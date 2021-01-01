« previous next »
Mancs away 2/5

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2640 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:53 pm


To quote the movie War Games - "The only winning move is not to play".  The moment Chelsea then City came in, the game - which was already on life support - became brain dead.  We've been loving a living corpse for the best part of 15 years, hoping against hope that every hand squeeze or eye twitch under the lid was a sign of life.


Clarified for historical accuracy. ;D
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2641 on: Today at 03:33:22 pm
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 03:05:24 pm
Anyone else think G Nev is using Sky Sports as a soap box, to rile up the fans into a frenzy to get rid of the owners, then him & his Posse will ride in on white horses and take over as the saviors of Utd?
Gary Neville driving his own agenda? Surely not.
Not sure he's ever done anything like that before.

Red Berry

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2642 on: Today at 03:33:56 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:27:33 pm
Clarified for historical accuracy. ;D

Yeah.  I kind of meant that Chelsea put the game on life support, then City basically killed it. :)
Bobinhood

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2643 on: Today at 03:37:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:43:43 pm
I am not siding with their idiot fans. I have been to Old Trafford enough times to know how vile their support can be. I am siding with MUST who have joined forces with SoS and are pushing for the same things.

This is what MUST want.

1. Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters and not approach this review defensively to fight for the status quo

2. Appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders and their focus on profits over results

3. Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family

4. Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in

5. Provide a commitment by Joel Glazer that any costs incurred in relation to the creation of, or withdrawal from, the European Super League will be funded solely by the Glazer family and not by the club itself. We note that the Kroenke family have already made this commitment to Arsenal fans.

AL remembered # 5 when hungover MUSTy forgot about it in the document they actually entitled  "the morning after the night before". Nice.


Here is how the glazers read this

1 fund a lobbying effort to create legislation that will kick you out

2 meantime appoint a fan group with veto power on everything you do

3  sell all your shares dirt cheap to supporters until you are outvoted at a minimum

4 inform us of every plan you have for approval that will be withheld on principal unless its buying sancho

5 quit taking money out of the club and put some in instead


Laudable goals no doubt but in what universe will the Glazers even read that through before they pitch it in the bin?



Coolie High

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2644 on: Today at 03:59:47 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:24:11 pm
Football makes a hypocrite of all of us.

The last few weeks are clear evidence of that whichever way you look. The last few weeks are just a magnified version of the hypocrisy, tribalism and whataboutery that has been present for years and allowed football to get to its current state. Thats not aimed just at pundits, or journalists or 1 set of supporters. Its pretty much everyone involved in football.

Can agree with this.
