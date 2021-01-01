If you look at my post history then you will see I have always been against things like the home team keeping all the revenue from games or the big teams grabbing more of the revenue from TV deals.



As for the money cascading down then yes I am in favour of that as well.



It should come down to the best run clubs with the best managers, recruitment teams and coaching staff coming out on top. It is after all a sport.



I'm confused Al.I agree with most of what you said above. However, it seems to contradict a lot of what you've said on here in the last 18 months or so.You want a system in the PL where it's a more level playing field. Where funds can be distributed more evenly and at the same time make the competition a more even playing field so we can truly to understand which is the best run club in terms of player recruitment, coaching etc..I think most can get on board with the above. In essence you want clubs to share the wealth and then live within their means. That makes for a fairer competition, even if it still wouldn't be a level playing field due to difference in commercial revenue and potential European qualification revenues.However, I have noticed on occasions that you have criticised the club not spending on transfers in 2019 and 2020 windows. I saw it on a thread even today, in terms of not buying Bruno Fernandes. I think you've acknowledged at times that we spend what we earn - either on wages or fees. I may be wrong but I've also heard you voice an opinion, and I'll paraphrase, that FSG bought the club for 300M and it's now worth +2Bn. Therefore FSG should, on the back of this potential increase in value of there club, provide funds for transfers when needed. In essence top up beyond the spend what we earn philosophy.Wouldn't this type of approach go against the fair and level playing field you are now advocating? Would be great to get your take on this since at the moment I'm a little confused and unsure how the 2 arguments are complimentary.Apologies for any misrepresentation of your previous opinion but didn't have time to go back and check your previous posts.