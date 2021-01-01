I am not siding with their idiot fans. I have been to Old Trafford enough times to know how vile their support can be. I am siding with MUST who have joined forces with SoS and are pushing for the same things.



This is what MUST want.



1. Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters and not approach this review defensively to fight for the status quo



2. Appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders and their focus on profits over results



3. Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family



4. Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in



5. Provide a commitment by Joel Glazer that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the European Super League will be funded solely by the Glazer family and not by the club itself. We note that the Kroenke family have already made this commitment to Arsenal fans.



AL remembered # 5 when hungover MUSTy forgot about it in the document they actually entitled "the morning after the night before". Nice.Here is how the glazers read this1 fund a lobbying effort to create legislation that will kick you out2 meantime appoint a fan group with veto power on everything you do3 sell all your shares dirt cheap to supporters until you are outvoted at a minimum4 inform us of every plan you have for approval that will be withheld on principal unless its buying sancho5 quit taking money out of the club and put some in insteadLaudable goals no doubt but in what universe will the Glazers even read that through before they pitch it in the bin?