I agree with a lot of that Andy but socialism isn't about rewarding failure it is about giving everyone as much of an equal chance as possible. I am all for sharing resources but failure should not be rewarded in elite level sport.



You are talking about equality of opportunity here. There isn't equality of opportunity. The clubs that have the most resources have the greatest opportunities to a) be the most successful b) make more revenue - which is a neverending cycle. Not sure exactly how one can reduce the impact of money. Don't really know if wage caps or transfer caps are the answer. Certainly, FFP has been a failure - clubs clearly don't spend within their means and transfer fees are getting ever higher. There is no enforcement of penalties and there are too many people who are probably just stamping the ticket along the way. The whole thing is diseased and the proposed solutions don't address the actual problems. The fans are sick of the way football is and what it represents. The only way is to vote with our feet.Best to just stop watching, unsubscribe and refuse to be part of this circus until the powers that be actually deliver a product that the fans want. We are the ones paying, and we don't spend hard earned dollars to watch millionaires rolling around feigning injury, or idiotic referees trying to be the star of the show, or racists or downright filthy people disrupting matches. We don't want to see continual park the bus affairs by smaller teams because they already know they can't win against a big spending teamWhat people want is genuine competition, excitement and emotion. People want fair play and honesty and integrity. What we are actually receiving is far from this.