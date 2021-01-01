What should the club have done in your opinion?



I know the question wasn't aimed at me, but my answer would be I think we should have taken the three points and moved on.Im pretty sure I read on the Echo website that we were offered the opportunity to take the three points as per the rules, but declined to go down that route.Personally, I think we should have taken them and moved on. This squabble is between United fans and their club and it's business practices. It has very little to do with the overall good of the game. They may now hide behind the MUST statement, but most of us are fully aware of the real motives here for the vast majority.Unfortunately, they are using our club here. The size of our club. The size of the rivalry. The size of the interest in their game with us to float their agenda. They will use us again given the opportunity. We should have taken the points, moved on and let them squabble amongst themselves.