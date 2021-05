Hey, he says he’s an Altrincham fan and who are we to dispute that. There’s tons of them out there. All perfectly above board.



I went to an Altrincham game a few years ago. I was in the clubhouse before the match outside the ground and it filled up. The 12.30 game was on which was United against Southampton IIRC. Pretty much everyone in there was cheering on United (and they were all 'Altrincham fans' there to watch the match).They're a semi pro non league club. The equivalent would be Joe Bloggs from West Derby who now lives in Crosby. He gets Liverpool V United at Anfield because "he supports Marine". This is how stupid they take us for.Even if Taylor is the exception and he genuinely only supports Altrincham and has no allegiance to a professional club, his family are United fans. His mates probably are. He's not going to be back in the Alty boozers next week after giving Liverpool a decision against United.