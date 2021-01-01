I hope we 4-2-3-1 it tonight.



For starters, I think Fabinho needs to be at CB with no Kabak. Williams had a mare against United earlier in the season, we can't see that again.



I also believe we probably will have more of the ball, we usually do against United the last few year. It wouldn't be a surprise if it was close to 70% possession for us.



Our problems against United for years has been breaking down their team that will defend deep and try to hit us on the break.



4-3-3 has been great for us and I believe is still our best formation in most situations. However we need the right players in that formation for it to work with Henderson & Fabinho two key pillars in midfield for making it work. I saw on twitter both Fabinho (2.29) and Henderson (2.16) had very impressive points per games in midfield this season. That's despite our problems and they probably haven't even played together in CM much (due to one needing to be at CB).



I don't want to see us be predictable. Shaw has owned Salah (most United full backs have 95% of the time in recent years, even Ashley Young did) happily letting Salah go on the outside onto his weak foot and it really nullified his threat.



4-3-3 is amazing to give us control in games, to really squeeze opposition and make us solid, yet slowly crushing teams due to pressure. I don't think without Van, Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Henderson, Fabinho etc we can have that composed approach, as we haven't been composed all season (one of our biggest problems). You watch us last season and our side we so calm, composed, calculating, constantly probing and sustaining attacks. We've not seen that very often this season at all. We've been more back to early Klopp years with a Yoyo approach to games, where it is frantic and full of panic. When our side is not looking as threatening due to the form of Sadio & Firmino, how 4-3-3 can make us more predictable (especially Salah vs United in the past), given United's threat on the counter attack, it could really cause us issues.



I think we need to go 4-2-3-1 and cause them problems. We have one of the best players at playing passes between the lines in Thiago, perfectly demonstrated against Newcastle a few weeks ago, especially in that first half. But in 4-3-3 that ability is diminished as there's no lines to play through in a 4-3-3. We could put Salah central getting rid of the issue where he's predictable coming inside on his left. His record scoring central is fantastic too. Then give United Jota and Mane wide, they can even swap flanks during the game to give the full backs different problems to think about. But 4-2-3-1 also gives Firmino freedom to roam and cause the opposition problems. United have some static players in defence - Matic, Maguire types. Firmino's movement can cause problems and yes he can do that in a 4-3-3 too. But it's an even bigger problem in 4-2-3-1 when there's three other attacking threats to think about.



I just hope we aren't too negative. Don't play with the handbreak on and then regret it as we have against United in the past. Shaqiri has come off the bench to change that for us getting two goals against them. Let's not wait too long to use him too, if we are struggling to create or get goals.



I think we've our injuries getting a clean sheet is a big ask. It's doable, but risky. I think we'd have a much better chance playing 4-2-3-1 and getting our attack having more threat as we might need more than one goal tonight. I think it makes better use of Thiago's ability to play through the lines. Can help make Salah more of a threat by playing central as it hasn't worked him wide for United to great effect.



Give the United defence problems to think about and a fluid 4-2-3-1 does that. I don't think a static 4-3-3 is the right approach for this game, given the players we have available and who we are playing.