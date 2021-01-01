« previous next »
robygerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Today at 12:49:16 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:18:08 am
That's something in this thread I find quite distasteful. Gandhi and BLM being brought in to what is, in the scheme of things, nothing more than a squabble over how businesses are run and by who. Of course, our football clubs matter a lot to communities and people far beyond those communities, but some making out that we need violent insurrection by football fans to force a change in business practice is simply ridiculous. The Mancs are rioting because they want their billionaire to plough even more hundreds of millions into the team or, better still, sell up so they can get a bigger, more generous billionaire in their place. I think Gandhi, BLM etc were fighting for something a bit more important myself.

As it stands today, football is obscene. It's a monumental greed-fest from top to bottom, and the vast majority of the fans buy right into all that too. Everyone wants that great new player, but he comes with a £100m price tag and wages to match. The owners are greedy. The players are greedy, the agents are greedy. The fighting in the game currently is all about factions jostling for position at the trough and trying to make their piece of the cake as big as possible. Principles are long gone. Everyone is simply fighting over the corpse of the game and hoping to pick off as much flesh as they can for themselves. The Manc fans want the same too. They simply want their club to be back to being the greediest bully on the block. There is nothing noble in all of this. It's a rampant greed-fest and it runs from top to bottom in the game as it does in life these days.

None of this is a noble fight by oppressed people. It's simply an exercise in looking after No1. It's also some rather odd romantic notion that we can get our game back almost three decades after we let it get sold from under us. It's gone, and it will never be the same again unless it collapses completely and is rebuilt from the ground up at community level once more. Once you sell your soul, you cannot grumble 29 years later and ask for it back just because the course you set out on has reached it's natural conclusion and now you don't like it.

I think Gandhi and BLM had something more substantial to stand against. All we are witnessing today is a sport awash with obscene wealth, and the unedifying sight of all manner of greedy pigs jostling to get the best position in the trough for their snouts.

Depressingly so, I think you've nailed it here. After Heysel & Hillsborough I lost my love for the game for a while but this feels somehow worse. We turned a blind eye to it in 92 & went along with all the hype & bollocks & here we are. As others have said do I really give a shit anymore.?
Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Today at 01:17:13 am
Quote from: robygerrard on Today at 12:49:16 am
Depressingly so, I think you've nailed it here. After Heysel & Hillsborough I lost my love for the game for a while but this feels somehow worse. We turned a blind eye to it in 92 & went along with all the hype & bollocks & here we are. As others have said do I really give a shit anymore.?

I'm conflicted in that I care, but I'm also past caring in many respects too.

The game as we knew it is lost. That's a fact. It won't come back either. In '92 I'm not sure we quite realised what we were letting ourselves in for, but it became apparent fairly quickly I think. Once we were on that road it snowballed and this whole process was set in motion like a juggernaut rolling downhill without brakes. Where we are now is a natural progression of what '92 started.

I think we are all unwittingly guilty too. We bought the hideously expensive kit for ourselves or our kids. We bought expensive TV packages. We buy the merchandise and the ever increasingly expensive tickets. We pay extortionate prices for poor quality refreshments in grounds. We, the fans, pumped billions into the whole thing, and when there are billions to be had, big business and crooks smell cash like a shark smells blood in the ocean. What we are left with is an awful lot of football fans just wanting their shark to be the biggest and with the most teeth. That's what we've been reduced to really. Look at the Mancs. The biggest Tory establishment club in the country. Their working class fans only really interested in making sure they are backing the biggest shark in the ocean once more. All this dressed up as a noble fight against the big guy. Honestly, it's laughable and pathetic in equal measure. Working class fanbases desperately praying that their club owners can be the biggest Tory in the league with the clout to pummel the rest into submission through financial muscle.

What really keeps me hanging on in there is my memories of what we had when it was real. That, and Klopp. I love that man. He is way ahead of his time and far too good for this game. A true, genuine human being of immense quality. I can't praise him highly enough. A beacon of light in a very dark time. At least in him I know I'm following someone/something real.
Bjornar

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Today at 02:06:36 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:09:59 am
Not sure how people can shake their head about the state of modern football one second and then moan when fans actually do something about it the next.

There probably won't be a fan led movement against greed in football IMO, tribalism will make sure of that. When a fan group gets a big game called off and even that isn't an unqualified win that everyone can get behind, surely it says everything you need to know.
Bobinhood

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Today at 02:16:43 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
I don't think anyone will listen mate - why would they.

All I can see happening is the magic money tree of football getting moved around from one group of rich people to another.


We're about 100 years too late to think that Footy isn't a commercial business.

Yeah, i basically agree, but if there was ever a time to take a swing its now because of the esl fiasco.  I think agents fees would provide some serious common ground to get rolling with, as opposed to musts demand for total effective control at no charge for example or similar popular but useless gtfo shouts   
Son of Spion＊

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Today at 02:29:16 am
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 02:06:36 am
There won't be a fan lead movement against greed in football IMO, tribalism will make sure of that. When a fan group gets a big game called off and even that isn't an unqualified win that everyone can get behind, surely it says everything you need to know.
I agree. The tribalism shown by the Mancs the other day was a massive own goal for their supposed cause of standing up for the ordinary football fan in the face of greed. Chanting ''you scouse bastards'' and ''murderers'' as well as hurling ''you scouse c*nt'' insults at Carragher, who was backing them, is just the ticket if they are looking for a cohesive fan-led movement. Their own tribalism and short-sighted, inarticulate and primitive actions saw them shoot themselves in the foot and decent football fans everywhere turning their backs on them.

Some really do need to realise that you don't get grown ups to listen to you in any serious capacity by kicking in windows and doors and attacking people like brainless, feral scumbags. You also don't get potential allies onside by insulting them.
Historical Fool

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Today at 02:37:03 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 05:47:24 pm
he's flip flopping again, not like Al that

