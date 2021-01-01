« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it  (Read 95875 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:19:40 am
Seriously wouldn't be a bad idea. Sure there is no repercussions right and the media will applaud us for it right.
Neville and Carragher cheering 'the fight to save football' on from the gantry too.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,972
  • Free at last!
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 11:49:15 am »
I still can't believe there has been no repercussions.

Whether you agree with the protest or not, fans broke into a stadium and stopped a game. Surely the ruling body has to at least chastise and threaten something so they or others don't repeat it?Even if they are too weak to forfeit the game and award the points, surely a fine or a threat of what will happen if it happens again........ but its silence!

Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:36:15 am
Your team has just deliberately thrown a game to give up on their  best chance of winning the league for years, and youre on here trying , and failing, to wind up Liverpool fans?
😂

 You can add that OJS was more interested in beating us then beating Leicester and making Man City win the premiership at Newcastle. How stupid can you get with that approach!
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,980
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 11:51:10 am
You can add that OJS was more interested in beating us then beating Leicester and making Man City win the premiership at Newcastle. How stupid can you get with that approach!

Thats OJ Simpson for you.
Logged

Offline Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:52:52 am
Thats OJ Simpson for you.

Whoops! Don't I feel foolish now lol  I could edit it and make people wonder what you are referring to, but what the hell! It has been a season of  FU's so one more wont be a problem!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,912
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 12:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:25:41 am
Neville and Carragher cheering 'the fight to save football' on from the gantry too.

Pity Neville had no interest in saving Bury (the club he grew up supporting) and Gigg Lane (a stand even named after his Dad). Was too busy a few miles down the road buying a club into the EFL with his dodgy billionaire mate the same season Bury got kicked out.

Why wasn't he on his soapbox on Sky ranting about what happened to BurY?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,912
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 12:17:59 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 11:49:15 am
I still can't believe there has been no repercussions.

Whether you agree with the protest or not, fans broke into a stadium and stopped a game. Surely the ruling body has to at least chastise and threaten something so they or others don't repeat it?Even if they are too weak to forfeit the game and award the points, surely a fine or a threat of what will happen if it happens again........ but its silence!

1) It's Manchester United.

2) Neville and Carragher did a solid job in setting the media narrative on Sky, basically endorsing everything the fans did, while calling them peaceful, and a general mood of "to be expected after the Super League announcement". Sky had been inciting trouble in the build up. Neville has realised how powerful pundits are in setting the narratives, in the age of 3 minute Twitter/social media video clips with 3 million views.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,768
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: GAZINK on Today at 08:13:59 am
Watkins dived. Reminded me of Salah.

Your players dive every game yet still manage to get penalties from the usual pro-United officials.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:26:30 pm
Your players dive every game yet still manage to get penalties from the usual pro-United officials.
They've had a boat load of pens this season, and more than a few have either been generous from the officials or have been bought with "clever play".

They then had the audacity to complain when the gifting slowed down a bit. Not only that but they actually blamed it on comments from Klopp. They also moan like mad if other big decisions go against them

They want absolutely every advantage going and scream when the largesse drops even momentarily.

I'd love to see how their reaction if it was them on the receiving end of some of the decisions we've had to endure.

The most obvious difference for me was Firmino's disallowed goal v them in Jan 2020 for Van Dijk challenging the keeper - no arms or elbows, just a jump. Then compare that with Maguire getting away with elbowing an attacker in the box.

Also compare that Van Dijk challenge with the one on Fabinho when West Brom equalised. It's like there's 2 different sets of rules at times.
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 01:18:16 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 11:49:15 am
I still can't believe there has been no repercussions.

United have been rewarded if anything.

The only team punished due to that protest have been LFC.
Logged

Online wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 01:19:24 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 01:18:16 pm
United have been rewarded if anything.

The only team punished due to that protest have been LFC.
And hammers.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,874
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 01:29:42 pm »
All the players that missed the last game through injury, will miss tomorrows game as well.

I imagine Fabinho goes back to CB.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,779
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 01:30:27 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:29:42 pm
All the players that missed the last game through injury, will miss tomorrows game as well.

I imagine Fabinho goes back to CB.

he has too really, the idea of Williams in there is a bit scary.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 01:33:08 pm »
Hard to make a case for us winning now we'll probably have to fuck our midfield again to try and fix the defence with Kabak out. But hopefully we can somehow do it.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,874
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 01:38:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:33:08 pm
Hard to make a case for us winning now we'll probably have to fuck our midfield again to try and fix the defence with Kabak out. But hopefully we can somehow do it.

I imagine Thiago,Wijnaldum and Jones in midfield, can't see any other option unless Klopp wants to play the attacking 4.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 