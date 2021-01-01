« previous next »
Mancs away 2/5

Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2240 on: Today at 04:49:48 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:41:18 pm
Premier league brings in new owners rule to prevent future attempts to join a breakaway super league.  (Bbc site).

Again doesn't solve anything at all. If anything just gives more power to FA.

I am not a fan of the super league, but you would have thought that the threat of it would have forced FA and UEFA to look inward and try to improve the state of football.

If anything, they are just using the backlash to ESL to consolidate power.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2241 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 03:58:58 pm
Cant see when this fixture gets played unless we move our game against WBA to the previous weekend and then play UTD on the same date the West Brom game was scheduled for.

My opinion on this is simple. Why should both Liverpool and WBA have to move their fixtures because Manchester Utd didnt have the correct security measures in place?

Where do we stand on telling them that we dont want the game moved? Can WBA say they want nothing to do with it and refuse?

Or will it result in UTD getting their own way and everyone else having to bend over backwards to cover for their complete incompetence?

I dont see why the game hasnt just been forfeited and the points awarded to us. And Im sure man United fans would have no issue with that as their protest was aimed at causing disruption and hurting the owners so dropping points is one way of doing that.

The only other thing is that West Brom might be ok with rearranging our game as itd put us in a weaker position, having 3 games in a week and not having all of that midweek to prepare for the game against them.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2242 on: Today at 04:50:52 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:49:48 pm
Again doesn't solve anything at all. If anything just gives more power to FA.

I am not a fan of the super league, but you would have thought that the threat of it would have forced FA and UEFA to look inward and try to improve the state of football.

If anything, they are just using the backlash to ESL to consolidate power.

Its exactly what they are doing. Making sure their cash cow clubs go nowhere.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2243 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:41:18 pm
Premier league brings in new owners rule to prevent future attempts to join a breakaway super league.  (Bbc site).

Where's the actual reform?

Just a desperate attempt to hold onto their "asset" aka money.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2244 on: Today at 04:51:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:32:43 pm
Because the narrative has been carefully set by the likes of Sky and will sucker a few in.

Brave working class football fans from Manchester fighting for the soul and future of the game while being power-to-the-people fisted by Wolfie Smith of Sky Sports.

United fans incited into a riot. Liverpool fans told they should be doing the same and not leaving it all to United because FSG bad too.

It's clear what's going on. Glazers and FSG were considered the ringleaders, in England, for the Super League and attempts to make changes to football. Therefore the status quo and vested interests of Sky Sports view them as a threat and want them both out. They've been able to channel United fans anger with The Glazers which has always simmered but have been frustratingly unable to channel the Scouse rage at FSG into boiling over.

Sky and their employees think they can manipulate us all, just like Keys and Gray used to.
I'm amazed how many have been sucked in, given how transparent it all is.

I also find it interesting how it's the owners of the two massive, traditional 'proper clubs' that are the focus of all the pressure and condemnation whilst the oligarchs and despots are laughing in the background. Not only is there no heat on them, they are quite ludicrously being praised by media and many football fans alike.

Genuine people power in football is dead and gone. Yesterday was an illusion of power, when all it will have been in the grand scheme of things will be a ham-fisted, ill-conceived and primitive tantrum by people without the emotional intelligence to harness their feelings and express them in more constructive way.

Anyway, I've said more than enough on this topic so will leave it there now. There are a number of people, fellow Reds, in here who I like a lot but see this differently to. That's life I suppose. Nothing personal.

Regardless of all else. Up the mighty Reds. Cheers all.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2245 on: Today at 04:51:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:03:04 pm


Other fans just seem to want their own Sheikh Mansour, whether it was the Geordies last year or the Mancs now. Beyond stopping the dreadful SL idea, that's as far as protests go.






I agree that this is all most fans want. The only way to stop this though is a wage cap or transfer cap. Or some form of working FFP. No one can keep up with Man City or even Abramovich so currently the only way to truly remain competitive is a mega rich billionaire owner. Until there is some sort of fairplay/financial system in place this is what it will always boil down to.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2246 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 04:50:20 pm
I dont see why the game hasnt just been forfeited and the points awarded to us. And Im sure man United fans would have no issue with that

Sky would have an issue with that, which is why it won't happen.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2247 on: Today at 04:53:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:57:06 pm
People aren't generally saying they shouldn't be protesting against The Glazers. They've had 16 years to show direct action and haven't for the most part, but that's their look out.

It's just been pointed out that first and foremost Liverpool and FSG have got nothing to do with this, but The Chuckle Brothers on Sky keep bringing us into Manchester United's ownership issues.

However, Manchester United are financially stable. They outspend us every year and are a profitable business (and United fans are well within their rights to object to the Glazers trousering of those profits). It's hardly the same as the boat we were in under Hicks and Gillett. We were heading for bankruptcy.


And I understand being anti-violence. I think in situations like this it's hard to make sure that everyone behaves themselves appropriately, there were clearly a number of dickheads there and I'm sure the decent protesters will be disappointed by that. In the same way it was disappointing for us when that bottle got chucked at the City bus or the fights broke out in Athens.

What I don't understand is trying to delegitimise their worries about the ownership or say they can't protest unless their club is hours away from going into administration. If City fans came out and protested against their ownership I'm sure we'd all be really impressed, we wouldn't be saying "stop moaning, your owners spend billions". The fans of any club are absolutely within their right to express anger at their ownership if they don't think they're being managed properly.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2248 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:38:24 pm
Our club and WBA should completely refuse to moving the game so United can be accommodated.

Definitely... but probably down to to WBA to fight our cause, we are as nice off the pitch as we are on it. Such an attitude gets you nowhere, you just get taken advantage of. Bizarrely though, you can be sure they will bend over backwards to fit this game in when it suits Utd
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2249 on: Today at 04:57:30 pm
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 04:51:49 pm
Sky would have an issue with that, which is why it won't happen.

True. But the premier league are all about sporting integrity and money should not be an influence on the game so of course they should not factor any input Sky may give into their decision   ::) 
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2250 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 04:53:22 pm
And I understand being anti-violence. I think in situations like this it's hard to make sure that everyone behaves themselves appropriately, there were clearly a number of dickheads there and I'm sure the decent protesters will be disappointed by that. In the same way it was disappointing for us when that bottle got chucked at the City bus or the fights broke out in Athens.

What I don't understand is trying to delegitimise their worries about the ownership or say they can't protest unless their club is hours away from going into administration. If City fans came out and protested against their ownership I'm sure we'd all be really impressed, we wouldn't be saying "stop moaning, your owners spend billions". The fans of any club are absolutely within their right to express anger at their ownership if they don't think they're being managed properly.

I don't think anyone is saying that they shoudn't be able to protest peacefully about their owners I just don't think there is a great deal of fellow feeling for a fan base who have regularly mocked us over Hillsborough or whose protest yesterday could cause our club more problems than accrue to them.

Unless of course the PL give us the points and then the fans protest may actually hit home to their owners.
Re: Mancs away 2/5
Reply #2251 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:39:38 pm
You could argue that Liverpool FC, founded by the brewery owning landlord Tory Mayor of Liverpool started the whole cutthroat business when he kicked the existing tenants and local football club off his land forcing them to move to another ground.

And to rub salt in their wounds he not only started his own team to compete against the local lads, he also imported a bunch of skilful Scottish mercenaries to play for his new club, to rub their noses in it as well.

It's easy to rewrite history.

Excellent post. If you know your history...

There are a lot of weird myths surrounding football. Its always been a business and a ruthless one at that.
