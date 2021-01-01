« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it  (Read 87990 times)

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,032
  • kopite
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 04:18:19 pm
Ole resting players tonight to give Leicester the points so he can go full strength against a Nat and Rhys defence on Thursday to then take points off us is making me a bit sick.

Deffo resting the entire squad tonight....as they play tomorrow!

The Leicester game is the important one to them, so why rest players just to thwart us?

The whole football world is not out to stop us getting CL footy next season. The fans might think that way, but as long as the players are getting paid for whichever club they happen to be at, I can't see them being arsed what goes on outside their own pay packet.

Fans and players have a totally different mind set. Hence opposition players having a laugh together on the pitch, bezzie mates off it, jumping ship to a team hated by their present fans etc.

In my opinion to put more emphasis on stopping us getting in the CL next season and more than likely handing the Title to City in the process doesn't add up!

Maybe I've got it all wrong, be interesting to see!


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:54:15 pm
Deffo resting the entire squad tonight....as they play tomorrow!

The Leicester game is the important one to them, so why rest players just to thwart us?

The whole football world is not out to stop us getting CL footy next season. The fans might think that way, but as long as the players are getting paid for whichever club they happen to be at, I can't see them being arsed what goes on outside their own pay packet.

Fans and players have a totally different mind set. Hence opposition players having a laugh together on the pitch, bezzie mates off it, jumping ship to a team hated by their present fans etc.

In my opinion to put more emphasis on stopping us getting in the CL next season and more than likely handing the Title to City in the process doesn't add up!

Maybe I've got it all wrong, be interesting to see!

I don't think it's necessarily about us. They've played Thursday/Sunday, if he plays the same players on Tuesday as well he's just asking for injuries when they've got a cup final in a couple of weeks.

It's just unfortunate that the one team we need to lose their next game or two is Leicester.

The difference is, if it was us they were playing tomorrow, he'd have rested everyone yesterday.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,524
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 05:09:59 pm »
Tomorrow they will probably rest the players who have started on Thursday against Rome and yesterday against Aston Villa: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes and Greenwood. The rest can start tomorrow against Leicester ...
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,919
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:35:14 pm
Take it up with Sky and Neville then. They incited it all.

Ill be sure to.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 05:12:07 pm »
Leicester are winning tomorow.
They'll be playing against half the u23s team most likely.

We just need to concentrate on somehow winning the next 2 games.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 905
Re: Mancs away 13/5 if their fans permit it
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 05:15:18 pm »
Ibe? He's still on loan I think.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 