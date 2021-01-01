« previous next »
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 06:22:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:21:52 pm
Its always our fault

Get your wife to sort these idiots out will you rob?  ;)
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 06:22:46 pm »
Didnt protest Tuesday did they ?

Daft c*nts
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 06:22:52 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 06:17:57 pm
The Year 6 teacher at my primary school was notoriously strict. Used to physically intimidate children and made plenty cry. On the way into school for my first day of Year 6, I remember praying that he had gotten in a car crash that morning and died or something. He didn't die, but when I got to school I found out that he had fallen down the stairs at the weekend and broken his neck. Best moment of my life. Anyway, up the reds.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 06:22:54 pm »
Lets just hope we twat these dickheads now.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:07:37 pm
Fucking scandalous this, honestly if the club dont make a big issue of this theyre making a massive mistake

For the last game they were barricaded into their hotel as Man United fans stumbled around Old Trafford after breaking in, then they went on to assault policemen and cameramen and the soft twats at our club bent over to rearrange the fixture. We should've pushed for the fucking 3 points last time.

They didnt do this to Roma or Leicester so it has absolutely FUCK ALL to do with Glazers. Us winning a 6th European Cup and then the League last year has broke them, it's broke Neville and this is all them throwing their toys out of the prom.

That stupid rat faced c*nt popped a bottle of Champagne for them going top in fucking January for a week. That's how far these desperate c*nts have fallen.

c*nts.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 06:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:16:59 pm
The car on the left is hers. She's pictured looking into the boot of it on the previous page of the thread. The bonnet up too. Probably faking a breakdown initially.

EDIT: WAP beat me to it.  :)

Probably likely their equivalent of that rabid Karen7
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 06:25:09 pm »
Wish the protesting mancs all the best for all sorts of reasons. First and foremost the game being called off again means a an almost certain 3 points.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 06:25:10 pm »
Dafq is wrong with Manchester

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 06:25:47 pm »
Absolutely ridiculous. In many places they'd be arrested and take a good old fashioned beating.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:22:46 pm
Didnt protest Tuesday did they ?

Daft c*nts

Tbf their game against Leicester doesnt get anywhere near the media coverage round the world like it does against us.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 06:26:32 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 06:25:10 pm
Dafq is wrong with Manchester



Looks like Steptoes bath on a bike
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 06:26:54 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 06:25:10 pm
Dafq is wrong with Manchester



:lmao
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 06:27:42 pm »
Liverpool fans did this once never mind twice and you can only imagine the fume
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Tbf their game against Leicester doesnt get anywhere near the media coverage round the world like it does against us.
I can understand that they wanted to launch their protest against us, but it would feel a lot more credible it they kept it up at every match after the first protest.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »

Weve turned up twice. If they cant get the game on within 15 mins of scheduled kick off we should just leave. We ought to get the 3 pts but frankly who cares anymore.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 06:28:46 pm »
So far, Daniel Taylor the only journo even mentioning it on twitter.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:25:47 pm
Absolutely ridiculous. In many places they'd be arrested and take a good old fashioned beating.
GMP are a disgrace.

I've been to OT before and had our bus boarded by those twats for very little reason then seen them going on a power trip by ejecting Reds and roughing them up.

Now, they are either nowhere to be seen, or are acting like pussycats.

YMB.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Our last 2 seasons have broken these. The twats couldnt handle us being one league title closer, and one cup win away from having to use 2 hands to count how many European Cups we have.

They are obsessed with us and are disguising it with Norwich scarves and Gary Nevilles attempts at making himself more money.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Sky sports news reporting this is a peaceful protest.

Move on, nowt to see here.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:22:46 pm
Didnt protest Tuesday did they ?

Daft c*nts

no. it was planned for tonight
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 06:29:32 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:26:17 pm
Tbf their game against Leicester doesnt get anywhere near the media coverage round the world like it does against us.

No you're right,had they got that game called off then none of the media would have reported it  ::)
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 06:30:05 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 06:25:10 pm
Dafq is wrong with Manchester


Fucking ET or Gail platt
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 06:30:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:20:01 pm
On what grounds would they deduct points from us?

I wasn't being entirely serious. But I just wouldn't be surprised if they cooked up some excuse to "spread the blame" or somehow find both clubs culpable.

There's no way they'll want to award us the points. We're in a fight for fourth, and if a freebie enabled us to bag it at another club's expense it will get messy. Even though this is clearly United's fault, that won't be the narrative the PL and Sky would want to promote by punishing them.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 06:30:28 pm »
Quote from: SOHC on Today at 06:25:10 pm
Dafq is wrong with Manchester


To be fair, I just saw that on video and they were just passing and went across the front of the bus to pass it.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 06:31:22 pm »
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 06:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:30:17 pm
I wasn't being entirely serious. But I just wouldn't be surprised if they cooked up some excuse to "spread the blame" or somehow find both clubs culpable.

There's no way they'll want to award us the points. We're in a fight for fourth, and if a freebie enabled us to bag it at another club's expense it will get messy. Even though this is clearly United's fault, that won't be the narrative the PL and Sky would want to promote by punishing them.

There is no way they can blame us
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 06:27:52 pm
I can understand that they wanted to launch their protest against us, but it would feel a lot more credible it they kept it up at every match after the first protest.

100% but Utd fans arent the most credible!!

I dont get why weve left it so late to go to the ground tho. They wont get their proper prematch routine and going to have to go through all the scummy Utd fans who will no doubt pelt the bus. Utd players have been in the ground a while now and getting their proper prematch routine.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:28:59 pm
Our last 2 seasons have broken these. The twats couldnt handle us being one league title closer, and one cup win away from having to use 2 hands to count how many European Cups we have.

They are obsessed with us and are disguising it with Norwich scarves and Gary Nevilles attempts at making himself more money.

Mate it's the League win that broke them. We already had 2 More European Cups than  them prior to Madrid 19.  Oddly they're not bothered by us being ahead of them for that.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:30:28 pm
To be fair, I just saw that on video and they were just passing and went across the front of the bus to pass it.

Yeah but who the fuck peddles her fella about in a whicker basket while he holds the dog?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:30:17 pm
I wasn't being entirely serious. But I just wouldn't be surprised if they cooked up some excuse to "spread the blame" or somehow find both clubs culpable.

There's no way they'll want to award us the points. We're in a fight for fourth, and if a freebie enabled us to bag it at another club's expense it will get messy. Even though this is clearly United's fault, that won't be the narrative the PL and Sky would want to promote by punishing them.

I was suspecting that to be fair. Not even our footballing authorities could be that stupid.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:31:47 pm
Mate it's the League win that broke them. We already had 2 More European Cups than  them prior to Madrid 19.  Oddly they're not bothered by us being ahead of them for that.

I just wanted to make a 6 fingers joke to be honest
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:28:46 pm
So far, Daniel Taylor the only journo even mentioning it on twitter.

Despite the initial misguided praise the first 'protest' got it didn't take long for most to see right through it and distance themselves from it. With that in mind, they will be trying quite hard to play this down as much as they can tonight. Many will ignore it altogether unless it escalates further. If it does, they'll make the usual excuses for it and pretend it's all cosy and peaceful.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3472 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:32:23 pm
I was suspecting that to be fair. Not even our footballing authorities could be that stupid.

One would hope, but the bar is pretty low. ;D
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3473 on: Today at 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:08:08 pm
Been enough reds on here and TAW etc cheering them on.

It's bigger than inter club rivalry apparently.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3474 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:31:52 pm
Yeah but who the fuck peddles her fella about in a whicker basket while he holds the dog?

If I didn't live around Sefton Park I'd agree with you, but I've seen similar here. It wouldn't happen in the north end though.  ;)
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3475 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm »
Someone's just said on Facebook we travel in a black bus to aways is this true, if so daft twats have attacked the wrong bus.
