Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 04:18:19 pm
Ole resting players tonight to give Leicester the points so he can go full strength against a Nat and Rhys defence on Thursday to then take points off us is making me a bit sick.

Deffo resting the entire squad tonight....as they play tomorrow!

The Leicester game is the important one to them, so why rest players just to thwart us?

The whole football world is not out to stop us getting CL footy next season. The fans might think that way, but as long as the players are getting paid for whichever club they happen to be at, I can't see them being arsed what goes on outside their own pay packet.

Fans and players have a totally different mind set. Hence opposition players having a laugh together on the pitch, bezzie mates off it, jumping ship to a team hated by their present fans etc.

In my opinion to put more emphasis on stopping us getting in the CL next season and more than likely handing the Title to City in the process doesn't add up!

Maybe I've got it all wrong, be interesting to see!


Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:54:15 pm
Deffo resting the entire squad tonight....as they play tomorrow!

The Leicester game is the important one to them, so why rest players just to thwart us?

The whole football world is not out to stop us getting CL footy next season. The fans might think that way, but as long as the players are getting paid for whichever club they happen to be at, I can't see them being arsed what goes on outside their own pay packet.

Fans and players have a totally different mind set. Hence opposition players having a laugh together on the pitch, bezzie mates off it, jumping ship to a team hated by their present fans etc.

In my opinion to put more emphasis on stopping us getting in the CL next season and more than likely handing the Title to City in the process doesn't add up!

Maybe I've got it all wrong, be interesting to see!

I don't think it's necessarily about us. They've played Thursday/Sunday, if he plays the same players on Tuesday as well he's just asking for injuries when they've got a cup final in a couple of weeks.

It's just unfortunate that the one team we need to lose their next game or two is Leicester.

The difference is, if it was us they were playing tomorrow, he'd have rested everyone yesterday.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 05:09:59 pm »
Tomorrow they will probably rest the players who have started on Thursday against Rome and yesterday against Aston Villa: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes and Greenwood. The rest can start tomorrow against Leicester ...
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:14 pm
Take it up with Sky and Neville then. They incited it all.

Ill be sure to.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 05:12:07 pm »
Leicester are winning tomorow.
They'll be playing against half the u23s team most likely.

We just need to concentrate on somehow winning the next 2 games.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 05:15:18 pm »
Ibe? He's still on loan I think.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 05:25:22 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:12:07 pm
Leicester are winning tomorow.
They'll be playing against half the u23s team most likely.

We just need to concentrate on somehow winning the next 2 games.

Well, De Gea, Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay, Mata, Rashford and Cavani don't look like U-23's to me, but if you insist ...
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:09:59 pm
Tomorrow they will probably rest the players who have started on Thursday against Rome and yesterday against Aston Villa: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes and Greenwood. The rest can start tomorrow against Leicester ...
If they start Cavani tomorrow and not against us, that's good news for us. Although you do worry about them doing us for pace at the back, which will no doubt be the game plan.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 06:54:08 pm »
Still rumours of more protests. Presume this may affect them more than us.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:57 pm by RogerTheRed »
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 07:03:35 pm »
If Ole wants to be a serious manager he does everything he can to win both games - that would put them 4 points behind City who have Newcastle next in decent form, and Everton on the last day who are flying away from home and have something to play for.

They'll probably smash Brighton regardless, but in their heads they probably won the league weeks ago, a bit of pressure applied could make it interesting.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 07:11:34 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:03:35 pm
If Ole wants to be a serious manager he does everything he can to win both games - that would put them 4 points behind City who have Newcastle next in decent form, and Everton on the last day who are flying away from home and have something to play for.

They'll probably smash Brighton regardless, but in their heads they probably won the league weeks ago, a bit of pressure applied could make it interesting.

Its the only chance he will ever get. Next season, with us having our defence back and a re-emerging Chelsea, these will be back to 4th or lower.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 08:10:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:11:34 pm
Its the only chance he will ever get. Next season, with us having our defence back and a re-emerging Chelsea, these will be back to 4th or lower.
Not sure if we will challenge next year but this could well be the only time Ole can challenge for the title so surely he has to go for it? If not he will forever be remembered as a manager who fielded a weakens team when still able to win the title.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 08:17:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:10:49 pm
Not sure if we will challenge next year but this could well be the only time Ole can challenge for the title so surely he has to go for it? If not he will forever be remembered as a manager who fielded a weakens team when still able to win the title.

We may not challenge but we'll be back in the top 4.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 08:27:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:17:43 pm
We may not challenge but we'll be back in the top 4.
Hopefully but nothing is guaranteed.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Are the rumours true that we have that ref from ....Cheshire (uhm...?) again for this game. You know the one who really doesn't live in Manchester?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm »
Anthony fucking Taylor confirmed as the ref.

Tierney on VAR.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:52 pm by Samio »
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 09:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:32:00 pm
Anthony fucking Taylor confirmed as the ref.
Thats a joke right? Can the club object?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm »
Not only Taylor but Tierney on VAR - Manc tag team. Oh and Coote as fourth official just for good measure. Not even hiding it anymore. This should not be allowed. Absolute fucking joke
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 09:42:44 pm »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 09:39:58 pm
Not only Taylor but Tierney on VAR - Manc tag team. Oh and Coote as fourth official just for good measure. Not even hiding it anymore. This should not be allowed. Absolute fucking joke


Hope Jurgen nuts him.
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:32:00 pm
Anthony fucking Taylor confirmed as the ref.

Tierney on VAR.

Why not use the original refs?
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 09:44:43 pm »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 09:39:58 pm
Not only Taylor but Tierney on VAR - Manc tag team. Oh and Coote as fourth official just for good measure. Not even hiding it anymore. This should not be allowed. Absolute fucking joke

Fucking hell. Should probably not bother tuning in then
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on Today at 09:39:58 pm
Not only Taylor but Tierney on VAR - Manc tag team. Oh and Coote as fourth official just for good measure. Not even hiding it anymore. This should not be allowed. Absolute fucking joke

So that's our reward for playing nice and insisting the game is replayed after they got it abandoned after failing to control their own fans.

May as well have the Neville brothers as linesmen while we're at it.

Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 09:50:13 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:44:43 pm
Fucking hell. Should probably not bother tuning in then

At least in the SL we wouldn't be up against Manchester refs against Manchester teams (let alone all the times they screw us in general).
