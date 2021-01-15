« previous next »
Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 07:44:12 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 07:05:08 pm
United fans want LFC fans to turn of FSG - particularly Neville.

FSG have been good for LFC - at least as they can be for business people.

Dont let the Mancs make us turn on FSG - we are finally making progress and we should stick to the mantra there is worse out there!

We'll fight our own battles and keep our own house in order. We won't be bullied into it by Gary Neville and Sky.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 07:38:38 pm
Surely losing out on a European final wouldve hit them harder in the pocket?

The match was between two of the leading lights of the ESL.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 07:44:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:24:25 pm
Peter, that 3 or 4 times now, can you provide evidence that Sky owns the PL please?

John, the proposed Super League clubs would pay millions for such evidence. If I had it, I certainly won't talk about it on a fan forum. Than again, the rules are very clear that yesterday's game should have been forfeited, and the 3 points awarded to us. Somehow, we are not interested in getting these 3 points by the rules, and instead we have agreed for the game to be re-arranged. Lets be honest, it stinks to the heaven ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 07:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Am I the only person that thinks that a British fan-led club might not be the wonderful idea that some people think it might be?
It's a terrible idea. Supporting a club and running it are vastly different things.
Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:44:58 pm
John, the proposed Super League clubs would pay millions for such evidence. If I had it, I certainly won't talk about it on a fan forum. Than again, the rules are very clear that yesterday's game should have been forfeited, and the 3 points awarded to us. Somehow, we are not interested in getting these 3 points by the rules, and instead we have agreed for the game to be re-arranged. Lets be honest, it stinks to the heaven ...

The rules are far from clear.
Online MacAloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:30:53 pm
Has the club even asked about a forfeit? Or is it happy to bend over? I hope there are other protests that force the cancellation of games, let's see what happens then. Obviously I hope we don't get idiots smashing things and injuring people in the midst of their peaceful protests.
If there isn't a forfeit then what's to stop this happening again and again. What's to stop fans from organising a protest to stop a match going ahead, for example, when said club is asked to play two games in 48 hours over the busy Christmas period? Why wouldn't they disrupt the game so it is replayed at a time when their club benefits more.

United have to be punished, there has to be consequences and it must not be a financial penalty.

As a minimum the game should be forfeited
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 07:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Am I the only person that thinks that a British fan-led club might not be the wonderful idea that some people think it might be?

As someone who was born and raised in the socialist self-management system of Yugoslavia, I'd say that it would be a complete disaster ...
Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 07:47:45 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:45:13 pm
It's a terrible idea. Supporting a club and running it are vastly different things.

FC United don't seem to be doing a bad job of it neither do the clubs in Germany. It isn't about picking the team it is about having a voice on certain issues.
Online OOS

  Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 07:48:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:45:13 pm
It's a terrible idea. Supporting a club and running it are vastly different things.

Fans won't be running the club. Supporters will not have a say on the footballing operations. I don't think I've ever seen anyone propose that supporters are involved with the day to day running of club.
Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 07:48:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:47:37 pm
As someone who was born and raised in the socialist self-management system of Yugoslavia, I'd say that it would be a complete disaster ...

Is it a disaster in Germany ?
Online kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Am I the only person that thinks that a British fan-led club might not be the wonderful idea that some people think it might be?
We could try it with Everton first, see how it goes. They love being first at stuff. #trailblazers
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 07:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:48:14 pm
Is it a disaster in Germany ?

Are you a German?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:45 pm
FC United don't seem to be doing a bad job of it neither do the clubs in Germany. It isn't about picking the team it is about having a voice on certain issues.
Ah yes FC United similar size club to us. German people behave differently and that's why it might work over there. Doesn't mean it would here.

Glad it's not about picking the team if pre match threads on here are to go by ;)
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 07:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Am I the only person that thinks that a British fan-led club might not be the wonderful idea that some people think it might be?

There's no perfect system. I like the 50+1 in Germany but for every well run club there's a Hamburg or Schalke who are a complete shambles.

However, it's then up to the fans to make it a success or a failure. it's not just down to who has the richest owners.

Barcelona are an example of just how bad things can go wrong as well (member owned democracy). But the key is the fans have the power and aren't powerless.

In terms of 'fan owned' in the singular sense. We've achieved far more as a club in a decade under tone deaf American Capitalists who are clueless about football and made several fuck ups; than we did under good old local supporter David Moores in two decades.

Online MacAloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 07:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:48:14 pm
Is it a disaster in Germany ?
A one team league
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 07:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:40:22 pm
My bet is 16th May on a Sunday....maybe WBA will play us this week on say Thursday.

It is completely unfair on both of us but not much we can do.

If we were going for the title it would have been a real problem for the league as we could say we arent bunching all our games up.

The sooner this season is over the better....its been a train wreck all the way through.
There is no way our club should accept that, (in bold) if it's proposed - we play Southampton on Saturday......I'm sure Jurgen would be furious !
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 07:53:00 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 07:48:07 pm
Fans won't be running the club. Supporters will not have a say on the footballing operations. I don't think I've ever seen anyone propose that supporters are involved with the day to day running of club.
Then what matters do they need to involve supporters on? They can never please everyone so even if there was some kind of representation it'd never fully satisfy people.
Online MacAloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 07:53:30 pm »
Has it been confirmed that the game is going to be rearranged?
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 07:54:44 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:50:58 pm
A one team league

Bayern dominated The Bundesliga long before 50+1 came in though.

They've won 30 Bundesliga titles, the next highest is Dortmund with 5.

If Sheikh Mansour took over Bayer Leverkusen a decade ago then Leverkusen might be on 5 titles and Bayern 25, but that's the trade off German fans are happy to make to have power. Therefore, no German team joined the ESL.
Online kennedy81

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 07:55:40 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:53:30 pm
Has it been confirmed that the game is going to be rearranged?
I don't think LFC have confirmed it but the PL has certainly suggested it. I'm still hoping we kick up a stink and demand a forfeit.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:46:59 pm
If there isn't a forfeit then what's to stop this happening again and again. What's to stop fans from organising a protest to stop a match going ahead, for example, when said club is asked to play two games in 48 hours over the busy Christmas period? Why wouldn't they disrupt the game so it is replayed at a time when their club benefits more.

United have to be punished, there has to be consequences and it must not be a financial penalty.

As a minimum the game should be forfeited
Yep, agree. The heaviest penalties possible should be dished out, otherwise you set a precedent. If this was any other club other than them (and especially so if it was us) the penalties would be severe.
Online John C

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 07:56:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:44:58 pm
John, the proposed Super League clubs would pay millions for such evidence. If I had it, I certainly won't talk about it on a fan forum. Than again, the rules are very clear that yesterday's game should have been forfeited, and the 3 points awarded to us. Somehow, we are not interested in getting these 3 points by the rules, and instead we have agreed for the game to be re-arranged. Lets be honest, it stinks to the heaven ...

So the answer is you haven't got any. Zilch, zero, fuck all.
Ta Pete, or for some other strange reason 'Mac', whatever that means  :P
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 07:57:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:53:00 pm
Then what matters do they need to involve supporters on? They can never please everyone so even if there was some kind of representation it'd never fully satisfy people.

Every club could have a supporter's trust and democratically elect a fan onto the board with a veto (via a democratic vote if necessary) on major decisions that effect the club's future. I don't mean whether to sign this player or sack that manager or agree that sponsorship deal, but major decisions like selling the club or joining a Super League.
Online AshbourneRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 07:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:44:20 pm
The match was between two of the leading lights of the ESL.

So? I thought it was about hitting the owners where it hurt the most?
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:53:30 pm
Has it been confirmed that the game is going to be rearranged?

No it hasn't

This game is 100% going to be played on May 16th so why don't the Premier League just come out and announce it?  ::) We will be playing 2 games a week for the rest of the season.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 08:00:01 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 07:48:07 pm
Fans won't be running the club. Supporters will not have a say on the footballing operations. I don't think I've ever seen anyone propose that supporters are involved with the day to day running of club.

Yup, the fans would elect someone like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or Joe Anderson to run the club for them  :lmao
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:55:40 pm
I don't think LFC have confirmed it but the PL has certainly suggested it. I'm still hoping we kick up a stink and demand a forfeit.

Klopp won't be fobbed off over it. Especially with the dates if there's not significant rest period between the game before and after.

We're facing 5 games in 15 days now.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 08:02:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:56:21 pm
So the answer is you haven't got any. Zilch, zero, fuck all.
Ta Pete, or for some other strange reason 'Mac', whatever that means  :P

Well John, you also don't have the evidence that Sky don't own and run the Premier League, so I suppose we won't know until some next WikiLeaks affair  ;)
Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:58:54 pm
No it hasn't

This game is 100% going to be played on May 16th so why don't the Premier League just come out and announce it?  ::) We will be playing 2 games a week for the rest of the season.
they have a get out because it was a police decision to call the game off, it sets a very dangerous precedent
Online keyop

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:55:37 pm
Specific words have specific meanings. You dont know what socialist actually means, but hardly anyone does these days it seems. What you describe is better covered by egalitarian or meritocratic which fits when it comes to the players but doesnt really describe the way football clubs or the wider sport has been run pretty much from its inception.
That's quite some claim you're making - complete knowledge of the true meanings of one of the biggest cultural movements in history and the biggest sport in history. Neither of us were around at their inception so let's agree we have different opinions on both subjects.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:02:56 pm
Well John, you also don't have the evidence that Sky don't own and run the Premier League, so I suppose we won't know until some next WikiLeaks affair  ;)

The onus is normally on the one making the claim to provide evidence, not others to provide it in dispute.
Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 08:05:44 pm »
What happens to Newcastle I wonder if they organise a similar protest against Ashley. I can't see that being swept under the carpet
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 08:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:05:17 pm
The onus is normally on the one making the claim to provide evidence, not others to provide it in dispute.

I expressed my opinion on a fan forum, based on the clues of what is actually happening. I might be wrong, but I also might be right. Like I said, if I had hard evidence, I would have been a very rich man. You might like or don't like what I suggest, but you also can't prove that I am wrong. And yes, I wish that I am wrong ...
Online John C

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 08:09:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:02:56 pm
Well John, you also don't have the evidence that Sky don't own and run the Premier League, so I suppose we won't know until some next WikiLeaks affair  ;)
Good point that mate, I also don't have any evidence that Sky don't own the Moon. I'd best keep out of these discussions :)
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:58:54 pm
No it hasn't

This game is 100% going to be played on May 16th so why don't the Premier League just come out and announce it?  ::) We will be playing 2 games a week for the rest of the season.

20 more days and this shitshow is all over.

Still 5 more games though  :(
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 08:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:05:17 pm
The onus is normally on the one making the claim to provide evidence, not others to provide it in dispute.

Exactly.

Peter, stop chattin waffle. Either back up your statement, or retract it, simple.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm »
Glazers intend to stay and turn Manchester United into $10bn business

Owners have no plans to sell in response to protests
Club could ban fans who misbehaved on Sunday

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/03/manchester-united-to-review-security-and-could-ban-fans-glazers
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 08:12:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:10:58 pm
Glazers intend to stay and turn Manchester United into $10bn business

Owners have no plans to sell in response to protests
Club could ban fans who misbehaved on Sunday

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/03/manchester-united-to-review-security-and-could-ban-fans-glazers

Well that worked a treat.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 08:12:17 pm »
A lad at work got himself in trouble the other week because he got so annoyed that we were laughing at him saying you cant prove ghosts dont exist
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Mancs away 2/5
« Reply #2399 on: Today at 08:12:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:09:48 pm
Good point that mate, I also don't have any evidence that Sky don't own the Moon. I'd best keep out of these discussions :)

The bottom line is, the game of football is well and truly fucked, and it hurts, because I love it since I can remember. Than again, the entire World around us is fucked, so it is too much to expect that the game of football will stay out of the shit ...
