Depressingly so, I think you've nailed it here. After Heysel & Hillsborough I lost my love for the game for a while but this feels somehow worse. We turned a blind eye to it in 92 & went along with all the hype & bollocks & here we are. As others have said do I really give a shit anymore.?



I'm conflicted in that I care, but I'm also past caring in many respects too.The game as we knew it is lost. That's a fact. It won't come back either. In '92 I'm not sure we quite realised what we were letting ourselves in for, but it became apparent fairly quickly I think. Once we were on that road it snowballed and this whole process was set in motion like a juggernaut rolling downhill without brakes. Where we are now is a natural progression of what '92 started.I think we are all unwittingly guilty too. We bought the hideously expensive kit for ourselves or our kids. We bought expensive TV packages. We buy the merchandise and the ever increasingly expensive tickets. We pay extortionate prices for poor quality refreshments in grounds. We, the fans, pumped billions into the whole thing, and when there are billions to be had, big business and crooks smell cash like a shark smells blood in the ocean. What we are left with is an awful lot of football fans just wanting their shark to be the biggest and with the most teeth. That's what we've been reduced to really. Look at the Mancs. The biggest Tory establishment club in the country. Their working class fans only really interested in making sure they are backing the biggest shark in the ocean once more. All this dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy. Honestly, it's laughable and pathetic in equal measure. Working class fanbases desperately praying that their club owners can be the biggest Tory in the league with the clout to pummel the rest into submission through financial muscle.What really keeps me hanging on in there is my memories of what we had when it was real. That, and Klopp. I love that man. He is way ahead of his time and far too good for this game. A true, genuine human being of immense quality. I can't praise him highly enough. A beacon of light in a very dark time. At least in him I know I'm following someone/something real.