Were the Glazers laughing when the game was called off. Will the Glazers be laughing when fans are back in Stadiums and protesting.



They probably did have a quiet snigger.In the immortal words of Sir Gary of Nevilleland........Are they the worst owners in football? No. Are they the best? No. The idea of screaming about the Glazers every ten minutes, saying they are not good owners, doesn't get us anywhere."I'd love owners that pump every penny back into the club on to the pitch, that didn't take out £20 million a year, or whatever they take out in debt against the club. But I can't do anything about it."Just stand there and campaign and whinge? Stand on the front of Old Trafford in front of Best, Law and Charlton with my placard up saying 'Glazers out?' I'm not going to do that because I haven't got the solution."So whats your solution now Gary? What changed other than you see a chance to somehow get your dream of having a say over the way United is run.Or how about some quotes from SAF:"I am comfortable with the Glazer situation. They have been great. They have always backed me whenever I have asked them. I have never faced any opposition."They have always been as sensible as they can be in terms of financing the club. They have to invest in the team to maintain the value of their asset. I think there are a whole lot of factions at United that think they own the club."They will always be contentious about whoever owns the club, and that's the way it's always been. When the Glazers took over here there was dissatisfaction, so there have always been pockets of supporters who have their views."But I think the majority of real fans will look at it realistically and say it's not affecting the team. We've won four championships since they've been there, one European Cup."Everything was rosey and lovely until the trophies dried up. No problem with the Glazers when they were winning. Now it appears to be about the good of football. My arse it is.