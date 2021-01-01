Ole resting players tonight to give Leicester the points so he can go full strength against a Nat and Rhys defence on Thursday to then take points off us is making me a bit sick.



Deffo resting the entire squad tonight....as they play tomorrow!The Leicester game is the important one to them, so why rest players just to thwart us?The whole football world is not out to stop us getting CL footy next season. The fans might think that way, but as long as the players are getting paid for whichever club they happen to be at, I can't see them being arsed what goes on outside their own pay packet.Fans and players have a totally different mind set. Hence opposition players having a laugh together on the pitch, bezzie mates off it, jumping ship to a team hated by their present fans etc.In my opinion to put more emphasis on stopping us getting in the CL next season and more than likely handing the Title to City in the process doesn't add up!Maybe I've got it all wrong, be interesting to see!