Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:50:48 pm
Can't believe we're just bending over and taking this. It's really disappointing from our top brass and management if they just agreed to this without a fight. Soft on and off the field this season.

If a forfeit wasn't forthcoming, we should've insisted on something that would actually hurt United and keep the advantage we would've had anyway, like playing 2/3 days after the EL final as our final game of the season. Instead we're just getting fucked and United totally getting away with it. Ridiculous.

Problem is we cant play them after the EL final as it is after the season has finished and the 38th game has to be played at the same time for everyone.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:02:17 pm
Problem is we cant play them after the EL final as it is after the season has finished and the 38th game has to be played at the same time for everyone.

Apart from the last time United had to call a game off for safety reasons, even though they were neck and neck with City for 4th going into the last game.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm
Apart from the last time United had to call a game off for safety reasons, even though they were neck and neck with City for 4th going into the last game.

That was the last game of the season though. What could they have done ?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
United have 3 matches in 5 days ? Villa, Leicester and us?

We play Saturday/Thursday/Sunday/Wednesday
Re: Mancs away 2/5
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm
We are nine points behind Leicester with a worse goal difference

With a game in hand. If we win three games and they lose two, we'd be level and quite possibly ahead of them on goal difference.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:37:38 pm
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?

If only wed done it every game since the Goodison Derby
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm
That was the last game of the season though. What could they have done ?

They didn't make City kick off at the same time for one thing. That went ahead.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm
With a game in hand. If we win three games and they lose two, we'd be level and quite possibly ahead of them on goal difference.

Lots of ifs in there mate. Leicester are playing well and we havent been.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:37:38 pm
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?

Did you expect anything different, like really?

Our club is soft as fcuk taking this. An utter embarrassment
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
Did you expect anything different, like really?

Our club is soft as fcuk taking this. An utter embarrassment
To be honest, I don't think it's a battle we need to get into, especially all that's happened. It would be good to push for punishments for the mancs otherwise we just have to get on with it and get our leadership role back.

Makes the fixtures a little harder but it's not exactly a punishing schedule against the cream of Europe. It's only difficult cos we've fucked up our own season.

As others say, if we don't take 3 pts off Soton, it'll be all pointless anyway.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: mkferdy on Yesterday at 09:25:38 pm
Lots of ifs in there mate. Leicester are playing well and we havent been.

Sure. I'm just saying it's not as simple as nine points clear with a better goal difference with fives games to go.

I agree it's unlikely, and I can't see us winning our five games, but if we do, I think we'll finish in the top four.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
So can we agree this 'socialist football idea' is bollocks?

Not one person took me up on making football actually socialist.

Not even Al.

Because you don't want that. Admit that and we can all move on
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
So can we agree this 'socialist football idea' is bollocks?

Not one person took me up on making football actually socialist.

Not even Al.

Because you don't want that. Admit that and we can all move on


Sorry Andy I didn't see your post mate.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:21:10 pm
Sorry Andy I didn't see your post mate.

I made two.

Click my name and see posts :)
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
I made two.

Click my name and see posts :)

Fuck that I am not going down that rabbit hole  ;D ;D

Only kidding.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 02:50:29 pm
But why should clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester and Everton and the rest have an unfair advantage over all the other teams.

If true reform is to be had then surely if you are actually socialist in your ideals - all clubs should share and all clubs should benefit?

At the moment, the Premier League is a closed-shop of billionaires across the board.

Better teams get more money and more power and more influence and widen the gap. In a socalist structure for the league - we surely should be looking at a real cascade of riches and power flowing down the whole league and not just this league - all leagues right down to grassroots levels.

Otherwise we're all just hypocrites trying to make things better for us and worse for th have-nots.

If you look at my post history then you will see I have always been against things like the home team keeping all the revenue from games or the big teams grabbing more of the revenue from TV deals.

As for the money cascading down then yes I am in favour of that as well.

It should come down to the best run clubs with the best managers, recruitment teams and coaching staff coming out on top. It is after all a sport.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
If you look at my post history then you will see I have always been against things like the home team keeping all the revenue from games or the big teams grabbing more of the revenue from TV deals.

As for the money cascading down then yes I am in favour of that as well.

It should come down to the best run clubs with the best managers, recruitment teams and coaching staff coming out on top. It is after all a sport.

Can you answer my previous question as well please mate.

If football is to survive then I think that should be sorted.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 01:00:29 pm
I think that the majority (Maybe 99%) of the rest of football probably think that the current setup is as unfair to them as we think it's unfair to us.

After all - pick pretty much any club you like across the country and without massive spending which will clearly break FFP - then they never realistically have a chance to break into the top flight or even win a cup in their existence.

If football was fairly rejigged then it would have to be done so for all clubs in all leagues otherwise you're still just favouring the 'big boys' and whether people like to admit this with their ideals - that's us. We're one of them.



Before 1992 we were still one of the 'Big Boys' and even when we dropped into lower divisions - even then compared with most of the teams across the country - we were very much still one of the 'big boys' - in the same way that Forest, although having fallen are still way ahead of many teams that could only dream of ever one day being 'A forest' or 'An Ipswich'



So if we are really going for this 'socialist idea' and it's not just some bullshit then I'd want to see something in place that basically hampered all the 'big boys' (including us) and gave more power and chance to the smaller clubs.

Imagine truly mobile leagues with truly mobile clubs actually fighting promotion and relegation every year with the shares going to every single club in every single division - the better you do - the more you are restricted and handicapped and the worse you do - the more you are enabled and helped.


That would be my vision for an actual competitive division and it would be an amazing sight to see - all clubs sharing in the wealth and all communities across the country sharing in the positives.

I agree with a lot of that Andy but socialism isn't about rewarding failure it is about giving everyone as much of an equal chance as possible. I am all for sharing resources but failure should not be rewarded in elite level sport.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
I agree with a lot of that Andy but socialism isn't about rewarding failure it is about giving everyone as much of an equal chance as possible. I am all for sharing resources but failure should not be rewarded in elite level sport.

I see what you're saying, but a club that can buy £100M players and 'train' players that would be worth  £500k will always be above a club that can buy £2k players and 'train' players they had to recruit from local schools for free.


It's actually reflecting life.


I personally have somehow done very well despite a difficult start. This was down to a great parent and probably loads of luck on my side.

If you have someone starting with a great family 'name' who can influence people and get their kid into a top school with top teachers and personal lecturers and then back them all the way to get to the same end - are these ends equal?

From one point of view - yeah - you can argue that what I have today is equal to maybe someone else, but the starting point and percentages are changed at every step, so yeah, while possible, it's also not that probable.


I think for a socialist system in football to work then it can't be point 2 and not point 1 either.

Let's go for 1.5 and see what we can get from that.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
I see what you're saying, but a club that can buy £100M players and 'train' players that would be worth  £500k will always be above a club that can buy £2k players and 'train' players they had to recruit from local schools for free.


It's actually reflecting life.


I personally have somehow done very well despite a difficult start. This was down to a great parent and probably loads of luck on my side.

If you have someone starting with a great family 'name' who can influence people and get their kid into a top school with top teachers and personal lecturers and then back them all the way to get to the same end - are these ends equal?

From one point of view - yeah - you can argue that what I have today is equal to maybe someone else, but the starting point and percentages are changed at every step, so yeah, while possible, it's also not that probable.


I think for a socialist system in football to work then it can't be point 2 and not point 1 either.

Let's go for 1.5 and see what we can get from that.



Again I agree with you Andy.

I would be all for a salary cap based on revenue, a form of revenue sharing and no transfer fees.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:37:38 pm
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?
*

Its not that easy as you make it out.

You've got to pay off the guys on the gates, you've got to buy flares and flash out to your social media scallys, quite horribly you've got to send out "we did it for the love of football"  communiques very early the next day with a bad hangover, these riots dont just happen you know. little respect for the process, its not like any bunch of moronic drunken fools could just....well anyway its harder than it sounds.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:00:38 am
*

Its not that easy as you make it out.

You've got to pay off the guys on the gates, you've got to buy flares and flash out to your social media scallys, quite horribly you've got to send out "we did it for the love of football"  communiques very early the next day with a bad hangover, these riots dont just happen you know. little respect for the process, its not like any bunch of moronic drunken fools could just....well anyway its harder than it sounds.

I think it is still the home team's responsibility to ensure the safety of all concerned in order to allow the game proceed. That they couldn't is their failure and they should bear the penalty. How difficult it was (or wasn't) for the fans to stage such a riot is irrelevant to whether or not the home club is responsible for ensuring that the game can go ahead safely.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
I agree with a lot of that Andy but socialism isn't about rewarding failure it is about giving everyone as much of an equal chance as possible. I am all for sharing resources but failure should not be rewarded in elite level sport.

You are talking about equality of opportunity here. There isn't equality of opportunity. The clubs that have the most resources have the greatest opportunities to a) be the most successful b) make more revenue - which is a neverending cycle. Not sure exactly how one can reduce the impact of money. Don't really know if wage caps or transfer caps are the answer. Certainly, FFP has been a failure - clubs clearly don't spend within their means and transfer fees are getting ever higher. There is no enforcement of penalties and there are too many people who are probably just stamping the ticket along the way. The whole thing is diseased and the proposed solutions don't address the actual problems. The fans are sick of the way football is and what it represents. The only way is to vote with our feet.

Best to just stop watching, unsubscribe and refuse to be part of this circus until the powers that be actually deliver a product that the fans want. We are the ones paying, and we don't spend hard earned dollars to watch millionaires rolling around feigning injury, or idiotic referees trying to be the star of the show, or racists or downright filthy people disrupting matches. We don't want to see continual park the bus affairs by smaller teams because they already know they can't win against a big spending team

What people want is genuine competition, excitement and emotion. People want fair play and honesty and integrity. What we are actually receiving is far from this.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
So if the Mancs disrupt the rearranged fixture to get it cancelled again, we're good with this right?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:46:38 am
I think it is still the home team's responsibility to ensure the safety of all concerned in order to allow the game proceed. That they couldn't is their failure and they should bear the penalty. How difficult it was (or wasn't) for the fans to stage such a riot is irrelevant to whether or not the home club is responsible for ensuring that the game can go ahead safely.
I'm sure Bobinhood was speaking with tongue firmly in cheek in that post.  :)
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 01:59:04 am
You are talking about equality of opportunity here. There isn't equality of opportunity. The clubs that have the most resources have the greatest opportunities to a) be the most successful b) make more revenue - which is a neverending cycle. Not sure exactly how one can reduce the impact of money. Don't really know if wage caps or transfer caps are the answer. Certainly, FFP has been a failure - clubs clearly don't spend within their means and transfer fees are getting ever higher. There is no enforcement of penalties and there are too many people who are probably just stamping the ticket along the way. The whole thing is diseased and the proposed solutions don't address the actual problems. The fans are sick of the way football is and what it represents. The only way is to vote with our feet.

Best to just stop watching, unsubscribe and refuse to be part of this circus until the powers that be actually deliver a product that the fans want. We are the ones paying, and we don't spend hard earned dollars to watch millionaires rolling around feigning injury, or idiotic referees trying to be the star of the show, or racists or downright filthy people disrupting matches. We don't want to see continual park the bus affairs by smaller teams because they already know they can't win against a big spending team

What people want is genuine competition, excitement and emotion. People want fair play and honesty and integrity. What we are actually receiving is far from this.

That is precisely why the fan groups are demanding a fan led government backed review of the game.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:07:40 am
So if the Mancs disrupt the rearranged fixture to get it cancelled again, we're good with this right?

Depends on how receptive the owners are between now and then.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:22:46 am
Depends on how receptive the owners are between now and then.

If there is another protest it won't be peaceful.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:22:46 am
Depends on how receptive the owners are between now and then.


Depends on injuries and fixture build up  ;D

But we all know that if that had been us then the PL would have hit the Club with a massive fine,handed United the points and also given us a points reduction. (Them Scousers again)
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:13:27 am

Depends on injuries and fixture build up  ;D

But we all know that if that had been us then the PL would have hit the Club with a massive fine,handed United the points and also given us a points reduction. (Them Scousers again)

And no doubt justified by the strength of media and public reaction.
You only have to see the media reaction to any Liverpool centric controversy and compare that to the last few days.
The anti Liverpool media light the fire, then the usual lot who made their money out of the club, but will sell it down the river at the slightest opportunity keep it going and its job done.

While in the background, the good old club sits there, says nothing, and lets the manager take the heat.
Until we start showing some fucking backbone as a club and also start to influence the media, nothing will change.

I do accept that a Manc and London centric media is an uphill battle for the club, which is why its even more vital that media titled Liverpool legends dont get drawn into slagging the club, which in many cases is what helps keep those stories in the news.

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
If you look at my post history then you will see I have always been against things like the home team keeping all the revenue from games or the big teams grabbing more of the revenue from TV deals.

As for the money cascading down then yes I am in favour of that as well.

It should come down to the best run clubs with the best managers, recruitment teams and coaching staff coming out on top. It is after all a sport.

Do you think its fair bigger teams get bigger sponsorship deals?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:07:40 am
So if the Mancs disrupt the rearranged fixture to get it cancelled again, we're good with this right?

As long as it's peaceful again.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm
If you look at my post history then you will see I have always been against things like the home team keeping all the revenue from games or the big teams grabbing more of the revenue from TV deals.

As for the money cascading down then yes I am in favour of that as well.

It should come down to the best run clubs with the best managers, recruitment teams and coaching staff coming out on top. It is after all a sport.

I'm confused Al.

I agree with most of what you said above. However, it seems to contradict a lot of what you've said on here in the last 18 months or so.

You want a system in the PL where it's a more level playing field. Where funds can be distributed more evenly and at the same time make the competition a more even playing field so we can truly to understand which is the best run club in terms of player recruitment, coaching etc..

I think most can get on board with the above. In essence you want clubs to share the wealth and then live within their means. That makes for a fairer competition, even if it still wouldn't be a level playing field due to difference in commercial revenue and potential European qualification revenues.

However, I have noticed on occasions that you have criticised the club not spending on transfers in 2019 and 2020 windows. I saw it on a thread even today, in terms of not buying Bruno Fernandes. I think you've acknowledged at times that we spend what we earn - either on wages or fees. I may be wrong but I've also heard you voice an opinion, and I'll paraphrase, that FSG bought the club for 300M and it's now worth +2Bn. Therefore FSG should, on the back of this potential increase in value of there club, provide funds for transfers when needed. In essence top up beyond the spend what we earn philosophy.

Wouldn't this type of approach go against the fair and level playing field you are now advocating? Would be great to get your take on this since at the moment I'm a little confused and unsure how the 2 arguments are complimentary.

Apologies for any misrepresentation of your previous opinion but didn't have time to go back and check your previous posts.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
There will be another protest, perhaps even bigger than before. I highly doubt the game gets to be played.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:58:09 am
There will be another protest, perhaps even bigger than before. I highly doubt the game gets to be played.
Really? It'll be better policed prior to kick off surely?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:53:56 pm
Did you expect anything different, like really?

Our club is soft as fcuk taking this. An utter embarrassment
What should the club have done in your opinion?
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:58:09 am
There will be another protest, perhaps even bigger than before. I highly doubt the game gets to be played.

Even if it's as peaceful as the last one?
