« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 72763 times)

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 08:02:17 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:50:48 pm
Can't believe we're just bending over and taking this. It's really disappointing from our top brass and management if they just agreed to this without a fight. Soft on and off the field this season.

If a forfeit wasn't forthcoming, we should've insisted on something that would actually hurt United and keep the advantage we would've had anyway, like playing 2/3 days after the EL final as our final game of the season. Instead we're just getting fucked and United totally getting away with it. Ridiculous.

Problem is we cant play them after the EL final as it is after the season has finished and the 38th game has to be played at the same time for everyone.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,712
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 08:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:02:17 pm
Problem is we cant play them after the EL final as it is after the season has finished and the 38th game has to be played at the same time for everyone.

Apart from the last time United had to call a game off for safety reasons, even though they were neck and neck with City for 4th going into the last game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:03:31 pm
Apart from the last time United had to call a game off for safety reasons, even though they were neck and neck with City for 4th going into the last game.

That was the last game of the season though. What could they have done ?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,264
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 08:22:31 pm »
United have 3 matches in 5 days ? Villa, Leicester and us?

We play Saturday/Thursday/Sunday/Wednesday
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:03 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,236
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 08:37:38 pm »
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,452
  • BoRac
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 07:57:50 pm
We are nine points behind Leicester with a worse goal difference

With a game in hand. If we win three games and they lose two, we'd be level and quite possibly ahead of them on goal difference.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,790
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:37:38 pm
So are they going to get any sort of punishment or should we take it that we can just riot when we fancy having a game postponed from now on?

If only wed done it every game since the Goodison Derby
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,712
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 09:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:10:46 pm
That was the last game of the season though. What could they have done ?

They didn't make City kick off at the same time for one thing. That went ahead.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 