What does Ek want to do at Arsenal?



Henry says Ek's priority is to re-establish Arsenal's identity - which the Frenchman feels has been lost under the Kroenkes - by handing power back to the supporters and reintroducing people who know the club's traditions to the board.



Arsenal's all-time leading scorer also discussed potentially using a "golden-share" scheme, which could give supporter groups the power to reject board decisions.



Speaking on MNF, Thierry Henry shared his thoughts on the recent protests that saw Manchester United fans break into Old Trafford



"He approached us, we listened to him," Henry added.



"When we knew first and foremost that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters' Trust and told them what we wanted to do.



"We want to bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what's happening because you need to put the DNA back into the club.



"But he wants to reinject the Arsenal DNA, the identity that for me is long gone. You don't have Arsenal people there among the board that can show the right direction."



All clubs should have some form of this in place.A big club implementing something like that would be a start, but it needs to be legislative as well, rather than optional.We'll see what comes out of the SOS meeting with Hogan.Fans need to start having a say again. If fans were listened to in the first place we'd never have ended up with the monstrosity of VAR, at least in its current guise.