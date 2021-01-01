« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mancs away 2/5  (Read 63232 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:53 pm


To quote the movie War Games - "The only winning move is not to play".  The moment Chelsea then City came in, the game - which was already on life support - became brain dead.  We've been loving a living corpse for the best part of 15 years, hoping against hope that every hand squeeze or eye twitch under the lid was a sign of life.


Clarified for historical accuracy. ;D
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 03:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 03:05:24 pm
Anyone else think G Nev is using Sky Sports as a soap box, to rile up the fans into a frenzy to get rid of the owners, then him & his Posse will ride in on white horses and take over as the saviors of Utd?
Gary Neville driving his own agenda? Surely not.
Not sure he's ever done anything like that before.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,994
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:27:33 pm
Clarified for historical accuracy. ;D

Yeah.  I kind of meant that Chelsea put the game on life support, then City basically killed it. :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:43:43 pm
I am not siding with their idiot fans. I have been to Old Trafford enough times to know how vile their support can be. I am siding with MUST who have joined forces with SoS and are pushing for the same things.

This is what MUST want.

1. Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters and not approach this review defensively to fight for the status quo

2. Appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders and their focus on profits over results

3. Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family

4. Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in

5. Provide a commitment by Joel Glazer that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the European Super League will be funded solely by the Glazer family and not by the club itself. We note that the Kroenke family have already made this commitment to Arsenal fans.

AL remembered # 5 when hungover MUSTy forgot about it in the document they actually entitled  "the morning after the night before". Nice.


Here is how the glazers read this

1 fund a lobbying effort to create legislation that will kick you out

2 meantime appoint a fan group with veto power on everything you do

3  sell all your shares dirt cheap to supporters until you are outvoted at a minimum

4 inform us of every plan you have for approval that will be withheld on principal unless its buying sancho

5 quit taking money out of the club and put some in instead


Laudable goals no doubt but in what universe will the Glazers even read that through before they pitch it in the bin?



Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 03:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:24:11 pm
Football makes a hypocrite of all of us.

The last few weeks are clear evidence of that whichever way you look. The last few weeks are just a magnified version of the hypocrisy, tribalism and whataboutery that has been present for years and allowed football to get to its current state. Thats not aimed just at pundits, or journalists or 1 set of supporters. Its pretty much everyone involved in football.

Can agree with this.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,096
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 04:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:37:47 pm
AL remembered # 5 when hungover MUSTy forgot about it in the document they actually entitled  "the morning after the night before". Nice.


Here is how the glazers read this

1 fund a lobbying effort to create legislation that will kick you out

2 meantime appoint a fan group with veto power on everything you do

3  sell all your shares dirt cheap to supporters until you are outvoted at a minimum

4 inform us of every plan you have for approval that will be withheld on principal unless its buying sancho

5 quit taking money out of the club and put some in instead


Laudable goals no doubt but in what universe will the Glazers even read that through before they pitch it in the bin?





1. They are not being asked to fund a lobbying effort. They are being asked to co-operate with a government based fan led review of the game.

2. They are asking for Independent directors not a veto.

3. They are not asking the Glazers to sell their shares on the cheap. United are already listed on the New York Stock Exchange but those shares have no voting rights.

4. They are asking to be consulted when the Club wants to make major changes.

5. What they are asking for is that any costs associated with their botched ESL plan to be met by the Glazers themselves and not the club.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,686
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 04:21:53 pm »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 04:27:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:34:04 pm
Of all the hypocrisy in this thread, this might be the best bit :D

Theres an orange faced chap across the Atlantic who agrees with your method of protest

Linking people to the politics of fascism because they chose methods of direction action? Got to love the bourgeois liberal hot takes.  :puke2
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 04:32:09 pm »
As posted in the ManC thread it turns out ManC has been fighting the PL this whole time over their FFP shenanigans.  Let me know when Neville ways in on what this means for the Saviors of football....
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 04:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 04:27:32 pm
Linking people to the politics of fascism because they chose methods of direction action? Got to love the bourgeois liberal hot takes.  :puke2

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:32:09 pm
As posted in the ManC thread it turns out ManC has been fighting the PL this whole time over their FFP shenanigans.  Let me know when Neville ways in on what this means for the Saviors of football....

He probably thinks they were duped into it just like they were the super league, the poor dears
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 05:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:10:54 pm
1. They are not being asked...

What i outline is what i believe they will interpret that document as really saying/meaning.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,650
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:10:54 pm

1. They are not being asked to fund a lobbying effort. They are being asked to co-operate with a government based fan led review of the game.

..."use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters"....

2. They are asking for Independent directors not a veto.

..."whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders and their focus on profits over results"...

3. They are not asking the Glazers to sell their shares on the cheap. United are already listed on the New York Stock Exchange but those shares have no voting rights.

"put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all .... with the same voting rights "

4. They are asking to be consulted when the Club wants to make major changes.

..."Commit to full consultation with seasons tickets holders"...

5. What they are asking for is that any costs associated with their botched ESL plan to be met by the Glazers themselves and not the club.

"...Costs incurred....will be funded solely by the Glazer family "


Im not saying all those requests are terrible things but how they will be viewed by the Glazers is basically as laughable and most wont be considered for a mili-second.


Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,096
  • JFT 96
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 05:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:22:34 pm
Im not saying all those requests are terrible things but how they will be viewed by the Glazers is basically as laughable and most wont be considered for a mili-second.




Were the Glazers laughing when the game was called off. Will the Glazers be laughing when fans are back in Stadiums and protesting.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,203
  • YNWA
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:26:45 pm
Were the Glazers laughing when the game was called off. Will the Glazers be laughing when fans are back in Stadiums and protesting.

I doubt they'll really give two shits to be honest as long as the share price stays strong.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,840
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:26:45 pm
Were the Glazers laughing when the game was called off. Will the Glazers be laughing when fans are back in Stadiums and protesting.

Why wouldn't they be?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 05:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:26:45 pm
Were the Glazers laughing when the game was called off. Will the Glazers be laughing when fans are back in Stadiums and protesting.

They probably did have a quiet snigger.

In the immortal words of Sir Gary of Nevilleland........

Are they the worst owners in football? No. Are they the best? No. The idea of screaming about the Glazers every ten minutes, saying they are not good owners, doesn't get us anywhere.

"I'd love owners that pump every penny back into the club on to the pitch, that didn't take out £20 million a year, or whatever they take out in debt against the club. But I can't do anything about it.

"Just stand there and campaign and whinge? Stand on the front of Old Trafford in front of Best, Law and Charlton with my placard up saying 'Glazers out?' I'm not going to do that because I haven't got the solution."


So whats your solution now Gary? What changed other than you see a chance to somehow get your dream of having a say over the way United is run.

Or how about some quotes from SAF:

"I am comfortable with the Glazer situation. They have been great. They have always backed me whenever I have asked them. I have never faced any opposition.

"They have always been as sensible as they can be in terms of financing the club. They have to invest in the team to maintain the value of their asset. I think there are a whole lot of factions at United that think they own the club.

"They will always be contentious about whoever owns the club, and that's the way it's always been. When the Glazers took over here there was dissatisfaction, so there have always been pockets of supporters who have their views.

"But I think the majority of real fans will look at it realistically and say it's not affecting the team. We've won four championships since they've been there, one European Cup."

Everything was rosey and lovely until the trophies dried up. No problem with the Glazers when they were winning. Now it appears to be about the good of football. My arse it is.
Logged
#JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 