Mancs away 2/5

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:54:18 pm
Of course. Purple-faced outrage at our 'taking advantage whilst United fans are fighting for the very soul of the game.'  ::)

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 07:05:12 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
I can just imagine the media coverage if wed gone that route :D

Not like we'll get any credit for being sporting though either and for not going down that route.

Next Thursday's Sky coverage will just be another long attack on the club and owners while Neville and co bring Liverpool into the protests.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 07:06:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:05:12 pm
Not like we'll get any credit for being sporting though either and for not going down that route.

Next Thursday's Sky coverage will just be another long attack on the club and owners while Neville and co bring Liverpool into the protests.

Oh I can guarantee at some point Neville will blame our owners for the actions of those United fans. 100%.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:06:03 pm
Oh I can guarantee at some point Neville will blame our owners for the actions of those United fans. 100%.

Totally our fault the Glazers take money out of the club they loaded hundreds of millions of debt onto.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 07:13:23 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm
I highly doubt we had any hand in if United were punished with losing the 3pts or not.

Bizarre all round.  Trying to envisage the boot on the other foot and the repercussions.  If wed broken into Anfield and attacked police, setting flares off with derogatory chanting aimed at the opposition, with the game subsequently being cancelled.  Then decamping to the teams hotel for good measure.  All when the opposition need the points.

In that scenario just cant imagine the PL calmly rescheduling the game.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:13:23 pm
Bizarre all round.  Trying to envisage the boot on the other foot and the repercussions.  If wed broken into Anfield and attacked police, setting flares off with derogatory chanting aimed at the opposition, with the game subsequently being cancelled.  Then decamping to the teams hotel for good measure.  All when the opposition need the points.

In that scenario just cant imagine the PL calmly rescheduling the game.

The shit over a bottle of Koppaberg was bad enough. No I don't agree with it, but it was a few cans and bottles bouncing off a coach, not Police and Stewards needing medical attention.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 07:28:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
Totally our fault the Glazers take money out of the club they loaded hundreds of millions of debt onto.



Just looking at that picture of the giant banner with the club crest on it.

I remember the (quite just) outrage when they took 'Football Club' off their crest so it just read 'Manchester United'. Not surprisingly, they are using the older version on the banner there. I know they were campaigning ages back to get the 'Football Club' reinstated to the crest, but that must have failed.

Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 07:40:36 pm
Purely on principle we should have forced the forfeit. In fact purely on principle the Premier League should have forced the forfeit - but that doesn't even seem grammatically correct.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2928 on: Today at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2929 on: Today at 11:50:44 am
Ole complained that he will have to use is whole squad!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2930 on: Today at 12:00:30 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 11:50:44 am
Ole complained that he will have to use is whole squad!

Haha, has it dawned on him that half his squad is shite then?! Can't believe the gall of the man complaining about this like it's come as a surprise to him that the games have to be played. Maybe he should offer to forfeit instead to help his team out?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2931 on: Today at 12:11:25 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:35:17 pm
Well, there is something to the idea that if it's your fans causing a game to be unplayable, you forfeit the points
A precedent we probably didn't want to set. Next time an opposition coach gets a 'warm welcome' to Anfield, they'd just need to claim they felt unsafe...
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2932 on: Today at 01:35:55 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.

Blame Gary Neville and co then for inciting a riot.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2933 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.

That is code for we will need to rest players against Leicester
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2934 on: Today at 01:57:29 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
The smelly hobbit should shut up and get back in his hole.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2935 on: Today at 02:22:05 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 11:42:58 am
Now ole giving out about the reschedule of the game, the neck of that fucker!, you couldn't make this shit up.
Surely they have a massive advantage?
They are used to playing Thursday nights !!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2936 on: Today at 02:28:54 pm
So as suspected we had no say in the rearranged fixture we were just told when it was going to be
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2937 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 02:28:54 pm
So as suspected we had no say in the rearranged fixture we were just told when it was going to be

And no real complaints from Jurgen about the fixture pile-up while Solskjaer is whinging about theirs.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2938 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
The shit over a bottle of Koppaberg was bad enough. No I don't agree with it, but it was a few cans and bottles bouncing off a coach, not Police and Stewards needing medical attention.

we were actually fined after the Koppaberg incident I seem to remember. As you say, there's no comparison between the two incidents. Just goes to show, one rule for the Mancs and one for everyone else.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2939 on: Today at 07:01:32 pm
Quote from: irc65 on Today at 07:00:35 pm
we were actually fined after the Koppaberg incident I seem to remember. As you say, there's no comparison between the two incidents. Just goes to show, one rule for the Mancs and one for everyone else.

Wasn't the Koppaberg fine a UEFA sanction?
