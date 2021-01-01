Maybe you should tell the fans of Madrid, Barca and Bayern that fan ownership is impossible.



So we somehow stump up the cash to buy the club plus extra if we want to pay off any club debt. Then what? We cant run a football club ourselves so who do we get to do it? We elect a President presumably who then makes the key appointments. Are we confident we can pick someone or a team that will run the club as well as FSG have? Do we think we can continue to grow the commercial revenues like they have?We would only have what the club generates to spend unless you are planning on tapping up the fans every time we need more cash. What about infrastructure projects? Is a bank more likely to lend to a fan-owned club with no collateral (other than the club and its assets) to put up than it is to lend to a club owned by FSG which in principle can put up other kinds of collateral. Could we get lending terms as favourable as FSG can?