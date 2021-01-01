There is no way that Jurgen Klopp or this Liverpool team would ever want to be awarded three points. I can't believe that any of us would want to be awarded the points to be honest.



We play the match when all parties are happiest (which is quite clearly what's happened here, because it's united who have moved other games and not us) and we win and we earn the 3 points. Easy.



I genuinely doubt that Klopp, the team or the club overall would have wanted to take the three points in such a manner, but they should never have been put in a situation where they could decide whether to or not. Absolutely none of this was in the control of anyone at LFC. It's all on United, their brainless fans and GMP. No way should our staff have been anywhere near what went on in Manchester. It was unforgivable.The rules seem to state that the points could have been awarded, and if this is definitely the case, they should have been awarded by the PL. The precedent they have now made is a highly dangerous one. On the other hand, I can see why the PL and both clubs might want this game played come hell or high water. Sunday has been roundly condemned from what I've seen, but those who indulged feel that it was a victory forfan power. The PL and its flagship clubs will want it seen that no matter what violent thugs do to intimidate and destroy, games will happen regardless. So, I suppose it suits the hierarchies of both clubs to get this game played.I wouldn't be surprised if they do try again, but I suspect GMP will not be embarrassed again, and will be out to crack some heads this time. Same with the club. Their security looked amateur at best on Sunday.