Can't believe we're just bending over and taking this. It's really disappointing from our top brass and management if they just agreed to this without a fight. Soft on and off the field this season. If a forfeit wasn't forthcoming, we should've insisted on something that would actually hurt United and keep the advantage we would've had anyway, like playing 2/3 days after the EL final as our final game of the season. Instead we're just getting fucked and United totally getting away with it. Ridiculous.
Problem is we cant play them after the EL final as it is after the season has finished and the 38th game has to be played at the same time for everyone.
Apart from the last time United had to call a game off for safety reasons, even though they were neck and neck with City for 4th going into the last game.
We are nine points behind Leicester with a worse goal difference
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?
people like big dick nick.
That was the last game of the season though. What could they have done ?
