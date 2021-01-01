How much are United or Liverpool worth if they cannot guarantee a fixture will take place.
Remember from yesterday when you were banging on about the postponing of one match would effect the clubs value.
Well i did ask you to pay attention to their stock price to see if it dropped like a stone because investors were worried about Man Utd.
As I stated last Friday their stock closed at $17.71 per share . As of close today it closed at $17.47 per share. The 52 week high is $20.22. And the 52 week low is $13.28.
Obviously not tanking towards their 52 week low.
Investors seemingly aren't worried about one postponed match.
Glazers aren't losing fortunes either.