Am I the only person that thinks that a British fan-led club might not be the wonderful idea that some people think it might be?



There's no perfect system. I like the 50+1 in Germany but for every well run club there's a Hamburg or Schalke who are a complete shambles.However, it's then up to the fans to make it a success or a failure. it's not just down to who has the richest owners.Barcelona are an example of just how bad things can go wrong as well (member owned democracy). But the key is the fans have the power and aren't powerless.In terms of 'fan owned' in the singular sense. We've achieved far more as a club in a decade under tone deaf American Capitalists who are clueless about football and made several fuck ups; than we did under good old local supporter David Moores in two decades.