Going to upset some people I suspect but Iíd find it incredibly difficult to help countries like India and Brazil when I look at their leaders and governments, thatís not to say we shouldnít help but on a personal level itís with gritted teeth.



The counter argument obviously is that aid is to help the people rather then the governments but the people of those countries elected those twats in democratic elections, these werenít military strong men who forced themselves upon a country and itís people, they consciously voted for their leaders and I suspect in India at least will vote for him again in 3 years time and there comes a point at which leaders and people have to take some responsibility for their actions donít they? India is a nuclear power with a space program - these were choices the country made long before Covid but when they were pouring millions upon millions into these things, maybe just maybe they should have thought about other things like healthcare infrastructure instead? Iím focusing on India because I know it better, but Iím sure similar arguments could be made about other countries. But then linking aid to the type of government the recipient has doesnít sound like a particularly nice idea either, and is also ethically questionable.



So in short, letís close our eyes and help where we can.