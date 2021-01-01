Investors also realise that the Glazers may sell and there is potential for a profit.
Strange that you didn't mention the £150m drop in value of United after the ESL was abandoned.
You and the Daily Fail..Manchester Uniteds stock market value plunges by around £150million with share price taking a six per cent dive as plans for a new European Super League crumble
When that was published the stock price had dropped to $16.22. And that was the £150million put in the papers from the previous days soaring to $17.26 per share on the news of the ESL.
Now $17.26 back then versus $17.47 today, tells me that Man utd have appreciated more than the £150million they "lost".
Even a month ago, April 5th, their stock price was $16.32 per share.
Six months ago their share price was $13.70.
Like i said, the Glazers have seen that the protests haven't effected the share price to any real extent.