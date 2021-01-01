« previous next »
Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it

free_at_last

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3280 on: Today at 12:04:21 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 11:38:11 am
There was talk before the abandoned game about how we haven't had a red card all season so I can see Taylor putting that right tonight.
Funny that, yet we have had more fouls awarded against us than the opposition in all but a handful of games this season. I suppose they must be "soft" fouls that they can't send anybody off for.
lobsterboy

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3281 on: Today at 12:08:24 pm
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 12:04:21 pm
Funny that, yet we have had more fouls awarded against us than the opposition in all but a handful of games this season. I suppose they must be "soft" fouls that they can't send anybody off for.

Type 3 match-fixing.

JordanTremenderson

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3282 on: Today at 12:11:59 pm
I hope we 4-2-3-1 it tonight.

For starters, I think Fabinho needs to be at CB with no Kabak.  Williams had a mare against United earlier in the season, we can't see that again.

I also believe we probably will have more of the ball, we usually do against United the last few year.  It wouldn't be a surprise if it was close to 70% possession for us. 

Our problems against United for years has been breaking down their team that will defend deep and try to hit us on the break.   

4-3-3 has been great for us and I believe is still our best formation in most situations.  However we need the right players in that formation for it to work with Henderson & Fabinho two key pillars in midfield for making it work.  I saw on twitter both Fabinho (2.29) and Henderson (2.16) had very impressive points per games in midfield this season.  That's despite our problems and they probably haven't even played together in CM much (due to one needing to be at CB).

I don't want to see us be predictable.  Shaw has owned Salah (most United full backs have 95% of the time in recent years, even Ashley Young did) happily letting Salah go on the outside onto his weak foot and it really nullified his threat. 

4-3-3 is amazing to give us control in games, to really squeeze opposition and make us solid, yet slowly crushing teams due to pressure.  I don't think without Van, Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho etc we can have that composed approach, as we haven't been composed all season (one of our biggest problems).   You watch us last season and our side we so calm, composed, calculating, constantly probing and sustaining attacks.  We've not seen that very often this season at all.  We've been more back to early Klopp years with a Yoyo approach to games, where it is frantic and full of panic.  When our side is not looking as threatening due to the form of Sadio & Firmino, how 4-3-3 can make us more predictable (especially Salah vs United in the past), given United's threat on the counter attack, it could really cause us issues.

I think we need to go 4-2-3-1 and cause them problems.  We have one of the best players at playing passes between the lines in Thiago, perfectly demonstrated against Newcastle a few weeks ago, especially in that first half.  But in 4-3-3 that ability is diminished as there's no lines to play through in a 4-3-3.  We could put Salah central getting rid of the issue where he's predictable coming inside on his left.  His record scoring central is fantastic too.  Then give United Jota and Mane wide, they can even swap flanks during the game to give the full backs different problems to think about.  But 4-2-3-1 also gives Firmino freedom to roam and cause the opposition problems.  United have some static players in defence - Matic, Maguire types.  Firmino's movement can cause problems and yes he can do that in a 4-3-3 too.  But it's an even bigger problem in 4-2-3-1 when there's three other attacking threats to think about.

I just hope we aren't too negative.  Don't play with the handbreak on and then regret it as we have against United in the past.  Shaqiri has come off the bench to change that for us getting two goals against them.  Let's not wait too long to use him too, if we are struggling to create or get goals.

I think we've our injuries getting a clean sheet is a big ask.  It's doable, but risky.  I think we'd have a much better chance playing 4-2-3-1 and getting our attack having more threat as we might need more than one goal tonight.  I think it makes better use of Thiago's ability to play through the lines.  Can help make Salah more of a threat by playing central as it hasn't worked him wide for United to great effect. 

Give the United defence problems to think about and a fluid 4-2-3-1 does that.  I don't think a static 4-3-3 is the right approach for this game, given the players we have available and who we are playing.
latortuga

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3283 on: Today at 12:14:33 pm
Market has slowly been moving towards us over the last 24hrs. 
tubby pls.

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3284 on: Today at 12:40:49 pm
Can't see us playing 4231 and putting Fabinho in the back line.  If we do play with two midfielders, he'll absolutely be one of them.
idontknow

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3285 on: Today at 12:41:59 pm
Looking forward tonight to hearing how United's fixture list gives Liverpool a huge rest advantage.
And that it was a shame the fixtures forced Solksjaer's hand so he was unable to put out a team against Leicester strong enough to win and put pressure on City.
And how that's what happens at the sharp end of the season if your squad isn't deep enough and you have to play youngsters in big games because the owners won't invest enough to allow you to properly compete.

Yeah, looking forward to the coms.
In fact I think I might start sobbing for them now.

Come on, Liverpool,
smash the fuck out these whining arrogant entitled cheating corrupt delusional hypocritical shitstainseatground sistermunching sheikhwannawank bastards.

JordanTremenderson

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3286 on: Today at 12:46:18 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:40:49 pm
Can't see us playing 4231 and putting Fabinho in the back line.  If we do play with two midfielders, he'll absolutely be one of them.

I can when Rhys Williams is the alternative at CB and he really struggled against them earlier in the season.

Gini, Thiago - two man CM, sorted.

I'd love Fabinho in CM (I'd love Henderson in there even more), but we need him at CB for this one I think.
fucking appalled

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3287 on: Today at 12:52:54 pm
I'd start Naby....
JordanTremenderson

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3288 on: Today at 12:55:43 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:52:54 pm
I'd start Naby....

I probably would too, over Gini (who appears to be leaving).

But I think Klopp doesn't seem to trust him after subbing him off early vs Real.

Maybe he's given up on Naby, despite how talented he is.
Welshred

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3289 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm
Hes injured
Fruity

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3290 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm
We need to win but would also love to beat them because they rested players and also they are horrible shite.

They constantly start slowly and I think they will have a shite first half. We need to try and take advantage of that. Expect them to be much better 2nd half but hopefully we will be 3-0 up.
Brain Potter

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3291 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm
Well confident that we can win this. Have a go at these and theyre no world beaters.
stockdam

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3292 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm
Its been a horrible season when we arent confident of hammering them. Roll on next season.
free_at_last

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3293 on: Today at 01:32:28 pm
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 12:41:59 pm
Looking forward tonight to hearing how United's fixture list gives Liverpool a huge rest advantage.
And that it was a shame the fixtures forced Solksjaer's hand so he was unable to put out a team against Leicester strong enough to win and put pressure on City.
And how that's what happens at the sharp end of the season if your squad isn't deep enough and you have to play youngsters in big games because the owners won't invest enough to allow you to properly compete.

Yeah, looking forward to the coms.
In fact I think I might start sobbing for them now.

Come on, Liverpool,
smash the fuck out these whining arrogant entitled cheating corrupt delusional hypocritical shitstainseatground sistermunching sheikhwannawank bastards.
I think you're letting them off easy there :)
redalways

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3294 on: Today at 01:33:36 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:54:58 am
We aren't winning tonight.
Taylor as ref and another manchester based referee, Tierney on VAR.
The PGMOL are making damn sure we don't.
They will get a penalty for certain.
Its not worth watching, I won't bother putting myself through it.


Don't worry we will have David Coote as 4th official 8)
David Struhme

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3295 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm
Fabinho must start in midfield.
Dim Glas

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3296 on: Today at 01:36:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:08:27 am
Games like this is why I love football. Fuck the Mancs. Fuck the referees. We can do it.

cant think of a game or scenario that I like less :lmao

Some of the shittest games in football are Man Utd vs Liverpool.

Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 01:35:13 pm
Fabinho must start in midfield.


Nope, he must start in defence. As annoying as that is. Williams in defence tonight, a big no for me.
PaulKS

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3297 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm
No idea where anybody gets their confidence from for this

It's been god awful season and we have been dreadful for the best part of it

Would be amazed if we won this, but here's hoping
Dull Tools

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3298 on: Today at 01:41:27 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:37:47 pm
No idea where anybody gets their confidence from for this

It's been god awful season and we have been dreadful for the best part of it

Would be amazed if we won this, but here's hoping
Liverpool have won four of the last six in the league without defeat in over two months. Taken more points than both Man City & Chelsea in this period. Somehow.

It would have been even better but for nerves getting the better of us in the Leeds and Newcastle games.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3299 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:41:27 pm
Liverpool have won four of the last six in the league without defeat in over two months. Taken more points than both Man City & Chelsea in this period. Somehow.

It would have been even better but for nerves getting the better of us in the Leeds and Newcastle games.

But we have been poor in a lot of those games really. Had Southampton decent forwards available, we could have had another Anfield mare. We arent even playing well at all.

I really hope I am wrong, as I hate losing to these but I struggle to see a road home.
Fromola

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3300 on: Today at 01:48:51 pm
Huge police presence there already.

A cynic might suggest that Manchester referees have been drafted in to help a home win to keep the peace after the game.
free_at_last

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3301 on: Today at 01:54:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:48:51 pm
Huge police presence there already.

A cynic might suggest that Manchester referees have been drafted in to help a home win to keep the peace after the game.
  I don't think they need an excuse to do that.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3302 on: Today at 01:55:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:48:51 pm
Huge police presence there already.

A cynic might suggest that Manchester referees have been drafted in to help a home win to keep the peace after the game.

Do you know any cynics?
