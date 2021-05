Feels like a big game if we win; lose and it will just feel like more of the same for this season.



Yeah.But reality is, though, that I honestly could not give a flying fuck which way it goes. That's not me showing a lack of support for the team. It's just the reality is that Boris the clown will again fuck things up with the virus and there will be a reneging on restrictions and whatnot, leaving us with another soulless season of football next year as no fans can enter the grounds. That's not me trying to be pessimistic or contrarian for the sake of it. It's just at this point, it's what I'm expecting.