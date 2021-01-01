I would agree with you if United fans were rallying for real fundamental change



Instead it's mostly about them wanting the Glazers to be replaced by someone who'll spend more. Would you disagree with this?



I'm not going to support United fans wanting the Glazers out to be replaced by someone else the same way I'm not going to support Arsenal fans wanting the Spotify guy to takeover from the Kroenkes, or the Newcastle fans wanting Ashley replaced by Saudi Arabia.



They're entitled to protest against their owners but I view the discontent as about wanting to use the ESL as the ignition to get 'better' owners and not about fundamental reform.



This is exactly what happened on Sunday.Yes, there are proper, organised, sane fan groups who are hoping to influence positive change within the game, but it was not them on display at the weekend.What we saw on Sunday were opportunists doing what opportunists do. They identify a wave of discontent (in this case, the ESL) then surf their own agenda on top of it (look at Trump and Frottage for the mindset involved). The overwhelming bulk of the United support simply want different owners in because the current ones are not bankrolling them to the extent that Abu Dhabi are bankrolling their neighbours.These 'fans' are surfing the ESL wave of discontent to try to force out their owner so they can be the biggest bully again. It's as simple and as transparent as that. They'll hide behind what the saner heads at MUST have said, but the reality is they just want a bigger shark in than their neighbours have got.I couldn't care less if they protest or what they protest about. That's their business. But fuck me, I wish they'd stop the Trump-esque posturing that it's all about the good of football. It's not. It's all about the good of being a Man United follower.