Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
I think were going to play super safe and its going to be a typical terrible ManU game.  Going to need the bounces to go our way for once.
Logged

macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
I think were going to play super safe and its going to be a typical terrible ManU game.  Going to need the bounces to go our way for once.

The best bounce that can go our way would be Rashford diving to ground from the left, Bruno Fernandes diving in unison from the right, and them rolling skillfully on the ground for the pen swansong, only to meet in the middle, bounce off each other and have to go off injured due to excessive diving injuries.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,935
  • SPQR
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 10:46:41 pm
I don't think we're going to win so hopefully we can get a draw and then win the last three. That'll give us 67. Chelsea on 64, Leicester on 66 with two remaining. It'll come down to the wire if we do our job of course.
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
Fucking right we are going to win.

They are trying so hard to screw us its bound to backfire.

But of course whatever happens we are getting into 4th in extra time of the last game. Possibly with goals in 2 games, or even 3. Whatever is the hardest on the heart.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm
Best case is the gremlins manage to get into the ground again and we can take a nice 3 point forfeit
Logged

MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
But surely now, with 2nd place almost sealed, Ole will want to continue to have concerns about the welfare and fitness of his players, and rest them again tomorrow night, which is a dead rubber now for them.

Particularly now that they have 1 injury (Maguire) and have the EL final coming up soon...
Logged

PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 11:41:18 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
But surely now, with 2nd place almost sealed, Ole will want to continue to have concerns about the welfare and fitness of his players, and rest them again tomorrow night, which is a dead rubber now for them.

Particularly now that they have 1 injury (Maguire) and have the EL final coming up soon...

 :lmao
Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,108
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
But surely now, with 2nd place almost sealed, Ole will want to continue to have concerns about the welfare and fitness of his players, and rest them again tomorrow night, which is a dead rubber now for them.

Particularly now that they have 1 injury (Maguire) and have the EL final coming up soon...

You can't be serious.
Logged

MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm
Best case is the gremlins manage to get into the ground again and we can take a nice 3 point forfeit

I don't think they'll be anywhere near the ground tomorrow, for fear that a further postponement may possibly give 3 points to Liverpooll.
Last night's giddiness, that hasn't been seen since Neville popped the champagne open in January when they topped the table for 1 matchday, has very quickly been brought back down with a bump.
Logged

MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm
You can't be serious.
Of course I'm not! 😂 But if anything, tonight's result has made Utds task easier. Tomorrow night's game doesn't matter at all.
Let's see if Ole really is concerned about the fitness of his players....I hope someone points that out to him, and asks him about this.
I can remember the stink, the furore, and the vitriol that was aimed at Klopp 2 years ago, when he made it clear that none of his first team players would be involved in a 3rd round replay, that had been arranged during a winter break, where every other team was on the beach....
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,647
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
Reply #3250 on: Today at 12:11:20 am
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
But surely now, with 2nd place almost sealed, Ole will want to continue to have concerns about the welfare and fitness of his players, and rest them again tomorrow night, which is a dead rubber now for them.

Particularly now that they have 1 injury (Maguire) and have the EL final coming up soon...
We are their biggest game of the season. They're obsessed with us. They'd bring George Best in for this one if they could.  :)
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.
