185 ahead.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
July 8, 2021, 10:13:52 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on July  8, 2021, 09:41:39 am
Lancs unlucky with the weather not to clean Kent up, having declared at the start of play on the final day 185 ahead.

They and Yorkshire both qualify with bad game to spare though. Points against the teams who qualify get carried  through and they play each other next so thats quite a big game.
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship 2021
July 8, 2021, 11:12:11 am
Yorkshire's season has been weird. Some catastrophic first innings defecits (hence abysmal batting points) which have been turned into victories practically every time.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
July 8, 2021, 11:33:02 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  8, 2021, 11:12:11 am
Yorkshire's season has been weird. Some catastrophic first innings defecits (hence abysmal batting points) which have been turned into victories practically every time.

I think Lancs have had a few rain affected draws (shock, horror!) that they would have won otherwise. Batting still flatters to deceive but they have a decent crop of bowlers. Lost a couple of them to the ODI side now though.

No idea what the other teams are like this year. Somerset seem quite strong I think.

They have a league title winner and the top two compete for the Bob Willis Trophy. Is that effectively the Grand Final, or just a bonus trophy to win?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: County Championship 2021
Today at 02:02:16 pm
Lancs are 346/2 against Yorkshire at Headingley. A second Roses ton of the season for Jennings. Sadly were on day 3 already so most likely to be yet another rain affected draw.
Welshred

Re: County Championship 2021
Today at 02:06:52 pm
If that was Lyth getting his ton Yorky would be telling us he should be picked for England ;)
