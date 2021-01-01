« previous next »
Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 76870 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
I want to beat them fair and square. We deserve to  be awarded and need the 3 points, but i still want it done on grass. Its a game i want to watch us win.

I still hold out hope for 4th place and firmly believe weve got a decent chance , and im damned if i want to get it by means of a walkover of these.

also needs a title change adding "but wait! Theres more." 
Offline redmark

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:25:05 pm
I take and agree with your main point that there has been some good wins recently based on people power so why pre judge that populism is doomed to fail, but most of this section is a little dubious. Not many people really thought the esl was a forgone conclusion even though it was presented as such, the postponed game imo at least was not even related and likewise not many said fan representation on boards could never happen, the argument is basically of the opinion that without a vote or veto theres a strong possibility it'll turn out to be just deflection and pr tokenism.

some of the "negativity" may well be unfounded pessimism but some of it may well be founded in basic realism as well.


Plenty of people still full on negative certainty about what will or won't happen next were the same people displaying absolute certainty in the success of the ESL, about how protests were irrelevant and would be ignored, about how the ESL would be watertight, that 'intelligent billionaires' wouldn't have signed up unless it was all fully planned out, broadcasting rights must 'inevitably' have been sussed out, etc. Most self-declared realists are just pessimists, or those with a vested interest in denying the possibility of (positive) change.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:20:40 pm
What should the club have done in your opinion?
I know the question wasn't aimed at me, but my answer would be I think we should have taken the three points and moved on.

Im pretty sure I read on the Echo website that we were offered the opportunity to take the three points as per the rules, but declined to go down that route.

Personally, I think we should have taken them and moved on. This squabble is between United fans and their club and it's business practices. It has very little to do with the overall good of the game. They may now hide behind the MUST statement, but most of us are fully aware of the real motives here for the vast majority.

Unfortunately, they are using our club here. The size of our club. The size of the rivalry. The size of the interest in their game with us to float their agenda. They will use us again given the opportunity. We should have taken the points, moved on and let them squabble amongst themselves.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:45:42 pm
I want to beat them fair and square. We deserve to  be awarded and need the 3 points, but i still want it done on grass. Its a game i want to watch us win.

I still hold out hope for 4th place and firmly believe weve got a decent chance , and im damned if i want to get it by means of a walkover of these.

also needs a title change adding "but wait! Theres more." 
I'd rather beat them on grass too. But this whole shitshow has just made a difficult job for us even harder if the fixture has to be squeezed in elsewhere. And that's not right. And I want to see the club come out publicly and say that. Even if it's only a token effort.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 12:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:50:24 pm
I know the question wasn't aimed at me, but my answer would be I think we should have taken the three points and moved on.

Im pretty sure I read on the Echo website that we were offered the opportunity to take the three points as per the rules, but declined to go down that route.

Personally, I think we should have taken them and moved on. This squabble is between United fans and their club and it's business practices. It has very little to do with the overall good of the game. They may now hide behind the MUST statement, but most of us are fully aware of the real motives here for the vast majority.

Unfortunately, they are using our club here. The size of our club. The size of the rivalry. The size of the interest in their game with us to float their agenda. They will use us again given the opportunity. We should have taken the points, moved on and let them squabble amongst themselves.
Wasn't even aware we were offered the points. What were we thinking?
Offline BoRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:50:24 pm
Im pretty sure I read on the Echo website that we were offered the opportunity to take the three points as per the rules, but declined to go down that route.

Do you have a source for that? I'd be very surprised if that were true - both that we were offered it, and that we declined it.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:53:25 pm
Wasn't even aware we were offered the points. What were we thinking?
Yes, going by what I read, we could have taken them but we didn't want to go down that route. I should have saved the link.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:50:24 pm
I know the question wasn't aimed at me, but my answer would be I think we should have taken the three points and moved on.

Im pretty sure I read on the Echo website that we were offered the opportunity to take the three points as per the rules, but declined to go down that route.

Personally, I think we should have taken them and moved on. This squabble is between United fans and their club and it's business practices. It has very little to do with the overall good of the game. They may now hide behind the MUST statement, but most of us are fully aware of the real motives here for the vast majority.

Unfortunately, they are using our club here. The size of our club. The size of the rivalry. The size of the interest in their game with us to float their agenda. They will use us again given the opportunity. We should have taken the points, moved on and let them squabble amongst themselves.
I didn't know we were offered the 3 points or declined it. That's a weird decision for the club to take if that's the case.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 01:03:16 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 12:56:04 pm
Do you have a source for that? I'd be very surprised if that were true - both that we were offered it, and that we declined it.
I wish I'd saved the link now. Pretty sure it was on the Echo website and I have vague recollection of seeing it mentioned in a newspaper too. Im only on my phone at the moment, but could look for it later.
Offline BoRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:59:11 pm
Yes, going by what I read, we could have taken them but we didn't want to go down that route. I should have saved the link.

Just had a quick search, but the closest I could find was that we decided not to ask for it. Don't think it was ever offered, and it was far from certain that we'd get the points even if we had asked.
Online Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:00:26 pm
I didn't know we were offered the 3 points or declined it. That's a weird decision for the club to take if that's the case.

If a game is abandoned in those circumstances the rules state a 3-0 win can be awarded to the away team. There has to be a deterrent or fans could just get any game abandoned.

We could have used the rulebook to get the points.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 01:04:07 pm
Just had a quick search, but the closest I could find was that we decided not to ask for it. Don't think it was ever offered, and it was far from certain that we'd get the points even if we had asked.
Yes, I just did a brief search too. From what I saw, the power to award the points is there and could have been used but we decided against asking for it.

I couldn't find the article I'd seen, but will look properly later on the PC.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
So can we agree this 'socialist football idea' is bollocks?

Not one person took me up on making football actually socialist.

Not even Al.

Because you don't want that. Admit that and we can all move on


Rhineland Capitalist model for football over socialism for me.
We need a model of fair competition both on and off the pitch.
Regulation is required and should be enforced.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 01:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:19 pm
If a game is abandoned in those circumstances the rules state a 3-0 win can be awarded to the away team. There has to be a deterrent or fans could just get any game abandoned.

We could have used the rulebook to get the points.
I definitely agree the rule should have been imposed. As it now stands, such weak response has set a dangerous precedent.

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:07:19 pm
If a game is abandoned in those circumstances the rules state a 3-0 win can be awarded to the away team. There has to be a deterrent or fans could just get any game abandoned.

We could have used the rulebook to get the points.
We would have to approach Premier League and ask for the rulebook to be implemented I'm guessing as they won't want to lose arguably their showpiece fixtures of the season.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:18:03 pm
I definitely agree the rule should have been imposed. As it now stands, such weak response has set a dangerous precedent.


The League should have led on this rather than attempting to rearrange it? Agreed it does allow for it to happen again.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 01:28:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:20:15 pm
The League should have led on this rather than attempting to rearrange it? Agreed it does allow for it to happen again.

This is why I can't believe they won't be fined or at least get some kind of suspended punishment. Well I can believe it but you know what I mean.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 01:29:46 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:20:15 pm
The League should have led on this rather than attempting to rearrange it? Agreed it does allow for it to happen again.
Spinelessness has contributed greatly to where football now finds itself. UEFA, the PL, both weak as piss and both have let rule breaking slide to such an extent that football is being overwhelmed.

Yes, I think they should have led on this. Shown some backbone and push their own rules through with some conviction.

Liverpool have suffered because of Mancs squabbling amongst themselves. Our club is being abused and used as a pawn in a business dispute between United fans and their own board. We should not be put in that position, then left there once it's happened.
Online Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 01:32:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:19:08 pm
We would have to approach Premier League and ask for the rulebook to be implemented I'm guessing as they won't want to lose arguably their showpiece fixtures of the season.

Sky probably lobbied for the game to be replayed as well, but we shouldn't be doing them any favours given they incited the whole thing and allow their pundits to attack us with impunity.
Offline 4pool

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:30:16 pm
Come out publicly insisting on a forfeit, explaining how it fucks up the team's prep. Threaten legal action if the PL play silly buggers.

And what would happen if the club did this.

100% outrage by the media, the PL, etc.

We already have a perception of Refs against us. Something like that would be another nail in the coffin.

If we were to stamp our foot down for a forfeit and 3 points, the news of Mancs and their hooliganism would be wiped off the pages and the spot light would be on us for negative reasons.

One picks their battles, this wasn't the one to pick.

Edit. just caught up with the above posts. Looks like the club may have decided to not be on the back pages for insisting on the 3 points. If true.

However, should the Mancs shut the match down again, then we'd be right in getting the three points. The public would agree as we gave them a chance to get the match played.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 01:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:45:42 pm
I want to beat them fair and square. We deserve to  be awarded and need the 3 points, but i still want it done on grass. Its a game i want to watch us win.

I still hold out hope for 4th place and firmly believe weve got a decent chance , and im damned if i want to get it by means of a walkover of these.

also needs a title change adding "but wait! Theres more."

If we were to beat them next Thursday, there'll be cryarsing that it wasn't fair and square given they have to play Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday.

But fuck them. It was their fans decision to get on like scumbags, and it was the club's decision not to take heed that it was going to happen and put the necessary safeguards in place to ensure the game would be played.
Online Fromola

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 02:09:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:53:33 pm
And what would happen if the club did this.

100% outrage by the media, the PL, etc.

We already have a perception of Refs against us. Something like that would be another nail in the coffin.

If we were to stamp our foot down for a forfeit and 3 points, the news of Mancs and their hooliganism would be wiped off the pages and the spot light would be on us for negative reasons.

One picks their battles, this wasn't the one to pick.

Edit. just caught up with the above posts. Looks like the club may have decided to not be on the back pages for insisting on the 3 points. If true.

However, should the Mancs shut the match down again, then we'd be right in getting the three points. The public would agree as we gave them a chance to get the match played.

I can accept that, but we get slaughtered anyway. Do you think Neville and Carragher will go easy on us now and cut us some slack because we did the sporting thing? Thursday night's match coverage will just be another free hit for Sky and Neville to attack FSG and LFC and drag us into the Mancs' battles.
Offline stewy17

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 03:19:46 pm »
There is no way that Jurgen Klopp or this Liverpool team would ever want to be awarded three points. I can't believe that any of us would want to be awarded the points to be honest.

We play the match when all parties are happiest (which is quite clearly what's happened here, because it's united who have moved other games and not us) and we win and we earn the 3 points. Easy.
Offline blert596

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 03:21:33 pm »
I'd of took the 3 points
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:46:16 pm
Plenty of people still full on negative certainty about what will or won't happen next were the same people displaying absolute certainty in the success of the ESL, about how protests were irrelevant and would be ignored, about how the ESL would be watertight, that 'intelligent billionaires' wouldn't have signed up unless it was all fully planned out, broadcasting rights must 'inevitably' have been sussed out, etc. Most self-declared realists are just pessimists, or those with a vested interest in denying the possibility of (positive) change.

I think there's a strong possibility of positive change, but the whole esl thing was over in 48 hours, the only guy i really heard saying all those things other than perhaps some people who were probably sad and worried and taking what they were told at face value was Perez. He told everybody that those things were facts.   

Positive changes can be made but understanding that the billionaires are not going to just hand over the keys because they are asked to nicely isn't giving up before starting, its knowing your opponent. My first thought was starting with agents fees might provide a good platform for all sided to co-operate on a needed reform, owners, the leagues, governments, players, fans, teams, who likes the agents and their bs extortion fees that bleed money out of the game? Then, you would have a success and a template hopefully for further needed reforms with less common ground.



 
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 03:43:51 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:19:46 pm
There is no way that Jurgen Klopp or this Liverpool team would ever want to be awarded three points. I can't believe that any of us would want to be awarded the points to be honest.

We play the match when all parties are happiest (which is quite clearly what's happened here, because it's united who have moved other games and not us) and we win and we earn the 3 points. Easy.

I'd take the three points otherwise what kind of president does it set? Fans can attack policemen, illegally enter the ground, smash up whatever they could, throw missiles at people, all while Neville stands and actually fucking applauds them on because he is desperate to protect his club. I'm just glad our coach didn't turn up.

I am pretty sure we were happiest when it was scheduled originally.
Offline stewy17

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:43:51 pm
I'd take the three points otherwise what kind of president does it set? Fans can attack policemen, illegally enter the ground, smash up whatever they could, throw missiles at people, all while Neville stands and actually fucking applauds them on because he is desperate to protect his club. I'm just glad our coach didn't turn up.

I am pretty sure we were happiest when it was scheduled originally.

Cool.
Online rob1966

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
Any noise that the Mancs plan to disrupt the rescheduled game as well? Fuck all else to do on a Thursday night in Old Trafford/Eccles/Salford anyway
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:53:33 pm

However, should the Mancs shut the match down again, then we'd be right in getting the three points. The public would agree as we gave them a chance to get the match played.

They shut it down again we should get 6 points  ;D  3 of ours and 3 of theirs.

that would stop the spurious riots pretty quick.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:58:09 am
There will be another protest, perhaps even bigger than before. I highly doubt the game gets to be played.

I hope that they do & I fully support such action  ;D
Online TSC

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 06:13:28 pm »
Unbelievable really if we didnt request the points.  Wheres the upside?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 06:23:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:13:28 pm
Unbelievable really if we didnt request the points.  Wheres the upside?

I highly doubt we had any hand in if United were punished with losing the 3pts or not.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 06:25:59 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:19:46 pm
There is no way that Jurgen Klopp or this Liverpool team would ever want to be awarded three points. I can't believe that any of us would want to be awarded the points to be honest.

We play the match when all parties are happiest (which is quite clearly what's happened here, because it's united who have moved other games and not us) and we win and we earn the 3 points. Easy.

I genuinely doubt that Klopp, the team or the club overall would have wanted to take the three points in such a manner, but they should never have been put in a situation where they could decide whether to or not. Absolutely none of this was in the control of anyone at LFC. It's all on United, their brainless fans and GMP. No way should our staff have been anywhere near what went on in Manchester. It was unforgivable.

The rules seem to state that the points could have been awarded, and if this is definitely the case, they should have been awarded by the PL. The precedent they have now made is a highly dangerous one. On the other hand, I can see why the PL and both clubs might want this game played come hell or high water. Sunday has been roundly condemned from what I've seen, but those who indulged feel that it was a victory for thuggery and intimidation fan power. The PL and its flagship clubs will want it seen that no matter what violent thugs do to intimidate and destroy, games will happen regardless. So, I suppose it suits the hierarchies of both clubs to get this game played.

I wouldn't be surprised if they do try again, but I suspect GMP will not be embarrassed again, and will be out to crack some heads this time. Same with the club. Their security looked amateur at best on Sunday.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 06:32:59 pm »
Its all a bit odd this. The games been re-arranged...thats it. There seems to be a lot of assumptions in here that we didnt ask for 3 points or were too soft again. Its weird.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:32:59 pm
Its all a bit odd this. The games been re-arranged...thats it. There seems to be a lot of assumptions in here that we didnt ask for 3 points or were too soft again. Its weird.

Well, there is something to the idea that if it's your fans causing a game to be unplayable, you forfeit the points
