A complete farce. I wonder what will happen if another group of fans gets a game cancelled. They can't punish the club of the offending supporters with a forfeit and deduction of points since that would clearly show they favour the Mancs.... oh wait we fucking know that already.





Don't fancy playing with injuries or in the midst of a busy schedule? Smash up your own ground and put a few coppers in the hospital; you'll get to reschedule at your convenience.