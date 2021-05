There are rumours that a number of United players are already inside Old Trafford.



There's a lot of noise online about the protest this evening and if the fans can stop the game again then they will. The obvious thing to do is to get the players there before any crowds gather outside the ground, or find out what hotel the players are currently at.Just give us the 3 points now..... Expecting nothing at all from this game, apart from getting screwed over by the ref and var.